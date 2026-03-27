Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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andrea's avatar
andrea
4h

Aaron you do such amazing work. How come, You pair up with a fraud like Malone?

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

I read this morning that Malone quit. So I am not sure what he can do now. To be honest I do not know what he could do in the unit, I read he voted FOR a dubious vaxx' some time ago.

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