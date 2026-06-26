Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3d

If you're keen on finding who rules over you, look at who you cannot win against in a court of law no matter the harm caused or the facts and evidence to prove it.

Mankind's desperate persuit for a better life made civilization and unchecked power and greed will break civilization.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
3d

I have come to assume the agricultural products that are the least expensive are the highest risk to my health. I pay extra for pesticide free products. I assume there will soon be a market for start-up companies that analyze agricultural products to detect toxin levels. I'll pay for a subscription. I pay Consumer Lab. They test supplements to ensure they contain the levels the label states and also test for heavy metals.

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