A California Pediatrician Shares 30 Years of Insight on Vaccinating vs. Not Vaccinating Children
#10 Dr. Bob Sears
Dr. Bob Sears shares his professional experience of the risks and benefits of vaccinating and not vaccinating children.
Watch the full episode HERE:
In this clip, 30 years as a pediatrician, Dr. Sears shares the outcome among 30,000+ vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children.
In this clip Dr. Sears answers my question, “Have you seen kids who are unvaccinated have serious complications from any of the diseases that we vaccinate for?”
In this clip we discuss how the medical literature has published studies showing that if you catch these infections as a child, you will have reduced rates of various diseases and other long-term health benefits.
In this clip Dr. Sears shares his feedback from families who decided to vaccinate vs. no vaccines.
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God makes a child.
$cience says inject them with 72 doses of poison
Parents act surprised when horrific outcomes occur
Blame God
My never vaccinated, 2+ years breastfed son amazes me. The toughest part has been letting go what could’ve been had I not been vaccine-injured and disabled. The best part is I don’t get to relive being prisoner of the Medical Crime Syndicate.