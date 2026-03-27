ACIP Members Robert Malone and Retsef Levi Respond to Judicial Decree
Episode 2 on Informed with Aaron Siri
In the latest episode of Informed w/ Aaron Siri, I talk with Robert Malone and Retsef Levi about how a federal judge cancelled the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and invalidated a directive from the President of the United States.
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Aaron you do such amazing work. How come, You pair up with a fraud like Malone?
I read this morning that Malone quit. So I am not sure what he can do now. To be honest I do not know what he could do in the unit, I read he voted FOR a dubious vaxx' some time ago.