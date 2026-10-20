Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Michael Marino's avatar
Michael Marino
6d

Thank you, and the FLORIDA Attorney General is Suing PFIZER. The Netherlands Case https://thenetherlandscase.com/

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Ms2011's avatar
Ms2011
6d

'Most doctors don't know how to read a study' 100% correct. I did not study medicine and pediatrics in USA, but in a third world country that is highly regarded in the field of medicine and its students do very very well in USMLE exams. I can say that statement is True , except for that small percentage that makes it their goal to improve themselves in that area unfortunately.

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