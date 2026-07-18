Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
3d

THE NATION HEARS YOU! KEEP UP THE GOOD FIGHT💕

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Brenda's avatar
Brenda
3d

She's not exactly a mental giant. I don't see her holding her own or even being able to debate you as she seems woefully uninformed and ignorant on the topic. WTH is wrong with Trump and these terrible people who puts up for important positions?

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