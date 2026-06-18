Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
5hEdited

Deep, deep rooted corruption/evil - thank you Aaron Siri for ALL you & your team do to continue to speak Truth to medical tyranny & take right/legal action. Deep gratitude to the Truth Warriors. I pray each & every day for the vaccine injured, there are many. In God we Trust ...

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Alex's avatar
Alex
5h

🙏🏼

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