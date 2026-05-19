Belief v. Data
The safety and efficacy of childhood vaccines
It was great presenting at the Leadership & Longevity seminar regarding “The Safety and Efficacy of Childhood Vaccines: Belief v. Data.”
You can watch my full presentation here:
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Bless you Aaron Siri. I see your wings.
I wrote this about Tylenol, vaccines and autism. Will you read it?
https://emily632900.substack.com/p/tylenol-autism-and-the-questions?r=2a1kjo&utm_medium=ios