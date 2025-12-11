ACIP at a Historic Turning Point
My presentation to ACIP on the development of the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule
I was asked by the CDC to present at the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 5, 2025. While Paul Offit and Peter Hotez were also invited to speak, both declined the invitation.
My presentation focused on the importance of clinical trials relied upon to license childhood vaccines, since ACIP often recommends these vaccines shortly after licensure. I then went through the lack of post-licensure safety data and ended with efficacy issues that ACIP should consider when making decisions.
There is a historic opportunity for ACIP to make a new commitment to vaccine safety. Please do watch the full presentation and for anyone that has an emotional, rather than intellectual, reaction to it: vaccines, amen.
I watched the entire ACIP meeting in real time. You were professional, polite, and absolutely necessary. Thank you!
I appreciate the work. However, the only thing those of us who have been in this fight for the past 30 years really care about is the right to refuse vaccines or any medical intervention for any reason, or more importantly, not having to give a reason, without being punished.
It doesn’t matter how many studies there are, or if they are “safer”, I will never take a vaccine. The ability to refuse to put anything in my body that I don’t want to is the only way to true informed consent and medical freedom.