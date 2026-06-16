Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
13h

God makes a child.

$cience says inject them with 72 doses of poison

Parents act surprised when horrific outcomes occur

Blame God

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Peter B's avatar
Peter B
12h

My never vaccinated, 2+ years breastfed son amazes me. The toughest part has been letting go what could’ve been had I not been vaccine-injured and disabled. The best part is I don’t get to relive being prisoner of the Medical Crime Syndicate.

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