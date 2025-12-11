I was asked by the CDC to present at the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting held on December 5, 2025. While Paul Offit and Peter Hotez were also invited to speak, both declined the invitation.

My presentation focused on the importance of clinical trials relied upon to license childhood vaccines, since ACIP often recommends these vaccines shortly after licensure. I then went through the lack of post-licensure safety data and ended with efficacy issues that ACIP should consider when making decisions.

There is a historic opportunity for ACIP to make a new commitment to vaccine safety. Please do watch the full presentation and for anyone that has an emotional, rather than intellectual, reaction to it: vaccines, amen.