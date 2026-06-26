Yesterday’s Supreme Court decision reflects that the capture of government by big industry is nearly complete. It affirmed the right of chemical companies to injure, maim, and even kill you and your children with their pesticides, herbicides, etc., with near complete impunity.



This means you can expect increasingly toxic pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, etc., because the more toxic they are, the better they will kill weeds, pests, etc. And farmers that then use the most effective products, no matter how harmful to humans, will have a competitive advantage. The result will be that the farmer who adopts the most effective products (meaning the most toxic) will have the largest crop yield. Other farmers, to compete, will then also be forced to adopt the more harmful product. With that, the race to the bottom has accelerated.

I expect that in the coming decades we will look back and wish to return to the “safer days” of glyphosate. So, bottom line: your government has abandoned you and your children. Think about this decision: 7 out of 9 Supreme Court judges sided with the chemical company against the public, and Trump’s DOJ intervened in the case on the side of the chemical company. Anyone who thinks this administration cares about you over industry profit is, at this point, delusional.

Shame on the DOJ, shame on the Trump admin, and shame on the Supreme Court for letting chemical companies get away with injuring, maiming, and killing Americans with their products instead of just allowing normal market forces to protect us and our children. Now, in addition to vaccines, we can add pesticides, etc., to the list of products that can injure and kill with near complete immunity.

Below is the decision and, in a nutshell, it holds that failure to warn claims brought under state law (which is the primary type of claim one would bring for harms from a pesticide, herbicide, etc.) are preempted by the EPA-approved label such that, if the harm is not on the label, your claim loses (since EPA didn’t add it to the label as a harm), and if the harm is on the label, your claim loses (since it has been disclosed on the label). Meaning heads or tail they win, and you and your children lose.

Supreme Court decision: HERE