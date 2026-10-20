Dr. Brian Thornburg shares insights from his 20 years of experience as a pediatrician, including his work as a forensic reviewer of child sexual exploitation cases and his decision to stop carrying vaccines in his practice.

In this clip, Dr. Thornburg explains why he went from giving vaccines to no longer carrying them at all.

In this clip, Dr. Thornburg reveals why most doctors don’t know how to properly read and interpret medical studies.

In this clip, Dr. Thornburg shares, “I have several billionaires in my practice. Not a single one of them has ever vaccinated their kids.”

In this clip, Dr. Thornburg discusses the fear many parents experience when making vaccination decisions and the importance of aligning your head with your heart when deciding whether to vaccinate.