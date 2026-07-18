Dr. Erica Schwartz, as the likely next CDC Director, testified before Congress on Wednesday that she “would love to have an open and transparent debate” with me to “understand why parents have vaccine hesitancy.” Here is that clip:

I more than welcome that debate and publicly accepted her invitation and offered to book a ballroom in DC for a full day of “open and transparent debate.”

Will she accept? Doubt it. And that is because, like Dr. Monarez before her, she is saying what she thinks will help her get confirmed. But I sure hope she proves me wrong and keeps her word of actually having an open and transparent debate with me about why parents have vaccine hesitancy.

That said, I am not holding my breath because it is impossible to defend vaccines in an open and transparent forum. Each time this occurs, whether in a deposition, congressional hearings, etc., the “experts” fail to defend their beliefs against facts.

And each time that occurs, the legacy media ignores the evidence and instead repeats the industry’s talking points—which is why publications on this platform are so important to disseminating the reality regarding vaccines.

By the way, if you didn’t catch it, here is what I wrote about Dr. Schwartz when she was first nominated:

As you will see, I dubbed her the “Queen of Mandating Vaccines” and her testimony before Congress this week did nothing to change that well-supported and fully cited opinion.

If you missed the hearing, here is the video link, in which you can also catch her saying “I do believe that MRNA technology is safe and effective.”