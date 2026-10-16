Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
Oct 16

How much do you make per dead kid?

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Anthony Broomfield's avatar
Anthony Broomfield
Oct 17

Very helpful thank you Aaron. This represents a mammoth volume of evidence that even now some folks want to hide. The bump under the carpet is now so huge you cannot even open the door to get into the room.

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