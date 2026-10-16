By popular demand, please find below a clickable list of the endnotes from Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines. I also want to thank everyone that has supported and promoted this book since publication just over a year ago. Thank you!

Table of Contents

Introduction

1 https://vaccineresourcehub.org/download-files/3534 (https://perma.cc/3WKB-DTTM).

Chapter 1

1 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Motion-to-Seal-and-Quash.pdf (https:// perma.cc/4MT6-EFZ4) and https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Response-to-Motion-to-Seal-and-Quash.pdf (https://perma.cc/WP9L-AFKV).

2 Id.

3 https://www.amazon.com/s?k=PLOTKIN+VACCINES.

4 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

5 Id.

6 https://pidsfoundation.org/stanley-a-plotkin-award/ (https://perma.cc/5PD7-VBR8).

7 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:October_2017_ACIP_Meeting_-_Welcome_and_Introductions.webm (https://perma.cc/3LJB-Q42S); https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvrp9iOILTQb6D9e1YZWpbUvzfptNMKx2 (https://perma.cc/HJ29-9U2T).

8 https://www.cdc.gov/acip/about/role-in-vaccine-recommendations.html (https://perma.cc/EGW7-WTVH).

9 For example, see https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/58909.

10 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ at p. 132 (https://perma.cc/7WCZ-G2TC).

11 https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/157578/cdc_157578_DS1.pdf at p. 133 (https://perma.cc/T9U8-SWA8); https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

12 https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/157578/cdc_157578_DS1.pdf at p. 14 (https://perma.cc/T9U8-SWA8).

13 A video of the deposition is available https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-deposition-of-stanley-plotkin/ as well as a transcript https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

14 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

15 Id.

16 Id.

17 Id.

18 https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2009/01/15/drug-companies-doctorsa-story-of-corruption/?lp_txn_id=1625761 (https://perma.cc/JQR2-HB95); https://brownstone.org/articles/sciences-turn-towards-darkness/ (https://perma.cc/7TDX-UHD9).

19 https://www.bostonreview.net/forum/angell-big-pharma-bad-medicine/.

20 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

21 Id.

22 Id.

23 The subpoena to Dr. Plotkin requested: “Documentation reflecting the duration of the safety review period and placebo control used for each clinical trial reflected in the Package Insert for each vaccine on the CDC’s Childhood Vaccine Schedule to the extent not already reflected in the Package Insert.” https://icandecide.org/plotkinsubpoena/ (https://perma.cc/33K5-B9VW).

24 https://www.fda.gov/media/74274/download.

25 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

26 The subpoena to Dr. Plotkin requested: “Documentation reflecting the duration of the safety review period and placebo control used for each clinical trial reflected in the Package Insert for each vaccine on the CDC’s Childhood Vaccine Schedule to the extent not already reflected in the Package Insert.” https://icandecide.org/plotkinsubpoena/ (https://perma.cc/33K5-B9VW).

27 https://icandecide.org/plotkinmotiontoquash/ (https://perma.cc/VHP3-R96U).

28 Id.

29 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Clinical-Trials-Relied-Upon-to-License-Recombivax.pdf (https://perma.cc/AW8A-R9NW).

30 https://icandecide.org/foiaengerixtrials/ (https://perma.cc/W9FS-HSW4).

31 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf at pp. 27-31 (https://perma.cc/GPQ4-FYHH).

32 Id.

33 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/COMBINED-02.pdf (https://perma.cc/2CL6-GPEA).

34 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK589868/pdf/Bookshelf_NBK589868.pdf.

35 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/2#3.

36 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

37 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/10#437.

38 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

39 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

40 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/2#3 (https://perma.cc/FTV5-Q85V).

41 https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2897%2911096-0 (a copy of Dr. Wakefield’s study from 1998 regarding MMR vaccines that has since been retracted).

42 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK220067/ at Section 312 (https://perma.cc/SCK9-XDDF).

43 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/12?term=autism#545 (https://perma.cc/U6GD-49C4).

44 Id.

45 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/F3GP-XD2R).

46 Id.

47 Id.

48 21 C.F.R. § 201.57 (Pharma must disclose in the package insert for each vaccine “only those adverse events for which there is some basis to believe there is a causal relationship between the drug and the occurrence of the adverse event.”).

49 For supporting citations, see discussion regarding increase in chronic disease in Chapter 11.

50 For a list of diseases with supporting citations, see Chapter 11.

51 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg (https://perma.cc/E74A-WT3U); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html (https://perma.cc/DAX5-MKSW); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html (https://perma.cc/TM2U-2HBQ). The 29 injections in 2025 only include routine vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine (which as of this writing was non-routine).

52 https://thehighwire.com/?s=plotkin (https://perma.cc/GE3Z-QB3W).

53 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Motion-to-Seal-and-Quash.pdf (https://perma.cc/4MT6-EFZ4) and https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Response-to-Motion-to-Seal-and-Quash.pdf (https://perma.cc/WP9L-AFKV).

Chapter 2

1 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

2 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780323357616000018.

3 For example, see https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7371956/ (https://perma.cc/W4Q2-RBVU).

4 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2786381/#r93 (https://perma.cc/22DK-WVDR).

5 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

6 https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/paul-offit-a-choice-not-to-get-a-vaccine-is-not-a-risk-free-choice/ (https://perma.cc/5CJC-TGW2).

7 See Chapters 10 and 11.

8 https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D); https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2009/09/14/paul-offit-explains-the-money-side-of-the-rotavirus-vaccine-he-worked-on/ (https://perma.cc/85GQ-EGAA); https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-independent-are-vaccine-defenders/ (https://perma.cc/E8BQ-3NRC).

9 Id.

10 https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2020/11/should-a-covid-19-vaccine-be-mandated/ (https://perma.cc/K5TV-5G3N).

11 https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/517174 (https://perma.cc/8WNS-RZHH); https://www.waidid.org/uploads/board/cv/CV-Tan.pdf (https://perma.cc/4829-KAQ9).

12 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/reports/0001/01/01/conflictsofinterest-policies-for-academic-medical-centers (https://perma.cc/4RN2-QFQP).

13 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22789048/ (https://perma.cc/9BZM-7GZE).

14 https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/97592 (https://perma.cc/9EGL-NE5L).

15 Id.

16 Id.

17 Id.

18 Id.

19 Id.

20 https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html; http://vaccinesamen.com/VAERS-image-search-result (https://perma.cc/VT8N-77UJ).

21 https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/97592 (https://perma.cc/9EGL-NE5L).

22 Id.

23 Id.

24 Id.

25 10/23/24 Substack Post by Maryanne Demasi. In fact, Dr. Plotkin was also asked: “Chronic childhood diseases (many of which are regulated by the immune system) rose from 12% of children in the early 1980s to over 50% now. This is likely to be muti-fac-torial, but can you exclude vaccines as a possible cause for this increase in chronic childhood diseases?” Dr. Plotkin’s answer was “No. Can you kindly tell me how you would do such a study today?” Dr. Plotkin’s insinuation that this study cannot be done comports with the answer he provided to me despite my laying out to him how such a study could be ethically conducted. See https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/comparing-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/.

26 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8375462/ (https://perma.cc/4WYU-ZF8U).

27 For example, see https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-deposition-of-the-godmother-of-vaccines-dr-kathryn-edwards/; https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Kathryn-EdwardsPDF_full_.pdf (Dr. Kathryn Edwards is asked, “[Y]ou have done most of the clinical trials relied upon to license many of the vaccines, correct, on the market?” and she responds, “Yes, sir.”).

28 “VRBPAC” is the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/blood-vaccines-and-other-biologics/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee.

29 “ACIP” is the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. https://www.cdc.gov/acip/index.html (https://perma.cc/FN35-DQN5). For example, see https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D) (Congressional report listing members of the FDA and CDC committees, including Dr. Offit and Dr. Edwards, and finding that, with regard to the FDA committee, the “overwhelming majority of members, both voting members and consultants, have substantial ties to the pharmaceutical industry,” and with regard to the CDC committee, its findings were equally as damning.).

30 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg (https://perma.cc/E74A-WT3U); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html (https://perma.cc/DAX5-MKSW); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html (https://perma.cc/TM2U-2HBQ). The 29 injections in 2025 only include routine vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine (which as of this writing was non-routine).

31 See earlier discussion and citations and https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-cross-examination-of-the-godmother-of-vaccines/.

32 https://thehighwire.com/?s=plotkin (https://perma.cc/P3UX-B9JA).

33 Id.

34 https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-deposition-of-the-godmother-of-vaccines-dr-kathryn-edwards/ at 3:07:56 - 3:08:16.

35 https://www.waidid.org/uploads/board/cv/CV-Edwards_495389.pdf (https://perma.cc/FMW9-A2GJ).

36 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11135783/ (https://perma.cc/E7AM-LXXQ).

37 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10617749/ (https://perma.cc/6CT6-7HRY).

38 Id.

39 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9473946/ (https://perma.cc/FF6M-LGLJ).

40 Id.

41 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/reports/0001/01/01/conflictsofinterest-policies-for-academic-medical-centers (https://perma.cc/4RN2-QFQP).

42 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22789048/ (https://perma.cc/9BZM-7GZE).

43 https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D).

44 Id.

45 Id.

46 Compare https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1989s.jpg (https://perma.cc/GDX3-79W9) with https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm4902a4.htm (https://perma.cc/39CT-C5WR).

47 https://trinity.duke.edu/books/immune-system-and-developing-brain (https://perma.cc/9VBK-H2H5).

48 https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D).

Chapter 3

1 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Emails-and-Calendars_Oct.-8-16-2021.pdf; https://zdoggmd.com/paul-offit-8/ at 39:33 (https://perma.cc/7HDS-YSE4); https://www.ntd.com/inside-the-secret-government-meeting-on-covid-19-natural-immunity_898799.html (https://perma.cc/S9VS-4JQM).

2 Id.

3 Id.

4 https://icandecide.org/ICAN-demand (https://perma.cc/5NY9-V8TS).

5 https://icandecide.org/HHS-response (https://perma.cc/HSK7-HXQQ).

6 https://icandecide.org/ICAN-reply (https://perma.cc/RDP4-HJSD).

Chapter 4

1 See Chapter 6.

2 Pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 280e-11, Congress created a private foundation (the CDC Foundation) through which private entities, such as pharma companies, can legally create, fund, and support programs at the CDC (42 U.S.C. § 280e-11(h)(1), (2)). To date, billions of dollars have flowed through the CDC Foundation and into the CDC with a significant portion coming from pharmaceutical companies. https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/CDC-Foundation-Donations-2010-to-2015.pdf (https://perma.cc/3JZF-Q8QW); https://www.cdcfoundation.org/financials (https://perma.cc/ZU93-YFP9). These companies, through the CDC Foundation, can also endow positions at the CDC, place individuals in positions at the CDC paid through “private funding,” and can even donate expressly for “the purpose of aiding or facilitating the work of [CDC].” 42 U.S.C. § 280e-11(h)(1), (2) (“The [CDC] may accept and utilize … any … property [or services] … from the [CDC] Foundation for the purpose of aiding or facilitating the work of [the CDC].”) The CDC is only permitted to use these funds as expressly directed by the CDC Foundation. (42 U.S.C. § 280e-11(h)(2)(a)), (7)(b).) Even put-ting aside the individuals placed at the CDC via funding from the CDC Foundation, for each program funded, “the CDC provide[s] detailed information to the CDC Foundation’s program officers who are assigned to the project.” https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/582106707/201911309349303366/full (https://perma.cc/7LKE-5CWH).

3 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg (https://perma.cc/T9AF-HV8Y).

4 Bruesewitz v. Wyeth LLC, 562 U.S. 223 (2011) (“[T]he remaining manufacturer [of DTP], Lederle Laboratories, estimated that its potential tort liability exceeded its annual sales by a factor of 200.”).

5 Vaccines recommended by the CDC for routine administration to pregnant women or children, added to the vaccine injury table, and which have an excise tax added to them by Congress, are granted immunity under the 1986 Act, including for injuries suffered by adults using these vaccines. See 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-1 et seq.

6 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg (https://perma.cc/E74A-WT3U); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html (https://perma.cc/DAX5-MKSW); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html (https://perma.cc/TM2U-2HBQ). The 29 injections in 2025 only include routine vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine (which as of this writing was non-routine).

7 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-12-6-cagr-global-vaccines-market-size-to-hit-usd-153-49-bn-in-2028--says-brandessence-market-research-301452641.html (https://perma.cc/WBG2-DLDA).

8 https://moneyinc.com/the-five-highest-selling-pfizer-drugs-of-all-time/ (https://perma.cc/4CBU-3JZF); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html (https://perma.cc/7PAK-DRCV); https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states; https://www.fda.gov/drugs/development-approval-process-drugs/drug-approvals-and-databases.

9 There are certain high-risk activities that also enjoy some level of immunity, but they are not consumer products. For example, nuclear power generation plants and oil exploration have the potential to cause harm and are given some level of immunity. 42 U.S.C. § 2210 (“[T]he Commission shall agree to indemnify and hold harmless the licensee … from public liability in excess of $250,000 arising from nuclear incidents” and the “aggregate indemnity for all persons indemnified in connection with each nuclear incident shall not exceed $500,000,000.”); 33 U.S.C. § 2704 (“[T]he total of the liability of a responsible party … with respect to each incident shall not exceed … for any onshore facility and a deepwater port, $350,000,000.”). There is also immunity given for a declared public health emergency under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, until the declaration ends, for certain countermeasures to address the declared public health emergency; declarations have been made for smallpox (and other orthopox), hemorrhagic fever, nerve agents, zika, pandemic influenza, anthrax, acute radiation syndrome, botulinum toxin and Covid-19. https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/PREPact/pages/default.aspx.

10 15 U.S.C. § 7902 (Prohibiting lawsuits against gun manufacturers for certain harms “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuses” of a firearm but preserving the ability to sue for numerous types of harms, including for “death, physical injuries or property damage resulting directly from a defect in design or manufacture”).

11 Codified at 42 U.S.C. Sections 300aa-1 to 300aa-34.

12 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-11 (“No person may bring a civil action for damages in an amount greater than $1,000 or in an unspecified amount against a vaccine administrator or manufacturer in a State or Federal court for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, and no such court may award damages in an amount greater than $1,000 in a civil action for damages for such a vaccine-related injury or death, unless a petition has been filed, in accordance with section 300aa-16 of this title, for compensation under the Program for such injury or death . . .”); 42 U.S.C. Section 300aa-22 (“No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.”)

13 42 USC § 300aa-12 (“In all proceedings brought by the filing of a petition [in Vaccine Court] the Secretary [of HHS] shall be named as the respondent.”).

14 Bruesewitz v. Wyeth LLC, 562 U.S. 223 (2011).

15 Id.

16 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/blog/top-5-companies-in-the-vaccines-market-2020-10344 (https://perma.cc/QXW2-LCSZ).

17 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-12-6-cagr-global-vaccines-market-size-to-hit-usd-153-49-bn-in-2028--says-brandessence-market-research-301452641.html (https://perma.cc/T3XK-BSSP).

Chapter 5

1 https://www.ntsb.gov/about/history/ (“In 1974, Congress reestablished the NTSB as a separate entity, outside the US DOT, reasoning that ‘No federal agency can properly perform such [investigatory] functions unless it is totally separate and independent from any other ... agency of the United States.’ Because the US DOT has broad operational and regulatory responsibilities that affect the safety and efficiency of the transportation system, and transportation accidents may suggest deficiencies in that system, the NTSB’s independence was deemed necessary to pro-vide objectivity in its investigations and recommendations.”) (https://perma.cc/7ZR4-N7MY).

2 https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/history.html (“[T]he Atomic Energy Act of 1954 … for the first time made the development of commercial nuclear power possible. The act assigned the AEC [Atomic Energy Commission] the functions of both encouraging the use of nuclear power and regulating its safety. The AEC’s regulatory programs sought to ensure public health and safety from the hazards of nuclear power without imposing excessive requirements that would inhibit the growth of the industry. This was a difficult goal to achieve, especially in a new industry, and within a short time the AEC’s programs stirred considerable controversy. An increasing number of critics during the 1960s charged that the AEC’s regulations were insufficiently rigorous in several important areas, including radiation protection standards, reactor safety, plant siting, and environmental protection. … By 1974, the AEC’s regulatory programs had come under such strong attack that Congress decided to abolish the agency. Supporters and critics of nuclear power agreed that the promotional and regulatory duties of the AEC should be assigned to different agencies.”).

3 https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/history.html.

4 https://www.cfc.uscourts.gov/vaccine-claims-office-special-masters (https://perma.cc/78B3-NHHC).

5 The 1986 Act created a Vaccine Injury Table (Table) which was intended to permit the Vaccine Court to quickly compensate certain common vaccine injuries. 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-12. If a child suffers a Table injury, the burden shifts to HHS to prove the vaccine did not cause the injury. 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-13. After passage of the 1986 Act, almost 90% of claims were Table claims and thus quickly settled. Stevens v. Secretary of HHS, No. 99-594V (Office of Special Masters 2001). However, in 1995 and 1997, HHS amended the Table such that 98% of claims are now off-Table. http://www.gao.gov/assets/670/667136.pdf. As a result, injured children must now almost always prove “causation” – the biological mechanism by which the vaccine injured the child. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nlmcatalog/101633437 (“Persons alleging a condition not included in the table… must prove that the vaccine was the cause.”) (https://perma.cc/MVZ6-37UL). Requiring an injured child to prove causation adds insult to injury because had HHS conducted the safety science it demands as proof in Vaccine Court, the child’s injury may have been avoided altogether. Worse, the families must battle against HHS and the Department of Justice (DOJ) which “make full use of the apparently limitless resources available to them,” “pursued aggressive defenses in compensation cases,” “establish[ed] a cadre of attorneys specializing in vaccine injury” and “an expert witness program to challenge claims.” https://www.congress.gov/106/crpt/hrpt977/CRPT-106hrpt977.pdf (https://perma.cc/4CUD-6L7G).

6 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-2 (“encourage public acceptance of immunizations”).

7 42 U.S.C. § 300aa-27.

8 Id.

9 Id.

10 https://icandecide.org/ (https://perma.cc/BCH2-E2K2).

11 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/HHS-FOIA-Aug-25-2017.pdf (https://perma.cc/4XU8-WM4S).

12 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/HHS-Complaint.pdf (https://perma.cc/2TKE-ZRXM).

13 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/HHS-Stip.pdf (https://perma.cc/66SN-7Q88).

14 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IR0533B-NIH-Reports-pursuant-to-42-USC-Sec.-300-27-c-003.pdf (https://perma.cc/L845-ZPJQ).

15 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/IR0533B-Final-Response-Letter-No-Records-003.pdf (https://perma.cc/2JMX-KV5X).

16 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/task-force-safer-childhood-vaccines.pdf (https://perma.cc/9QZC-W2T8).

17 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Meetings-held-by-the-Task-Force-for-Safer-Childhood-Vaccines.pdf (https://perma.cc/GU72-PVGA). Note that right before publication of this book, HHS announced that it was reinstating the Task Force to reaffirm HHS’s “commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families.” https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-reinstates-task-force-on-safer-childhood-vaccines.html.

18 https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R47207.

19 Id.; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38973739/ (“Over the past two decades, many new vaccines have been introduced for children… However, … the budget for vaccine-safety monitoring at the CDC (which is responsible for the majority of U.S. federal efforts) has remained stagnant during this period, at about $20 million per year.”) (https://perma.cc/VKE8-XGUD).

20 https://icandecide.org/foia-destefano-complaint (https://perma.cc/3EJ4-WA7F).

21 Id.

22 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Destefano-Emails.pdf (https://perma.cc/6VZZ-HNGS).

23 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30122647/ (https://perma.cc/BV8W-EJN8). Similar examples abound, including articles co-authored with Paul Offit, whose pharma ties are discussed later in this book, that whitewash serious vaccine safety issues. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7173515/pdf/main.pdf; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30753348/ (https://perma.cc/LRT6-23YB).

24 https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/author_guide_rrss.html (https://perma.cc/T5MG-9XNG).

25 Id.

Chapter 6

1 https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/public_surveys/killer_jab_24_say_someone_they_know_died_from_covid_19_vaccine (https://perma.cc/EWY8-3Y26).

2 https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D).

3 Compare https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1989s.jpg (https://perma.cc/GDX3-79W9) with https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm4902a4.htm (https://perma.cc/39CT-C5WR).

4 https://trinity.duke.edu/books/immune-system-and-developing-brain (https://perma.cc/9VBK-H2H5).

5 https://icandecide.org/ogr-report/ (https://perma.cc/S2J6-9X7D).

6 https://oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/oei-04-07-00260.pdf (https://perma.cc/KDQ7-QG3H).

7 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/shocking-independent-covid-vaccine-evaluator-also-an-advisor-to-pfizer/.

8 Id.

9 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1140949/ (https://perma.cc/66Y9-NZ2U). See also https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1420798/ (Smith also explained that while he was at The British Medical Journal “we did several studies where we inserted major errors into papers that we then sent to many reviewers” and “[n]obody ever spotted all of the errors. Some reviewers did not spot any, and most reviewers spotted only about a quarter.”) (https://perma.cc/UL5Z-F5T2).

10 Id.

11 Id.; https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC521592/ (https://perma.cc/794G-APTN).

12 Id.; https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC521592/ (https://perma.cc/794G-APTN).

13 https://www.insidertrades.com/merck-co-inc-stock/julie-l-gerberding/ (https://perma.cc/8MRQ-MDKM).

14 https://www.projectveritas.com/video/pfizer-executive-mutate-covid-via-directed-evolution-for-company-to-continue/ at 7:35-8:09 (https://perma.cc/H65F-A9RF)

15 Id.

16 https://phrma.org/About (https://perma.cc/N35N-UN64).

Chapter 7

1 https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/04/24/measles-cases-deaths-vaccine-rates-rfk-jr/; https://www.cdc.gov/schoolvaxview/data/index.html (https://perma.cc/F5ZZ-MY72).

2 https://royalsociety.org/-/media/policy/projects/set-c/set-c-vaccine-deployment.pdf (https://perma.cc/8B2K-2QRW).

3 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf (https://perma.cc/ADA2-EALC).

4 Id.

5 Id.

6 Id.

7 Id.

8 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/VSUS_1962_2A.pdf (https://perma.cc/C86V-77GM).

9 Id.

10 https://www.cdc.gov/measles/about/history.html (https://perma.cc/53PN-TWJK).

11 https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20160111174808/http://www.ons.gov.uk/ons/publications/re-reference-tables.html?edition=tcm%3A77-215593 (https://perma.cc/ZCV9-DHR4).

12 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/7GPK-32AC).

13 https://www.census.gov/library/publications/1962/compendia/statab/83ed.html (https://perma.cc/LH8X-EA4M).

14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26122188/ (https://perma.cc/6TJD-5FNZ).

15 Id.

16 Id.

17 Id.

18 https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/data-research/facts-stats/ (https://perma.cc/Q97R-PEAD).

19 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/cdc-reported-cases-and-deaths-m-vaccine-preventable-diseases-3.pdf (https://perma.cc/CY6Z-BLN3).

20 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16406019/ (https://perma.cc/RHD3-986B). See Table 2 and in the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) column divide the odds ratio 1 (never had measles) by .6 (had measles) which results in a 66% increased risk, and in the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (HL) column divide the odds ratio 1 (never had measles) by .3 (had measles) which results in a 233% increased risk.

21 https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/hodg.html (https://perma.cc/2EAC-QQ36); https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/nhl.html (https://perma.cc/HP59-5T3F).

22 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4574047/ (https://perma.cc/4425-2ME4).

23 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16490323/ (https://perma.cc/B64P-YRV3); https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/ovary.html (https://perma.cc/MP42-HMUM).

24 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9824838/ (https://perma.cc/Y7BM-JK5W).

25 https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/699409.

26 Id.

27 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19255001/ (https://perma.cc/FZ5Q-74MY); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16854347/ (https://perma.cc/D9L7-NX5W); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4061437/ (https://perma.cc/J329-YLH8).

28 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Berkowicz-Art78package_rr.pdf (https://perma.cc/U32Q-RJEG).

29 Id.

30 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29398276/ (https://perma.cc/CZ2B-YENJ).

31 Id.

32 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23256739/ (https://perma.cc/BAX9-5H42).

33 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17339511/ (https://perma.cc/9AME-3V7P).

34 https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n272 (https://perma.cc/5BKU-E2WU).

35 https://royalsociety.org/-/media/policy/projects/set-c/set-c-vaccine-deployment.pdf (https://perma.cc/X5LH-H2HV).

36 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf (https://perma.cc/J3MU-N9UP) (measles death rate in the U.S. in 1900 was 13.3 per 100,000 individuals); https://www2.census.gov/library/publications/decennial/1900/volume-1/volume-1-p5.pdf (https://perma.cc/G3UH-BMYW) (total U.S. population in 1900 was 76,303,387). These figures result in approximately 10,150 deaths from measles in the U.S. in 1900.

37 https://royalsociety.org/-/media/policy/projects/set-c/set-c-vaccine-deployment.pdf (https://perma.cc/X5LH-H2HV).

38 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf (https://perma.cc/H9RB-K8XA); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-pregnancy/hcp/vaccination-guidelines/index.html (https://perma.cc/SW8W-B4TX).

39 https://web.archive.org/web/20190618125412https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/coverage-levels.pdf (https://perma.cc/GZ2F-E2AC). Credit to J.B. Handley who published a similar chart long ago.

40 Id. Note that Hib and PCV vaccine uptake is for infants, and the influenza figure is an estimate based on available data.

41 A combination vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, DTP, was first licensed in 1949. https://www.cdc.gov/Mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00038200.htm (https://perma.cc/FRR8-LXWH). There had been individual vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis licensed earlier but those were either rarely used, had little to no efficacy, had serious safety issues, or had a combination of these issues. As NIH explains regarding pertussis vaccine: “The whole-cell pertussis vaccine became widely available in the United States in the 1940s, although it was first licensed in 1914. It was crudely made and had limited use until the 1940s, because of reports of serious side effects including death.” https://web.archive.org/web/20250407045130/https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Pertussis. As the CDC explains regarding the diphtheria and tetanus vaccines, they were only introduced into routine childhood immunization in the late 1940s with the licensure of DTP vaccine in 1949. https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-7-diphtheria.html; https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-21-tetanus.html. More on this later in the chapter but the foregoing is sufficient to explain the use of 1949 for DTP. But even if we assume licensure in 1941, then the deaths in the year prior from diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus would have been 1,457; 2,926; and 560, respectively. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsus_1940_1.pdf at p.416 https://perma.cc/ZNN3-FQ5X).

42 This chart includes the routine vaccines on CDC’s childhood schedule except for flu and HPV. Mortality data for: diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/VSUS_1948_2.pdf, p.440, https://perma.cc/N2PN-5UPU); polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, and varicella (https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf, https://perma.cc/7GPK-32AC); Hib (There was an ineffective vaccine introduced in 1985 and withdrawn. After a Hib vaccine considered effective for infants was first licensed in late 1990, the CDC in 1991 for the first time recommended a Hib vaccine for infants, and by 1992 vaccine uptake was only 28%. There were 17 deaths in 1991 from Hib, so to be conservative, this death number was doubled to 34 for the chart. See discussion regarding Hib vaccine in this chapter for sup-porting citations.); pneumococcal (“Before routine use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in 2000, the burden of pneumococcal disease among children younger than age 5 years was … 200 deaths from invasive pneumococcal disease.” Hence, this CDC estimate was used even though it appears inflated based on other data. https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-17-pneumococcal-disease.html, https://perma.cc/6YQT-F4CA); and rotavirus and meningococcal (CDC listing, “Deaths per year in the United States prior to recommended vaccines,” for these diseases on slide 7: https://web.archive.org/web/20240518044830/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2022-05-19/01-COVID-Daley-508.pdf, https://perma.cc/VV9F-C77B). As for the flu shot, it is not included because even the meta review of flu shot studies by Cochrane concluded that despite decades of published studies, Cochrane “could find no convincing evidence that vaccines can reduce mortality, hospital admissions, serious complications, or community transmission of influenza.” https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD004879.pub5/epdf/full (https://perma.cc/R4U4-KF4H). In fact, studies have found that children receiving influenza vaccine have a statistically significant increased rate of overall acute respiratory illnesses. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3404712/pdf/cis307.pdf (https://perma.cc/7FUB-ZSKZ); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29525279/ (https://perma.cc/TZ89-KN43); https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3.full.pdf (https://perma.cc/QQD9-7E3X). As for HPV vaccine, this product is intended to prevent cervical cancer. This vaccine is not included because this cancer can be prevented by regular pap smears (which do not come with the serious side effects of HPV vaccines). HPV vaccine is also not included because there had been a steady decline in cases and deaths from cervical cancer for decades before this vaccine was added to the CDC schedule in 2007, and after it was added, this steady decline slowed and effectively flatlined; cervical cancer declined by 2.7% annually between 1990–2006 but only declined by 0.5% annually between 2006–2018, with no significant mortality change. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40370724/ (https://perma.cc/BFB4-5SAT). The data reflects that as vaccine coverage rose post-2007, the decline in deaths steadily slowed and has effectively flatlined (as compared to its pre-vaccine steady decline). https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db495.htm (https://perma.cc/A5AW-5TKF) (HPV vaccination rates among children); https://www.cdc.gov/adultvaxview/publications-resources/adult-vaccination-coverage-2022.html (https://perma.cc/PA5T-ELDH) (HPV vaccination rates among adults); https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/cervix.html (https://perma.cc/RJK9-PQ6L) (Cervical cancer incident and death rates); https://archive.cdc.gov/#/details?url=https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/cervical-cancer/index.html (https://perma.cc/RZ23-CAY5) (CDC chart showing prior steady decline flatlining after introduction of the vaccine). Vaccinologists have, of course, not let this data prevent them from engineering studies that slice up this data to try and find some benefit. But no matter how much they want to zoom in, they can’t escape this overall statistical reality. One of my favorite studies, after slicing up the data by age and race, had to admit that “there seems to be little if any, correlation between cervical cancer incidence and the HPV vaccine program in the US” but then uses “alternative endpoints” such as measuring antibodies, to declare “HPV vaccines are a powerful public health tool to eradicating cervical cancer.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10514505/ (https://perma.cc/PK2W-6NSQ). As for the Covid-19 vaccine, it is no longer a routine childhood vaccine, hence it is not listed in the chart. In any event, CDC reported more deaths from Covid-19 in 2021 (total deaths: 416,893), when a vaccine was available, than in 2020 (total deaths: 350,831), when no vaccine was available; CDC also reported more total deaths from all causes in 2021 (total: 3,464,231), after use of the vaccine, than in 2020 (total: 3,383,729). https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd-icd10-provisional.html.

43 The death rate per 100,000 individuals in the United States in 1900, 1940, and 1948 for diphtheria was 40.3, 1.1, and 0.4, respectively, for tetanus was 2.4, 0.4., and 0.3, respectively, and for pertussis was 12.2, 2.2, and 0.8, respectively. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf (https://perma.cc/J3MU-N9UP).

44 Id.

45 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1997101/pdf/pubhealthreporig01174-0001.pdf (https://perma.cc/2879-BZ3U) (“The simultaneous decline in diphtheria morbidity and mortality rates in all age groups of individual States located in different sections of the country, which began after a cyclic increase in incidence between 1915 and 1925, suggests the operation or influence of other factors besides, or in addition to, artificially induced immunity. Studies such as that included in the 1930 White House Conference on Child Health and Protection indicated that immunization programs were reaching a relatively large proportion of children in some areas or cities and a very low proportion in others as late as 1930. In spite of this wide variation, both morbidity and mortality began to decline rapidly after 1925 in all States simultaneously.”); https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-7-diphtheria.html (https://perma.cc/N6QG-LE9F) (“[D]iphtheria toxoid-containing vaccines became available in the 1940s” and “universal childhood vaccination program which included diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccines beginning in the late 1940s.”).

46 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf (https://perma.cc/A6W8-LNB2).

47 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf (https://perma.cc/H9RB-K8XA).

48 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/adult-age.html (https://perma.cc/HBL5-ZZ9J).

49 https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/adultvaxview/publications-resources/vaccination-coverage-adults-2019-2020.html (https://perma.cc/676J-5L9V).

50 https://www.cdc.gov/diphtheria/php/surveillance/index.html (https://perma.cc/XU8U-DEVB).

51 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2151460/ (https://perma.cc/U6QS-KBYZ); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7830565/ (https://perma.cc/Z6RV-ZU3Z); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4326212/ (https://perma.cc/4GUC-UNA5); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/189004/ (https://perma.cc/HPF8-4AGA).

52 The death rate per 100,000 individuals in the United States in 1900, 1940, and 1948 for tetanus was 2.4, 0.4., and 0.3, respectively, and for pertussis was 12.2, 2.2, and 0.8, respectively. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf (https://perma.cc/J3MU-N9UP).

53 https://web.archive.org/web/20250407045130/https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Pertussis.

54 https://www.cdc.gov/pinkbook/hcp/table-of-contents/chapter-21-tetanus.html (https://perma.cc/ZEK2-AUBE).

55 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4291941/ (https://perma.cc/86QT-KUS8).

56 https://www.statnews.com/2017/11/27/scarlet-fever-cases/ (https://perma.cc/MR4X-G5A7).

57 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/FWP8-MS2L).

58 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/FWP8-MS2L).

59 Compare https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/FWP8-MS2L) with https://web.archive.org/web/20190618125412/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/coverage-levels.pdf (https://perma.cc/9Z5C-NAAQ); see also https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.paed.381331.12.0.pdf (https://perma.cc/2KAR-YYP8); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35728505/ (https://perma.cc/D3LM-MBWE); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8277201/ (https://perma.cc/A8MK-QAHU).

60 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/FWP8-MS2L).

61 https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/statistics/2021surveillance/hepatitis-b/table-2.8.htm (https://perma.cc/VX3G-3HDB).

62 https://web.archive.org/web/20120506033120/http://www.cdc.gov:80/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/hib.html (“A pure polysaccharide vaccine (HbPV) was licensed in the United States in 1985. The vaccine was not effective among children younger than 18 months of age. Estimates of efficacy in older children varied widely, from 88% to -69% (a negative efficacy implies greater disease risk for vaccinees than nonvaccinees). HbPV was used until 1988 but is no longer avail-able in the United States.”).

63 https://www.cdc.gov/acip-recs/hcp/vaccine-specific/hib.html (https://perma.cc/4ZC8-5LEQ).

64 Compare https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf; https://www.cdc.gov/acip-recs/hcp/vaccine-specific/hib.html; with https://web.archive.org/web/20190618125412/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/coverage-levels.pdf (https://perma.cc/9Z5C-NAAQ).

65 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/statab/hist001r.pdf (https://perma.cc/N9NW-LYEU) (See deaths from Meningitis among those 4 years of age and younger between 1979 and 1998 on page 287).

66 Id.

67 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https:/www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/FWP8-MS2L).

68 https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-surveillance-2022/hepatitis-a/table-1-4.html (https://perma.cc/GS9G-YWDQ).

69 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mening/hcp/about-vaccine.html (https://perma.cc/49T7-6A5N).

70 https://www.cdc.gov/lightning/data-research/index.html (https://perma.cc/4NHL-3PEF).

71 In 2022, the most recent year all-cause mortality was officially reported, the total number of deaths in the U.S. was 3,279,857. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm (https://perma.cc/UN8K-WRU8). Total deaths on the Pre-Vaccine Chart (excluding deaths from hepatitis A and B, since deaths from these diseases went up after introduction of a vaccine), equals 4,515, which means that even applying the full host of reality-defying Vaccines Amen assumptions, the claim that these vaccines saved millions is off by at least 99.9%.

72 https://data.unicef.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WUENIC-Immunization-coverage-are-we-losing-ground-brochure-2020.pdf.

73 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021.01.28-Letter-to-Special-Rapporteur-on-Torture.pdf (https://perma.cc/A3UN-S6RB).

74 https://www.unicef.org/supply/vaccines.

75 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/ (https://perma.cc/6R29-ZSHK).

76 Id.

77 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=PETER+AABY%5BAuthor+-+Full%5D (https://perma.cc/3G4T-WR4K).

78 https://www.bandim.org/ (https://perma.cc/S7BW-HEKN).

79 Novo Nordisk Prize Recipients, available at https://novonordiskfonden.dk/en/prizes/the-novo-nordisk-prize/ (https://perma.cc/B9ES-BM5T).

80 https://www.ae-info.org/ae/Member/Aaby_Peter (https://perma.cc/NWU5-HLCC).

81 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/ (https://perma.cc/6R29-ZSHK).

82 Id.

83 Id.

84 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021.01.28-Letter-to-Special-Rapporteur-on-Poverty.pdf at Exhibit C (https://perma.cc/M8RA-XKKH).

85 Id. at Exhibit D.

86 Id.; https://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/data/sage/SAGE_Docs_Ppt_Apr2014/9_session_non-specific_vaccine_effects/Apr2014_session9_non-specific_vaccine_effects.pdf (https://perma.cc/NN3E-TLLR); https://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/data/sage/SAGE_Docs_Ppt_Apr2014/9_session_non-specific_vaccine_effects/Apr2014_session9_epidemiologic_review.pdf (https://perma.cc/8X7Z-9VWU).

87 Id.

88 Id.

89 Id.

90 Id. As an example of using randomization to avoid bias, unvaccinated children often do not receive vaccines because they are frail, malnourished, or sick, and hence more likely to die irrespective of vaccination. Thus, the unvaccinated group is often sicker than the vaccinated group, making the vaccine appear safer. By randomly picking which children receive or do not receive the DTP vaccine, a researcher can avoid this type of bias.

91 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/ (https://perma.cc/6R29-ZSHK).

92 Id.

93 Id.

94 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5360569/ ((https://perma.cc/6R29-ZSHK) (“The recently published SAGE review called for randomized trials of DTP (Higgins et al., 2014). However, at the same time the IVIR-AC committee [Immunization and Vaccines Related Implementation Research Advisory Committee] to which SAGE delegated the follow-up studies of the NSEs [Non-Specific Effects] of vaccines has indicated that it will not be possible to examine the effect of DTP in an unbiased way. If that decision by IVIR-AC remains unchallenged, the present study [the 2017 Study] may remain the closest we will ever come to a RCT [Randomized Controlled Trial] of the NSEs of DTP.”); https://www.scientificfreedom.dk/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2019-Gotzsche-Expert-Report-Effect-of-DTP-Vaccines-on-Mortality-in-Children-in-Low-Income-Countries.pdf (https://perma.cc/9P9G-LAC3).

95 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021.01.28-Letter-to-Special-Rapporteur-on-Poverty.pdf at Exhibit E (https://perma.cc/M8RA-XKKH).

96 Id. at Exhibit F; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5868131/pdf/fpubh-06-00079.pdf (https://perma.cc/7F7U-ZZWJ).

97 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5868131/pdf/fpubh-06-00079.pdf (https://perma.cc/7F7U-ZZWJ).

98 Another study was published in 2022, with some of the same authors as the 2017 Study and 2018 Study, that compared low weight infants who were randomized to receive either early-BCG or delayed-BCG vaccine. Among these infants, the study also divided them into those who received DTP at 6 weeks and those who had no/delayed DTP. This study did not find a statistically significant mortality difference between these groups but there are two important things to note. First, as the study explains: “Compared to the previous study [that found an in-crease in mortality among the DTP group], the present study cohort had 56% … lower overall mortality, fewer no-DTP infants, higher BCG vaccination coverage and several more oral polio vaccine campaigns.” Second, and critically, among “the 13 no-DTP infants … who died …, at least three … received DTP before they died” and the “final vaccination status remained unde-termined for six … of the 13 who died.” Hence, moving three deaths from the no-DTP group to the DTP group (as should have occurred) and censoring the six deaths where DTP status was undetermined (as should have occurred), there was 60% more deaths in the DTP group than the no-DTP group. The study’s conclusion also stated: “DTP is among the world’s most used vaccines … [and] the third dose of DTP (DTP3) is used as the main performance indicator for national immunization programs. Since an RCT [randomized controlled trial] of DTP versus no-DTP with all-cause mortality as the main outcome … has never been conducted, it has never been proven that the vaccine is … not associated with negative overall non-specific health effects. Therefore, there is an urgent need for further research to assess the overall effect of DTP on mortality and morbidity.” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34217570/ (https://perma.cc/RX3T-244X).

99 https://icandecide.org/UNICEF-Emails (https://perma.cc/PCB2-DFH5).

100 Id.

101 https://icandecide.org/article/ican-letter-exchange-with-unicef-and-icans-subsequent-petition-to-the-international-criminal-court-for-failing-to-prevent-death-of-countless-children-from-dtp-vaccine/ (https://perma.cc/RVP9-PY2Q).

102 Id.

103 https://icandecide.org/press-release/ican-files-additional-evidence-with-the-icc-that-dtp-vaccine-causes-an-increase-in-infant-death/ (https://perma.cc/99M9-2SS4). This video testimony is but one example of the pain and suffering caused by parents around the world from the loss of a child due to DTP.

104 For example, see https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17484223/ (https://perma.cc/7U2N-BRLJ); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15626943/ (https://perma.cc/9QA8-C35R).

105 In the same vein, measles vaccines had nothing to do with the decline in measles deaths by over 98% from 1900 to 1962 in the U.S. (before the first measles vaccine in 1963) or by over 99% from 1900 to 1967 in England (before the first measles vaccine in 1968), yet measles vaccines typically are given credit for the decline in measles mortality.

106 https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/13/health/covid-19-vaccines-study/index.html (https://perma.cc/F5FN-3A8J).

107 https://www.commonwealthfund.org/blog/2022/two-years-covid-vaccines-prevented-millions-deaths-hospitalizations.

108 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2022-2023/data/NCHSData07.csv (https://perma.cc/S2Q2-5XHN).

109 Id.

110 Id.

111 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2022-2023/data/NCHSData07.csv (https://perma.cc/S2Q2-5XHN).

112 https://ghdx.healthdata.org/record/ihme-data/covid_19_cumulative_infections (https://perma.cc/W89Z-PBXL) (The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations, SARS-CoV-2 Daily and Cumulative Infection Estimates 2019-2021, widely relied upon in peer reviewed publications, reflects that 17.1% of the U.S. population was infected as of December 31, 2020; 15.9% of the U.S. population was infected between January 1, 2021 and November 14, 2021, and assuming a consistent increase in infections through the end of 2021, that would work out to be 18.2% of the U.S. population having been infected in 2021.)

113 https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/pdfs/mm7222a3-H.pdf (https://perma.cc/Y26J-Y336).

114 https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download.

115 Id.; https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/ (https://perma.cc/B6EX-A7YQ).

116 https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/05/health/covid-vaccines-reduce-senior-deaths/index.html (https://perma.cc/G2N5-F4X3).

117 https://www.bbc.com/news/health-60653946 (https://perma.cc/2PAK-7BTQ).

118 https://web.archive.org/web/20220126153845/https:/publichealthscotland.scot/MEDIA/11223/22-01-19-COVID19-WINTER_PUBLICATION_REPORT.PDF; https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1486432700969807873 (https://perma.cc/7PPB-WDXZ).

119 https://web.archive.org/web/20250622003215/https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#trends_totaldeaths_select_00 (https://perma.cc/7CDS-2JXA).

120 https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/the-corruption-of-science-and-federal-health-agencies-how-health-officials-downplayed-and-hid-myocarditis-and-other-adverse-events-associated-with-the-covid-19-vaccines/ (https://perma.cc/R8K8-PVQV); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb0kOsKYjXA (https://perma.cc/R5AE-745H).

Chapter 8

1 https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/13/health/aaron-siri-rfk-jr-vaccines.html (https://perma.cc/3LXQ-A9LB).

2 https://www.wsj.com/opinion/rfk-polio-pinocchio-and-me-media-distortion-legal-work-vaccine-safety-3b50062a;

https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1872708331347034544;

https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1869436307472310692;

https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1869047698227335628 (https://perma.cc/M4M2-9KJT).

3 https://www.icandecide.org/ipol_petition (https://perma.cc/X6HN-RCTX).

4 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20242791/ (https://perma.cc/GE54-UJQG).

5 Id.

6 Id.

7 https://web.archive.org/web/20190615081539/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/e/reported-cases.pdf (https://perma.cc/7GPK-32AC).

8 See Chapter 7.

9 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20242791/ (https://perma.cc/99WP-AY2H).

10 Id.

11 Id.

12 https://archive.org/details/sim_medical-times_1912-05_40_5/page/134/mode/2up (https://perma.cc/A8J4-7ZVQ).

13 https://openlibrary.org/books/OL6675629M/Infantile_paralysis_in_Vermont_1894-1922 (https://perma.cc/M4ZM-UT4H).

14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20242791/ (https://perma.cc/YT4Y-BWLT).

15 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1525657/ (https://perma.cc/6TJD-S9JP).

16 https://www.who.int/health-topics/poliomyelitis#tab=tab_2 (https://perma.cc/6QXD-J9SW).

17 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13857182/ (https://perma.cc/MLV8-54GF); https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ThePresentStatusOfPolioVaccines-1960-Chicago.pdf (https://perma.cc/BZ79-JHBA).

18 Id.

19 Id.

20 Id.

21 Id.

22 Id.

23 Id.

24 Id.

25 Id.

26 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/13857182/ (https://perma.cc/MLV8-54GF); https:// www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ThePresentStatusOfPolioVaccines-1960-Chicago.pdf (https://perma.cc/BZ79-JHBA); https://web.archive.org/web/20151112061302/http://archives.chicagotribune.com/1961/03/05/page/62/article/the-truth-about-the-polio-vaccines.

Chapter 9

1 https://www.cdc.gov/poliovirus-containment/diseaseandvirus/ (https://perma.cc/4C4R-T63K); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7133e2.htm (https://perma.cc/2XXP-RADT).

2 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/resources.html (https://perma.cc/9NQH-BNDY).

3 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6616129/ (https://perma.cc/2YUK-R8M9); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/index.html (https://perma.cc/5A49-WTFT).

4 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29180031/ (https://perma.cc/ACW9-4MDK) (“That vaccination does not prevent B. pertussis infection in humans, nor the circulation of the organism in human populations in any important manner, comes from the observation that the inter-epidemic intervals have not changed in a major way since the implementation of mass vaccination.”)

5 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3896208/ (https://perma.cc/56SF-7WQW).

6 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-deposition-of-the-godmother-of-vaccines-dr-kathryn-edwards/.

7 https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/517174 (https://perma.cc/8WNS-RZHH); https://www.waidid.org/uploads/board/cv/CV-Tan.pdf (https://perma.cc/4829-KAQ9).

8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6616129/ (https://perma.cc/8VE3-U53A); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6616129/pdf/fimmu-10-01344.pdf.

9 Id.

10 Id.

11 https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03541499.

12 https:// www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTAySm4iZSI (https://perma.cc/ED99-ZY3A).

13 Compare https://web.archive.org/web/20171009024842/https://www.aboutwhoopingcough.com/index.html?cc=dd5a1583fe6b (October 9, 2017) with https://web.archive.org/web/20200812114325/https://www.aboutwhoopingcough.com/index.html?cc=dd5a1583fe6b (August 12, 2020) with https://web.archive.org/web/20200915173048/https://www.aboutwhoopingcough.com/index.html?cc=dd5a1583fe6b (September 15, 2020).

14 Id.

15 https://web.archive.org/web/20240531201312/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/tetanus.html.

16 “Diphtheria toxoid helps prevent symptomatic disease but does not prevent the carrier state nor stop the spread of infection … [T]he known importance of carriers in the spread of diphtheria, and the demonstrated failure of toxoid to prevent the carrier state lead us to conclude that the concept of herd immunity is not applicable in the prevention of diphtheria.” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/5026197/ (https://perma.cc/5GCV-XEX6). In any event, immunity from the diphtheria vaccine wanes rapidly even after six doses in childhood, which is why the CDC pro-vides for revaccination every 10 years during adulthood, and over 40% of adults do not follow this schedule. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf (https://perma.cc/BNY5-VGAV) ; https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/adult/adult-combined-schedule.pdf (https://perma.cc/3C3B-ZDQL); https://www.cdc.gov/adultvaxview/publications-resources/adult-vaccination-coverage-2022.html (https://perma.cc/TNF5-AKU9).

17 https://web.archive.org/web/20240509230842/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mening/public/index.html.

18 https://web.archive.org/web/20240421022106/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mening/hcp/adolescent-vaccine.html. Moreover, the clinical trial for this vaccine did not even prove it prevented a single case of meningococcal disease; it instead relied on antibody levels. https://www.fda.gov/media/75619/download.

19 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Final-Response-No-Records.pdf (https://perma.cc/6DSU-P4WR).

20 Id.

21 https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/21/21A259/207136/20220103063642965_OSHA-Reply-ETS-FINAL_2022_01_03.pdf (https://perma.cc/Q7V4-NEWP).

22 This graph was, for a period of time, available from the Ontario government; the underlying data remains available at https://data.ontario.ca/en/dataset/covid-19-vaccine-data-in-ontario (https://perma.cc/LL7U-GZYQ).

23 https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1486432700969807873 (https://perma.cc/9328-SX5E); https://web.archive.org/web/20220126153845/https://publichealthscotland.scot/MEDIA/11223/22-01-19-COVID19-WINTER_PUBLICATION_REPORT.PDF.

Chapter 10

1 https://www.fda.gov/media/74274/download.

2 Id.

3 Id.

4 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/COMBINED-02.pdf (https://perma.cc/SZL9-JFSB). Note that only for adults, there was some safety follow up a few months after injection.

5 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2943814/ (https://perma.cc/A85Y-77QK).

6 https://www.nature.com/articles/d42859-020-00016-5 (https://perma.cc/J44R-UAWG).

7 https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download.

8 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1330942 (https://perma.cc/T9NY-8NM2) (“a placebo is a pharmacologically inactive substance”).

9 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/glossary/?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/terms/glossary.html#heading-p (https://perma.cc/VR3G-NXNV).

10 https://www.fda.gov/media/130326/download. See also https://www.fda.gov/media/71349/download (“the placebo control design, by … including a group that receives an inert treatment…”).

11 https://web.archive.org/web/20230309063403/https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/placebos-clinical-trials.

12 Note that as of this writing, the Covid-19 vaccine was no longer recommended for routine use by the CDC.

13 Supporting references for each vaccine in the table:

Engerix-B (https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download);

Recombivax HB (https://www.fda.gov/media/74274/download);

Infanrix (https://www.fda.gov/media/75157/download);

Daptacel (https://www.fda.gov/media/74035/download, lists DT vaccine in one of its efficacy trials as a “placebo”);

ActHIB (https://www.fda.gov/media/74395/download);

Hiberix (https://www.fda.gov/media/77017/download);

PedvaxHIB (https://www.fda.gov/media/80438/download, note that in Lyophilized PedvaxHIB’s pre-licensure trials, the test group received Lyophilized PedvaxHIB, OPV, and DTP, and the control group received an injection of lactose, aluminum adjuvant, and thimerosal, along with OPV, and DTP);

Prevnar 13 (https://www.fda.gov/files/bioinformatics%20tools/published/Package-Insert---Prevnar-13.pdf, claims placebo used in an adult trial, but never in a trial for children, and Prevnar was also licensed without a placebo-controlled trial, https://www.fda.gov/media/76076/download);

Vaxneuvance (https:// www.fda.gov/media/150819/download);

Prevnar 20 (https://www.fda.gov/media/150459/download);

Ipol (https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download);

Pediarix (https://www.fda.gov/media/79830/download);

Pentacel (https://www.fda.gov/media/146048/download, lists DT vaccine in one of its efficacy trials as a “placebo”);

Vaxelis (https://www.fda.gov/media/119465/download). Note that most vaccines had multiple trials, and where some trials used a control and others did not, only the control is listed for each vaccine.

14 Supporting references for each vaccine in the table:

M-M-R II (https://www.fda.gov/media/75191/download);

Priorix (https://web.archive.org/web/20250711234905/https://www.fda.gov/media/158941/download);

Varivax (https://www.fda.gov/media/76008/download, note that while this insert states 465 children received a “placebo,” Merck’s peer reviewed publication explains the “placebo consisted of lyophilized stabilizer containing approximately 45 mg of neomycin per milliliter,” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6325909, https://perma.cc/S8ET-ZBA9, and neomycin is an antibiotic with serious side effects when swallowed, let alone injected, https://www.pdr.net/drug-summary/?drugLabelId=819, https://perma.cc/E8V9-4JN5);

Havrix (https://www.fda.gov/media/119388/download);

Vaqta (https://www.fda.gov/media/74519/download, the “Placebo (Alum Diluent)” contained 300µg AAHS and thimerosal, see https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199208133270702);

Fluarix (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/79278/download, placebo control only used in adult trials but never in trials to license this vaccine for children);

Fluzone (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/170019/download);

FluLaval (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/115785/download);

Afluria (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/117022/download);

Flucelvax (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/115862/download, placebo control only used in adult trials but never in trials to license this vaccine for children);

ProQuad (https://www.fda.gov/media/75195/download, note that in one clinical trial, 799 children received ProQuad+Pla-cebo, MMR II+Placebo, or MMR II+Varivax, but none received only a placebo; hence, this was not a placebo-controlled trial nor does it purport to be in its Clinical Review, http://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170723150913/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM123800.pdf ). Note that this table lists all quadrivalent flu shots licensed for children except FluMist (LAIV4) given via nasal spray, not injection, hence not included.

15 Supporting references for each vaccine in the table:

Boostrix (https://www.fda.gov/media/124002/download);

Adacel (https://www.fda.gov/media/119862/download);

Gardasil (https://www.fda.gov/media/74350/download, note that while this insert states 594 controls received a “saline placebo,” Merck’s peer reviewed publication explains the “placebo used in this study contained identical components to those in the vaccine, with the exception of HPV L1 VLPs and aluminum adjuvant,” which means it was not in fact a “placebo” but rather an injection that contained, among other ingredients, L-histidine, Polysorbate 80, and Yeast Protein, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17484215, https://perma.cc/42P6-6EB6); Gardasil-9 (https://www.fda.gov/media/90249/download, and note in one trial, 306 controls received a placebo after receiving 3 doses of Gardasil, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01047345);

Menactra (https://www.fda.gov/media/75619/download, note in one clinical trial, 509 adolescents received Td for adult use and Menactra and, 28 days later, a saline injection, and 512 adolescents received Td for adult and a saline injection and, 28 days later, Menactra, which means this was not a placebo-controlled trial);

Menveo (https://www.fda.gov/media/78514/download);

MenQuadfi (https://www.fda.gov/media/137306/download);

Penbraya (https://www.fda.gov/media/173223/download);

Kinrix (https://www.fda.gov/media/80128/download);

Quadracel (https://www.fda.gov/media/91640/download).

16 Both rotavirus products are oral drops, not injections, and hence are not discussed; but it is noted the control used in the trials for both of these products included numerous ingredients. https://www.fda.gov/media/75718/download (states RotaTeq used a “placebo”); https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/RotaTeq-Placebo-Ingredients.pdf (https://perma.cc/DD2Q-9X6K) (explains this “placebo” included Polysorbate 80, Citrate, and Phosphate); https://www.fda.gov/media/75726/download (states Rotarix used a “placebo”); https://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170722073219/https:/www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM133580.pdf (explains this “placebo” included Dextran, Sorbitol, Amino acids, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium, Calcium Carbonate, and Xanthan).

17 Note that this review will include all stand-alone vaccines and only include combination vaccines when no stand-alone version of the combined vaccines is available or routinely administered.

18 https://www.fda.gov/media/108745/download.

19 Id.

20 Id.

21 Id.

22 https://www.fda.gov/safety/reporting-serious-problems-fda/what-serious-adverse-event.

23 https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download.

24 https://www.fda.gov/media/75157/download.

25 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021.01.28-Letter-to-Special-Rapporteur-on-Poverty.pdf (https://perma.cc/3KRP-NLVV).

26 https://www.fda.gov/media/74035/download; https://www.fda.gov/safety/reporting-serious-problems-fda/what-serious-adverse-event.

27 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf (https://perma.cc/DJ5E-QKYT).

28 https://labeling.pfizer.com/showlabeling.aspx?id=134 (https://perma.cc/8NZ2-JWX5).

29 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15479935 (https://perma.cc/QQK3-8CUX).

30 https://www.fda.gov/media/107657/download; https://www.fda.gov/media/76076/download.

31 https://www.fda.gov/media/107657/download.

32 https://www.fda.gov/media/107657/download.

33 Id.

34 https://www.fda.gov/media/150819/download.

35 Id.

36 https://www.fda.gov/media/149987/download; https://www.fda.gov/media/150459/download.

37 https://www.fda.gov/media/74395/download; http://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170723144656/https:/www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM244597.pdf at p.8.

38 https://www.fda.gov/media/77017/download.

39 https://www.fda.gov/media/80438/download at pp. 6-8.

40 https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download at pp. 14-17.

41 Id.

42 https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6740101/ (https://perma.cc/29KM-2ZHE); https://www.culturecollections.org.uk/products/cell-cultures/ecacc-cell-line-profiles/vero/; https://www.atcc.org/products/all/ccl-81.aspx#characteristics at p. 1 (https://perma.cc/WEV7-V5WY).

43 https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download at p.1; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6740101/ (https://perma.cc/PD73-4J5P); https://www.culturecollections.org.uk/products/cell-cultures/ecacc-cell-line-profiles/vero/; https://www.atcc.org/products/all/ccl-81.aspx#characteristics at p. 1 (https://perma.cc/6B44-A2FT).

44 https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download.

45 https:// pauloffit.substack.com/p/the-casual-cruelty-of-placebo-controlled (https://perma.cc/2MJ9-AF8Y); https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/what-the-casual-cruelty-of-dr-paul (https://perma.cc/EJT2-PH66).

46 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3299531/ (https://perma.cc/44GT-5DJY) (describing the “199 solution,” which it refers to as “Mixture 199”).

47 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-30-00-51.pdf (https://perma.cc/3DL2-S4HC). While the trial report referred to using “placebo material,” the control was not a placebo, as defined by the CDC and FDA (and common sense), as it included numerous non-inert ingredients, including synthetic tissue culture medium, ethanol, phenol red, antibiotics, and formalin.

48 https://web.archive.org/web/20230626182019/https://pauloffit.substack.com/p/should-scientists-debate-the-undebatable.

49 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/offit-first-page.pdf (https://perma.cc/M77L-SJFM); https:// pauloffit.substack.com/p/should-scientists-debate-the-undebatable (https://perma.cc/4CSB-56U7).

50 https:// pauloffit.substack.com/p/the-casual-cruelty-of-placebo-controlled (https://perma.cc/8TQ8-FS4P).

51 https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/what-the-casual-cruelty-of-dr-paul (https://perma.cc/EJT2-PH66).

52 https://sph.umich.edu/polio/ (https://perma.cc/22JG-G3PW).

53 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-30-00-51.pdf (https://perma.cc/QX49-E3C2). While the trial report referred to using “placebo material,” the control was not a placebo, as defined by the CDC and FDA (and common sense), as it included numerous non-inert ingredients, including synthetic tissue culture medium, ethanol, phenol red, antibiotics, and formalin.

54 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3299531/ (https://perma.cc/JPT9-DYNE).

55 https://web.archive.org/web/20230809185407/https://www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/vaccine-programoffice-special-masters.

56 https://www.congress.gov/106/crpt/hrpt977/CRPT-106hrpt977.pdf (https://perma.cc/F6AD-2MNF).

57 https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/what-the-casual-cruelty-of-dr-paul (https://perma.cc/EJT2-PH66).

58 https:// x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1810729795434729888 (https://perma.cc/5FU7-777V).

59 Supporting references for each vaccine in the table:

Fluzone (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/170019/download (As reflected in section 14.1, nineteen years after licensure a small efficacy, not safety, trial had a small group of children receiving a placebo which did not contribute to any safety finding for this product; ironically, had this trial been conducted pre-licensure, and relied upon for safety, it would have raised a serious safety issue since “the rate of hospitalization was actually higher in the vaccine group than in the placebo group” with 60% more vaccinated than unvaccinated children hospitalized for insertion of ear drainage tubes);

Fluvirin (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/75156/download);

Fluarix (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/84804/download);

Flulaval (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/74537/download);

Afluria (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/81559/download (states placebo used in adult trials but not in trials for children);

Flucelvax (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/85322/download);

Fluarix (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/79278/download, states placebo used in adult trials but not in trials for children);

Flublok (IIV3) (https://www.fda.gov/media/179778/download);

Fluzone (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/170019/download);

FluLaval (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/115785/download);

Afluria (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/117022/download);

Flucelvax (IIV4) (https://www.fda.gov/media/115862/download, states placebo used in adult trials but not in trials for children).

60 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14506120 (https://perma.cc/BG8X-U4Z8).

61 https://www.fda.gov/media/119388/download; https://www.fda.gov/media/74519/download.

62 https://www.fda.gov/media/119388/download.

63 https://www.fda.gov/media/74519/download (The “Placebo (Alum Diluent)” contained 300µg AAHS and thimerosal, https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199208133270702); http://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170723025039/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM110035.pdf.

64 https://www.fda.gov/media/76008/download.

65 Id.; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6325909 (https://perma.cc/N7DS-XKP7).

66 https://www.pdr.net/drug-summary/?drugLabelId=819 (https://perma.cc/E8V9-4JN5).

67 https://www.fda.gov/media/76008/download.

68 https://sirillp.com/MMR-clinical-trial (https://perma.cc/RRE8-WDQ5).

69 Id.

70 Because viruses multiply in cells, living cells are used to grow viruses for vaccine production. The rubella virus used in MMR-II is grown on the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus, listed as “WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts” in the ingredients of MMR-II as portions of these cells end up in each vial of MMR-II. https://web.archive.org/web/20241120002123/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf. As explained by a company that sells this aborted fetal cell line: “WI-38 cell line is the first human diploid cell line to be used in human vaccine preparation. WI-38 cells were isolated from the lung tissue of a 3-month-old, female, embryo.” https://www.atcc.org/products/ccl-75 (https://perma.cc/H6XR-QFXN). During Dr. Plotkin’s deposition, I asked: “Isn’t it true that MMR II contains approximately 150 nanograms cells substrate double-strand DNA and single-strand DNA per dose purposefully fragmented to approximately 215 base pairs in length?” Dr. Plotkin answered: “Yeah, that’s probably correct, yes.” https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ at p. 328 (https://perma.cc/7WCZ-G2TC). See also https://soundchoice.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/epidemiologic-molecular-relationship-vaccine-manufacture-autism-prevalence.pdf (https://perma.cc/2E38-QEYA); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26103708/ (https://perma.cc/E6TH-2LK8) (See Table 3, reflecting an average of 142 nanograms of single-stranded DNA and 35 nanograms of double-stranded DNA in the rubella vaccine component of each dose of MMR-II). Doing the math, 150 nanograms of double-stranded DNA broken down into 215 base pair fragments equals approximately 646 billion pieces of human DNA from an aborted fetal cell line in each vial of MMR-II. https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/tools/copynumbercalculator. Doing this same math for 150 nanograms of single-stranded DNA equals 1.3 trillion pieces inside each vial of MMR-II. Id. In addition to the human DNA, there is also an unspecified amount of human cellular debris in each dose of MMR-II. See also https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines/.

71 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/images/schedule1983s.jpg (https://perma.cc/FL6E-6PSZ).

72 https://web.archive.org/web/20180627180022/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/vis/vis-statements/mmrv.pdf

73 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2018-MMR-VIS-9623e9fb15ea27e5d007df8a106e1f79.pdf (2018 version) (https://perma.cc/XU2X-ZZY4) compared to https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/downloads/mmr.pdf (current version) (https://perma.cc/HY67-Z2BA).

74 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7192400/#sec20 (https://perma.cc/JA5Y-Y94M); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/instance/7192400/bin/piz010_suppl_supplementary_materials.docx.

75 Compare Section 6.1 of MMR-RIT’s package insert https://web.archive.org/web/20250711234905/https://www.fda.gov/media/158941/download with Table 6 in the Supplementary Materials https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7192400/#sec20 (https://perma.cc/JA5Y-Y94M); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/instance/7192400/bin/piz010_suppl_supplementary_materials.docx.

76 https://www.fda.gov/media/186364/download; https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT00092547.

77 Merck’s peer reviewed publication explains the “placebo used in this study contained identical components to those in the vaccine, with the exception of HPV L1 VLPs and aluminum adjuvant,” which means it was not in fact a “placebo” but rather an injection that contained, among other ingredients, L-histidine, Polysorbate 80, and Yeast Protein. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17484215 (https://perma.cc/42P6-6EB6); https://www.fda.gov/media/90064/download.

78 Id.

79 https://www.fda.gov/media/74350/download.

80 https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Vaccines+and+Autoimmunity-p-9781118663431; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25923134 (https://perma.cc/822U-GQQV).

81 https://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170723091826/https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM111293.pdf.

82 https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT00092547?tab=results.

83 https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Vaccines+and+Autoimmunity-p-9781118663431.

84 https://www.fda.gov/media/90249/download; https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT01047345?tab=results.

85 https://www.fda.gov/media/119862/download; https://www.fda.gov/media/124002/download.

86 https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states.

87 Compare https://www.fda.gov/media/75157/download (“Each 0.5-mL dose is formulated to contain 25 Lf of diphtheria toxoid” and “25 mcg of inactivated pertussis toxin (PT)”) with https://www.fda.gov/media/119862/download (“Each 0.5 mL dose contains … 2 Lf diphtheria toxoid” and “2.5 mcg detoxified pertussis toxin (PT)”).

88 https://web.archive.org/web/20240622065910/https://www.fda.gov/media/83562/download.

89 https://web.archive.org/web/20240622065910/https://www.fda.gov/media/83562/download; https://www.fda.gov/media/75619/download.

90 Id.

91 https://www.fda.gov/media/78514/download.

92 https://www.fda.gov/media/137306/download.

93 There are already hundreds of thousands of children who are completely unvaccinated in this country. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6740a4.htm (https://perma.cc/6FP6-44V3).

94 https://research.unc.edu/human-research-ethics/resources/ccm3_019064/ (https://perma.cc/2NHF-DXF7) (“voluntary consent ... means that the person … should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved, as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision”).

95 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1113953/ (https://perma.cc/QC3S-GEWG).

96 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-best-practices/preventing-managing-adverse-reactions.html (https://perma.cc/FG3P-YZ44) (“establishing evidence for cause and effect on the basis of case reports and case series alone is usually not possible,” rather, researchers need “to compare the incidence of the event among vaccinees with the incidence among unvaccinated persons”); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3505292/ (https://perma.cc/9TP5-D6TW) (The entire advantage of a randomized placebo-controlled trial “is the ability to demonstrate causality i.e., cause-effect relationship.”); https://www.cdc.gov/surv-manual/php/table-of-contents/chapter-21-vaers.html (https://perma.cc/S2CC-CVW6) (The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is unable “to determine causation” because “there is a lack of an unvaccinated group for comparison in VAERS.”).

97 https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/05/health/vaccine-placebo-studies-kennedy (https://perma.cc/UV9M-9A2G).

98 https:// x.com/SecKennedy/status/1932580198198964241 (https://perma.cc/9U6W-2V56).

99 https://www.fda.gov/media/130326/download (“Placebos, defined as inert substances with no pharmacologic activity, are commonly used in double-blind, randomized controlled clinical trials.”); https://www.fda.gov/media/71349/download (“the placebo control design, by … including a group that receives an inert treatment…”); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/glossary/ (https://perma.cc/S2HM-BWQW) (“Placebo: A substance or treatment that has no effect on living beings, usually used as a comparison to vaccine or medicine in clinical trials.”).

100 While Secretary Kennedy specifically referred to “shots,” meaning injected vaccines, CNN’s cited list also includes a few trials that involved products that are taken orally or inhaled, but he nonetheless addresses those in a footnote describing the control in each. https:// x.com/SecKennedy/status/1932580198198964241 (https://perma.cc/9U6W-2V56).

101 See discussion in this chapter regarding polio vaccine explaining how the current polio vaccines used in the U.S. are a different product from the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk in the 1950s—which was discontinued in the 1960s—including because the currently-used polio vaccines are “grown in vero cells, a continuous line of monkey kidney cells cultivated on micro-carriers,” and the trial of Salk’s vaccine was not relied upon to license any current polio vaccine.

102 Also, Dow Chemical’s MMR vaccine used different strains than the MMR vaccines licensed in the U.S., and after just 14 days of safety review, this trial vaccinated all participants.

103 https:// x.com/SecKennedy/status/1932580198198964241 (https://perma.cc/9U6W-2V56).

104 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23032417/ (https://perma.cc/AC28-KCNG); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20018364/ (https://perma.cc/T23G-CDE9); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14506120/ (http://perma.cc/YZ23-UWD4).

105 https://icandecide.org/article/vaccine-safety-debate/ (https://perma.cc/7UHZ-ZBX8); https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HHS-Response-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/4W7B-SEAK).

106 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-01-19-FDA-Internal-Emails-re-ICAN-Vaccine-Safety-Letter.pdf (https://perma.cc/N2T4-5X6T).

107 https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Drugs/Guidances/UCM202140.pdf.

108 As the FDA explains: “The placebo-controlled trial measures the total pharmacologically mediated effect of treatment. In contrast, an active control trial … measures the effect relative to another treatment.” https://www.fda.gov/downloads/drugs/guidancecomplianceregulatoryinformation/guidances/ucm073139.pdf. Also see https://web.archive.org/web/20220120163330/ https://web.archive.org/web/20230713134737/http://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/drug-study-designs (“There are three principal difficulties in interpreting active-control trials. … One problem is that there are numerous ways of conducting a study that can obscure differences between treatments, such as poor diagnostic criteria, poor methods of measurement, poor compliance, medication errors, or poor training of observers. As a general statement, carelessness of all kinds will tend to obscure differences between treatments. Where the objective of a study is to show a difference, investigators have powerful stimuli toward assuring study excellence. Active-control studies, however, which are intended to show no significant difference between treatments, do not provide the same incentives toward study excellence, and it is difficult to detect or assess the kinds of poor study quality that can arise. The other problem is that a finding of no difference between a test article and an effective treatment may not be meaningful.”).

109 https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05743881; https://www.science.org/content/article/safety-signal-moderna-s-rsv-vaccine-studies-halts-trials-other-vaccines-childhood; https://www.fda.gov/media/184378/download at slide 63; https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-calendar/vaccines-and-related-biological-products-advisory-committee-december-12-2024-meeting-announcement#event-materials.

110 Id.

111 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-best-practices/preventing-managing-adverse-reactions.html (https://perma.cc/Z635-WR2J) (“establishing evidence for cause and effect on the basis of case reports and case series alone is usually not possible,” rather, researchers need “to compare the incidence of the event among vaccinees with the incidence among unvaccinated persons”); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3505292/ (https://perma.cc/JR6M-U3UK) (The entire advantage of a randomized placebo-controlled trial “is the ability to demonstrate causality i.e., cause-effect relationship.”); https://www.cdc.gov/surv-manual/php/table-of-contents/chapter-21-vaers.html (https://perma.cc/8FMJ-4DQN) (The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) is unable “to determine causation” because “there is a lack of an unvaccinated group for comparison in VAERS.”).

112 Id.

113 Both rotavirus products are oral drops, not injections, and hence are not discussed; but it is noted the control used in the trials for both of these products included numerous ingredients. https://www.fda.gov/media/75718/download (states RotaTeq used a “placebo”); https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/RotaTeq-Placebo-Ingredients.pdf (https://perma.cc/DD2Q-9X6K) (explains this “placebo” included Polysorbate 80, Citrate, and Phosphate); https://www.fda.gov/media/75726/download (states Rotarix used a “placebo”); https://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170722073219/https:/www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM133580.pdf (explains this “placebo” included Dextran, Sorbitol, Amino acids, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium, Calcium Carbonate, and Xanthan).

114 Supporting references for each vaccine in the table:

Recombivax HB (https://www.fda.gov/media/74274/download);

Engerix-B (https://www.fda.gov/media/119403/download);

ActHIB (https://www.fda.gov/media/74395/download);

PedvaxHIB (https://www.fda.gov/media/80438/download);

Hiberix (https://www.fda.gov/media/77017/download);

Infanrix (https://www.fda.gov/media/75157/download);

Daptacel (https://www.fda.gov/media/74035/download);

IPOL (https://www.fda.gov/media/75695/download);

Vaxneuvance (https://www.fda.gov/media/150819/download);

Prevnar 20 (https://www.fda.gov/media/149987/download).

115 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/media/pdfs/white-paper-safety-508.pdf (https://perma.cc/JC9B-ZQTR).

116 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/5#45.

117 https://moneyinc.com/the-five-highest-selling-pfizer-drugs-of-all-time/ (https://perma.cc/V7YL-QDP5); https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html; https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states; https://www.fda.gov/drugs/development-approval-process-drugs/drug-approvals-and-databases.

118 https://www.fda.gov/media/125481/download (see summary of the trials on page 10).

119 https://www.fda.gov/media/124379/download.

120 Id.

121 https://www.fda.gov/media/74274/download.

122 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/securepdfs/2025/08/Ltr-to-Dr.-Paul-Richards-FDA-re-Maddie-de-Garay-dated-2022-3-8.pdf (https://perma.cc/L39N-ZJQH).

123 Id.

124 https://www.fda.gov/media/74395/download (“within 30 days ... (3.4%) participants [babies] experienced a serious adverse event” but “[n]one was assessed by the investigators as related to the study of vaccines”).

125 https://www.fda.gov/media/74395/download.

126 https://slate.com/health-and-science/2017/12/flaws-in-the-clinical-trials-for-gardasil-made-it-harder-to-properly-assess-safety.html (https://perma.cc/4HK8-X7ND).

127 Id.

128 Id.

129 Id.

130 Id.

131 Id.

132 https://sirillp.com/degaray (https://perma.cc/C4TA-C4TF).

133 https://sirillp.com/degaray (https://perma.cc/C4TA-C4TF).

134 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Attachment-3-Jan-3-2022-Dr.-Peter-Mark-Letter_2022_01_03-41fe80ff1853909f2e9b5e329a55934e.pdf (https://perma.cc/8A9D-ZG7R). Incredibly, the FDA finally responded on February 26, 2022, and stated Maddie should file a VAERS report. https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Paul-Richards-email-response_2022_02_26_Redacted-33b881e4534f7fc2af8e5872c01984ea.pdf (https://perma.cc/43PR-89VH). Putting aside that Maddie’s parents had already filed a VAERS report long prior, Maddie was not just any person claiming injury from this product. She was one of only around 1,000 children in the 12- to 15-year-old Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial for this product.

135 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/FDA-emails-with-Pfizer-about-M.-deGaray-c6f24607aa9781481eae01d0d073b684.pdf (https://perma.cc/2P5B-45YV).

136 Id.

137 Id.

138 https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/patients/vaccines/faq-expert-answers (https://perma.cc/RQ62-HY5P).

139 Because viruses multiply in cells, living cells are used to grow viruses for vaccine production, including the cultured cell lines of aborted fetuses. Two such cell lines are MRC-5 and WI-38, which are described by a company that sells them as follows: “The MRC-5 cell line was derived from normal lung tissue of a 14-week-old male embryo” and the “WI-38 cell line is the first human diploid cell line to be used in human vaccine preparation … [and] were isolated from the lung tissue of a 3-month-old, female, embryo.” https://www.atcc.org/products/ccl-75 (https://perma.cc/U5AW-A6QH); https://www.atcc.org/products/ccl-171 (https://perma.cc/FEV3-GKN3). The ingredients of chickenpox, rubella, and hepatitis A vaccines each include cellular and DNA pieces from these fetal cell lines. The ingredient list for Varivax (chicken-pox) includes “MRC-5 human diploid cells including DNA & protein,” for MMR-II (which includes rubella) includes “WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts,” and for Havrix (hepatitis A) includes “MRC-5 cellular proteins.” https://web.archive.org/web/20241120002123/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf (https://perma.cc/J6KT-FASR). As for the quantity of human DNA in each vial, for Varivax, as the FDA explains: “human MRC-5 cells are the substrate upon which the Oka strain of varicella is grown. In the process of isolating virus from these cells, MRC-5 derived proteins and DNA are also obtained. The nearly 2 ug [2,000 nanograms] of unmodified mammalian DNA present in each dose of VARIVAX…” https://wayback.archive-it.org/7993/20170723031730/https:/www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/UCM142826.pdf. As for MMR-II, during Dr. Plotkin’s deposition, I asked: “Isn’t it true that MMR II contains approximately 150 nanograms cells substrate double-strand DNA and single-strand DNA per dose purposefully fragmented to approximately 215 base pairs in length?” Dr. Plotkin answered: “Yeah, that’s probably correct, yes.” https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ at p. 328 (https://perma.cc/7WCZ-G2TC). See also https://soundchoice.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/epidemiologic-molecular-relationship-vaccine-manufacture-autism-prevalence.pdf (https://perma.cc/2E38-QEYA); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26103708/ (https://perma.cc/E6TH-2LK8) (See Table 3, reflecting an average of 142 nanograms of single-stranded DNA and 35 nanograms of double-stranded DNA in the rubella vaccine component of each dose of MMR-II; and an average of 276 nanograms of single-stranded DNA and 35.74 nanograms of double-stranded DNA in each dose of Havrix). For DNA remaining in the final formulation, assuming pharma companies follow FDA’s guidance, they would fragment “the DNA size to below approximately 200 base pairs.” https://www.fda.gov/media/113760/download at pp.29-30. Doing the math, supposing only 100 nanograms of double-stranded DNA remain, and are broken down into 200 base pair fragments, this equals approximately 463 billion pieces of human DNA from an aborted fetal cell line in each vaccine dose; double that number for single-stranded DNA. https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/tools/copynumbercalculator (https://perma.cc/RBL9-QSJW). In addition to the human DNA, there is also an unspecified amount of human cellular debris in each vaccine dose. See also https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines/.

140 https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download.

141 https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download; https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/ (https://perma.cc/CX8Y-SNMV).

142 https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download.

143 https://web.archive.org/web/20250812012300/https://bioethics.hms.harvard.edu/faculty-staff/marcia-angell (https://perma.cc/5KVA-4YZV).

144 https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2009/01/15/drug-companies-doctorsa-story-of-corruption/; https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12262-019-01939-8; https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC521592/ (https://perma.cc/794G-APTN).

145 https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2009/01/15/drug-companies-doctorsa-story-of-corruption/.

146 https://investors.pfizer.com/financials/annual-reports/default.aspx; https://investors.merck.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx (https://perma.cc/9WJA-EX3G) ; https://www.gsk.com/media/4751/annual-report.pdf (https://perma.cc/C5NG-6E5Z) ; https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/ (https://perma.cc/XDL8-VMKS).

147 https://web.archive.org/web/20170501174817/https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/fy2017-budget-in-brief.pdf?language=es.

148 This is in fact what the Nuremberg Code demands. https://research.unc.edu/human-research-ethics/resources/ccm3_019064/ (https://perma.cc/PQD9-VDQ8) (“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person … should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved, as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”).

149 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/4.

Chapter 11

1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3944229/ (https://perma.cc/NGA9-93KW) (“According to data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) [1979-1981] over two million children under 17 years (3.8%) are afflicted by chronic conditions that cause some limitation of activity.”); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1646496/ (https://perma.cc/KN4A-94TV) (“Data from the National Health Interview Survey indicate that the prevalence of activity-limiting chronic conditions among children under age 17 years doubled between 1960 and 1981, from 1.8 to 3.8 per cent.”); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9551003/ (https://perma.cc/JTZ5-JBNK) (Among “children younger than 18 years who were included in the 1992-1994 National Health Interview Survey … [a] significant proportion of children, estimated at 6.5% of all US children, experienced some degree of disability.”); https://www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/about/index.html (https://perma.cc/N4GT-38L2) (“Chronic diseases are defined broadly as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.”).

2 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21570014/ (https://perma.cc/62JZ-SRY4) (The 2007 National Survey of Children’s Health found that: “An estimated 43% of US children (32 million) currently have at least 1 of 20 chronic health conditions assessed, increasing to 54.1% when overweight, obesity, or being at risk for developmental delays are included.”); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40058728/ (https://perma.cc/3VHC-L7H2) (Only considering a “condition that is typically pediatric-onset and expected to be persistent or severe” or a “functional/ activity limitation related to a condition that is typically pediatric-onset and expected to be persistent or severe” from the National Health Interview Survey data it found that children falling into this category “has risen from 22.57% in 1999/2000 to 30.21% in 2017/2018”); https://www.cdc.gov/school-health-conditions/chronic-conditions/index.html (https://perma.cc/298V-C59B) (“In the United States, more than 40% of school-aged children and adolescents have at least one chronic health condition”); Unpublished Henry Ford Health study, reviewing actual health codes and medical records, found that 57% of vaccinated children had a chronic health condition by 10 years of age as of 2016, see Chapter 12.

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30741719/ (https://perma.cc/P4L2-9KPZ).

4 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28849096/ (https://perma.cc/HZ8E-ETE5); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39426507/ (https://perma.cc/BTM6-HFF8); https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5373490/ (https://perma.cc/KZS3-5ERS); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39481220/ (https://perma.cc/H9QN-U2E7).

5 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10906461/ (https://perma.cc/LV9U-GQKE).

6 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39681901/ (https://perma.cc/LN7W-ZAX8).

7 See endnotes above for references regarding the rise in chronic health issues; https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/resources.html (https://perma.cc/25CK-BEU8) (CDC’s vaccine schedules for 1983, 1989, and 1994-2025); http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00041753.htm (https://perma.cc/L6B4-YM88) (1990, MMR changes from 1 to 2 doses, with first dose at 12 months); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00023705.htm (https://perma.cc/QUG2-JKCA) (1991, routine Hib conjugate added); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00033405.htm (https://perma.cc/4HCR-FC7Z) (1991, routine Hep B added); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00047346.htm (https://perma.cc/WWJ6-FQUX) (1997, routine influenza during pregnancy added); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6207a4.htm (https://perma.cc/E3FL-D994) (2011, routine Tdap during pregnancy added); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7241e1.htm (https://perma.cc/NC4S-XJ6J) (2023, routine RSV during pregnancy added).

8 https://www.nap.edu/read/1815/chapter/1#v.

9 https://www.nap.edu/read/1815/chapter/9.

10 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/2#2.

11 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/1#v.

12 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/12#545.

13 Id.

14 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/pdf/Bookshelf_NBK230053.pdf (https://perma.cc/6KHR-F2RK).

15 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HHS-Response-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/54DC-2E7Q).

16 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/pdf/Bookshelf_NBK230053.pdf (https://perma.cc/6KHR-F2RK).

17 Id.

18 Id.

19 Id.

20 http://sirillp.com/NIH-Meeting-2017 (https://perma.cc/9QWA-YDXC).

21 http://sirillp.com/emailmetastudy (https://perma.cc/LNF5-5JQN).

22 http://sirillp.com/Gordon-emails (https://perma.cc/MT9H-FRPY).

23 Id.

24 Id.

25 Id.

26 http://sirillp.com/cdcautismemail (https://perma.cc/3N6P-H3B8).

27 http://sirillp.com/Gordon-emails (https://perma.cc/MT9H-FRPY).

28 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/12#545.

29 https://web.archive.org/web/20171009065542/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/autism.html; https://web.archive.org/web/20190211030352/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/autism.html; https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/about/autism.html (https://perma.cc/U4HY-BT8A).

30 Dr. Thompson has been a scientist at the CDC for over 25 years and a senior scientist on over a dozen CDC publications at the core of many of the CDC’s vaccine safety claims. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed; https://www.researchgate.net/profile/William-Thompson-38.

31 https://web.archive.org/web/20250401004753/https://www.rescuepost.com/files/william-thompson-statement-27-august-2014-3.pdf (https://perma.cc/KM26-ZJTW).

32 https://icandecide.org/article/whistleblower-william-thompson-reveals-mmr-vaccines-association-with-autism/ (https://perma.cc/58WB-NLXA).

33 Studies of MMR and autism are also confounded due to “healthy user bias” which arises when parents of infants injured by one or more vaccines stop vaccinating and, hence, do not then give their child the MMR vaccine because of an earlier vaccine injury. This bias results in healthier children in the group vaccinated with MMR. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1415136/ (https://perma.cc/DWR9-AAEE); https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2015/15_0187a.htm (https://perma.cc/BAG6-UGNC).

34 http://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-open-question-on-vaccines-and-autism/ (https://perma.cc/SA8F-DAU7); https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/former-nih-director-on-vaccine-autism-link/.

35 Id.

36 Id.

37 https://web.archive.org/web/20181227023156/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/autism.html.

38 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21058170/ (https://perma.cc/TXH5-WLQ6).

39 http://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf (https://perma.cc/DJ85-JKPE); http://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-187.pdf (https://perma.cc/REM7-MASV).

40 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-AluminumAdjuvant-Autism-2.pdf (https://perma.cc/3HN6-DY4F).

41 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-HHS-Notice-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/44HT-9MER).

42 https://icandecide.org/plotkintranscript/ (https://perma.cc/7WCZ-G2TC); https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

43 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-is-stanley-plotkin/.

44 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HHS-Response-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/D9A2-F4PP).

45 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/12#545.

46 https://archive.cdc.gov/#/details?url=https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/cdcstudiesonvaccinesandautism.pdf.

47 http://nationalacademies.org/hmd/reports/2004/immunization-safety-review-vaccines-and-autism.aspx (https://perma.cc/8J52-Q9S6).

48 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23545349 (https://perma.cc/XU7R-FQ55).

49 Id. (emphasis added).

50 Id.

51 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-AluminumAdjuvant-Autism-2.pdf (https://perma.cc/5XPL-8XKH).

52 http://icandecide.org/hhs/vaccine-safety-1-29-18.pdf (https://perma.cc/KH5N-LVCY).

53 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/12#545; https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-HHS-Notice-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/4SNA-WFTE).

54 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/pdf/Bookshelf_NBK230053.pdf (https://perma.cc/8KUG-6EL5).

55 https://iacc.hhs.gov/publications/strategic-plan/2017/strategic_plan_2017.pdf (https://perma.cc/2M5F-VEXD).

56 Id.

57 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/book/10.1002/9781118663721.

58 https://iacc.hhs.gov/publications/strategic-plan/2017/strategic_plan_2017.pdf (https://perma.cc/2M5F-VEXD).

59 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/righting-wrongs/request-for-office-of-inspector-general-to-investigate-fraud-and-obstruction-of-justice/ (https://perma.cc/9AHA-QVMB).

60 https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1603588256 (https://perma.cc/73XT-SKX3).

61 Id.

62 Id.

63 Id.

64 http://icandecide.org/white-papers/ICAN-AluminumAdjuvant-Autism.pdf (https://perma.cc/3A9R-762E).

65 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-HHS-Notice-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/4SNA-WFTE).

66 http://icandecide.org/white-papers/ICAN-AluminumAdjuvant-Autism.pdf (https://perma.cc/3A9R-762E).

67 https://icandecide.org/article/whistleblower-william-thompson-reveals-mmr-vaccines-association-with-autism/ (https://perma.cc/58WB-NLXA).

68 https://digitalcommons.pace.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1681&context=pelr.

69 Id.

70 Since approximately 3.5 million American children have autism spectrum disorder and the approximate lifetime cost per individual is $1.9 million, total cost of care for just 20% of these individuals is $1.3 trillion. https://web.archive.org/web/20210402120540/http://www.autism-society.org/what-is/facts-and-statistics/.

71 https://www.cbo.gov/publication/53624 (https://perma.cc/VZ9X-SUTR).

72 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16685182 (https://perma.cc/7FQC-NCSW); https:// www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25398603 (https://perma.cc/RC4B-7HMP); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16547798 (https://perma.cc/93RC-CYZS); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1448378/ (https://perma.cc/4Q8J-7P86).

73 Id.

74 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf (https://perma.cc/3DAB-YKJ3).

75 Id.

76 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/ICAN-Follow-Up-Final.pdf (https://perma.cc/6HA2-VE62).

77 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/001-COMPLAINT-against-Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention.pdf (https://perma.cc/Z9PJ-KA2P).

78 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Stipulation-and-Order-Fully-Executed.pdf (https://perma.cc/NDP4-43TW).

79 https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/proof-vaccines-dont-cause-autism/.

80 https://tacanow.org/press-release/new-cdc-data-show-autism-rates-soar-1-in-31-u-s-children-diagnosed/ (https://perma.cc/K2CY-UUPE).

81 Nevison, C.D. A comparison of temporal trends in United States autism prevalence to trends in suspected environmental factors. Environ Health 13, 73 (2014). https://doi.org/10.1186/1476-069X-13-73 (https://perma.cc/EPH6-YDG6). The graphs from this study included in this book are licensed under the Creative Commons attribution license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ by their original creator.

82 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5373490/ (https://perma.cc/XYC9-3T35); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39481220/ (https://perma.cc/WPT8-2WUV); https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Vaccines+and+Autoimmunity-p-9781118663431.

83 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16685182 (https://perma.cc/GD9D-C4SM); https:// www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25398603 (https://perma.cc/G6FF-4NTK); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16547798 (https://perma.cc/S6XH-DJ8V); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1448378/ (https://perma.cc/5EJ9-FRF6).

84 Id.

85 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20960041/ (https://perma.cc/EDB9-SGJH); https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22422338/ (https://perma.cc/36ZX-AWQD); https://www.kennedykrieger.org/stories/nearly-half-children-autism-wander-or-bolt-safe-places (https://perma.cc/T8D7-RN8S); https://www.speechease.net.au/non-verbal-autism/ (https://perma.cc/QCB8-KFQA).

86 https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/2010/sect05.html#table68; https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/2023/sect05.html#table69.

87 https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/autism-tsunami-the-impact-of-rising-prevalence-on-the-societal-cost-of-autism-in-the-united-states/ (https://perma.cc/2AVN-8UVQ).

88 Id.

89 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/1815/chapter/2#7.

90 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/1815/chapter/2#7.

91 https://www.nap.edu/read/2138/chapter/2#12.

92 Id.

93 Id.

94 Id.

95 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/13164/adverse-effects-of-vaccines-evidence-and-causality.

96 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/2#3.

97 https://www.nap.edu/read/13164/chapter/2#3.

98 Id.

99 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/ (https://perma.cc/PS3A-AA6Y).

100 Id.

101 Id.

102 Id.

103 Id.

104 Id. (AHRQ also excluded studies using VAERS, one of the few resources available to study vaccine safety without pharma type funding).

105 Excluding two studies it double counted.

106 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/.

107 Id.

108 Id.

109 Id.

110 The 34 rotavirus studies that AHRQ claims compare “vaccinated with unvaccinated children” com-pared children receiving oral drops of rotavirus with children receiving oral drops of the following vaccine ingredients: Polysorbate 80, Citrate, Phosphate, Dextran, Sorbitol, Amino acids, Dul-becco’s Modified Eagle Medium, Calcium Carbonate, and/or Xanthan. See Chapter 10. The two studies involving LAIV, an inhaled influenza vaccine, involved a pharma company reviewing its own product: one involved 20 immunocompromised children with cancer in which 10 received LAIV and 10 received a placebo, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21496468/ (https://perma.cc/8MP9-EHHT), and the other compared 261 children who received LAIV with 65 children who first received placebo and were then offered LAIV after 28 days, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21060780/ (https://perma.cc/7L2Y-PW9V).

111 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23432812/ (https://perma.cc/7HDW-4XFY).

112 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23432812/ (https://perma.cc/7HDW-4XFY); https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf at pp.

36-42 (https://perma.cc/LX4V-LDVP).

113 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf at pp. 36-42 (https://perma.cc/LX4V-LDVP).

114 Id.

115 Id.

116 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230053/ (https://perma.cc/U7LK-B2CL).

117 Id.

118 Id.

119 Id.

120 https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-C/part-201/subpart-B/section-201.57 (https://perma.cc/YFL5-7C3K).

121 https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states; https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf at 85-88 (https://perma.cc/CC5T-RQ7T).

122 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/6#153.

123 https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/13164/chapter/8#337.

124 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/2#5.

125 Id.

126 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/6?term=paucity#70.

127 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/2#12.

128 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/5#45.

129 https://www.nap.edu/read/13563/chapter/2#13.

130 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/media/pdfs/white-paper-safety-508.pdf (https://perma.cc/KZZ9-AGTA).

131 Id.

132 https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-187.pdf (https://perma.cc/XK3G-EMBA).

133 https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf (https://perma.cc/TEW8-JYBP).

134 Id.

135 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7268563/ (https://perma.cc/9B8S-LT28).

136 http://sirillp.com/Letters-to-NY-DOH (https://perma.cc/5VKJ-YJW7).

137 Id.

138 Id.

139 See beginning discussion in Chapter 11.

140 https://www.sirillp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Ex-D-Dr-Neuenschwander-Declaration-signed-w-exs.pdf (https://perma.cc/7KXN-LEEA).

141 https://web.archive.org/web/20150615195821/http://vaers.hhs.gov/about/faqs.

142 https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html.

143 https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf (https://perma.cc/7G55-G5QZ).

144 Id.

145 Id.

146 Id.

147 Id.

148 https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf (https://perma.cc/7G55-G5QZ).

149 https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf at pp. 31-34 (https://perma.cc/99TH-9LUT).

150 https://www.cdc.gov/vtrcks/php/about/index.html (https://perma.cc/EPK3-9XT6); https:// www.cdc.gov/vaccines/data-reporting/index.html (https://perma.cc/9UT8-9ZGD); https://www.cdc.gov/iis/about/index.html (https://perma.cc/CEU9-3NTL).

151 https://web.archive.org/web/2021033016133ahttps://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/VAERS-COVID19-SOP-4-Dec-2020-508.pdf.

152 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/CDC_PRR.pdf (https://perma.cc/X5NK-DLBD).

153 https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/CDC_PRR_Response.pdf (https://perma.cc/5UMV-Z6U3).

154 https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/9E10AEE0-C645-4001-9D22-6ABD56BF2826 (https://perma.cc/4APP-EZ7N).

155 https://icandecide.org/cdc-proportional-reporting-ratio/ (all PRR data is available for download at this site).

156 Id.

157 https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23940343-sen-johnson-letter-to-fda-on-eb-data-mining.

158 http://sirillp.com/Response-to-FDA-Stay (https://perma.cc/B6K6-55HS).

159 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4708093/ (https://perma.cc/CA8P-TTZS).

160 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety-systems/vsd/access-use.html (https://perma.cc/7L2Y-AU7V).

161 https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2016/09/21/2016-22379/nih-policy-on-the-dissemination-of-nih-funded-clinical-trial-information (https://perma.cc/RR3R-3JDT).

162 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety-systems/vsd/index.html.

163 https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/media/pdfs/white-paper-safety-508.pdf (https://perma.cc/GPK4-BL55).

164 https://icandecide.org/article/whistleblower-william-thompson-reveals-mmr-vaccines-association-with-autism/ (https://perma.cc/58WB-NLXA).

165 http://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf (https://perma.cc/8A26-67EC).

166 The FDA has a system called Post-licensure Rapid Immunization Safety Monitoring System which is of even more limited use than the VSD and suffers from the same issues as VSD and far more. For example, the CDC explains it is used “to assess short-term outcomes … [despite the fact] the childhood immunization schedule is essentially a long-term exposure, occurring over 18 to 24 months, [and hence] long-term adverse events may be more biologically plausible than short-term events.” https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/media/pdfs/white-paper-safety-508.pdf (https://perma.cc/GPK4-BL55).

167 https://web.archive.org/web/20211021222012/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-10-20-21/05-COVID-Hause-508.pdf.

168 https://web.archive.org/web/20220101081450/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html.

169 https://web.archive.org/web/20230125013322/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/v-safe/index.html.

170 https://web.archive.org/web/20210102024902/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/V-safe-Protocol-508.pdf.

171 Id. at 1.

172 https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/ (https://perma.cc/2UG6-L8R8).

173 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-they-work.html (https://perma.cc/SNU3-4FKR).

174 See, among others https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7107e1.htm (https://perma.cc/34EP-T9QT); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7039e4.htm (https://perma.cc/5FKF-N9F8); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e1.htm (https://perma.cc/R6SF-DX35).

175 https://web.archive.org/web/20220101081450/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html (V-safe “information helps CDC monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in near real time.”); https://web.archive.org/web/20230125013322/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/v-safe/index.html (“This information [from V-safe] helps us [CDC] communicate timely and transparent information about the safety of vaccines to public health officials, healthcare providers, and the public.”).

176 For example, myocarditis can arise at least 42 days after vaccination. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34614329/ at Figure 1 (https://perma.cc/JW7L-J5PF). Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), which can also be caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, can arise up to 18 days after vaccination. https://web.archive.org/web/20211216171853/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-12-16/02-COVID-See-508.pdf at slide 16.

177 https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/ (https://perma.cc/F26E-EUY7).

178 https://web.archive.org/web/20210102024902/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/V-safe-Protocol-508.pdf.

179 https://web.archive.org/web/20201220122327/www.fda.gov/media/143530/download at slide 31.

180 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7377258/#ap2 (https://perma.cc/EGJ9-PAEP).

181 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2772137.

182 https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/97350 at slide 17.

Chapter 12

1 The number of unvaccinated children in the VSD is likely far higher than ten thousand children. There are approximately 2.5 million children in the VSD, and if 0.08% are completely unvaccinated, which is a conservative estimate based on available data, that would equal 20,000 unvaccinated children in the VSD. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37278199/ (https://perma.cc/DC9V-227Z); https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/pdfs/mm7341a3-H.pdf (https://perma.cc/SH5B-3DUX).

2 https://ceid.wayne.edu/profile/ab8188 (https://perma.cc/8Y8W-WPNE); https://www.henryford.com/about (https://perma.cc/YW3E-UN7K).

3 Id.

Conclusion

1 https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/anti-vaxxer (https://perma.cc/FW2F-4SDT).