You can tell anyone freaking out about Florida’s announcement to end all vaccine mandates that they can still get as many vaccines as they want! That all Florida is doing is giving everyone the freedom and liberty to make their own medical decisions—informed consent. That medical professional should inform, try to persuade, and then let the person decide, and that coercing over that decision is immoral, tyrannical, and illiberal.

In the words of Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo:

Every last one of [the mandates] is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I as a government, or anyone else, who am I as a man standing here now, to tell YOU what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God.

Video courtesy of Florida’s Voice News.