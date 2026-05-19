Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Neva's avatar
Neva
3d

Bless you Aaron Siri. I see your wings.

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Emily Talmage's avatar
Emily Talmage
19h

I wrote this about Tylenol, vaccines and autism. Will you read it?

https://emily632900.substack.com/p/tylenol-autism-and-the-questions?r=2a1kjo&utm_medium=ios

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