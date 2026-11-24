Adding to my last post about the MMR vaccine, this one reviews the clinical trials relied upon for its licensure. Here is an excerpt from my book, Vaccines, Amen, summarizing the clinical trials relied upon to license this vaccine:

The painful reality the Vaccines Amen crowd cannot come to terms with is that the clinical trial relied upon to license each routine childhood injected vaccine on the CDC schedule did not include a placebo control group. Instead, there was either no control group, the control group received an injection of a non-inert substance, or the control group received another vaccine that was either unlicensed or was never licensed based on a placebo-controlled clinical trial.

How can I be certain? It’s all in black and white on the FDA website and pharma documentation for each trial. To see that every single routine childhood injected vaccine on the CDC schedule was not licensed based on a placebo control trial, you need to look no further than this source material….

MMR Vaccine

Next up is MMR, considered the crown jewel by many vaccinologists. Merck’s MMR vaccine in use today (MMR-II) was licensed in 1978 based on a clinical trial with 834 children, no control group (let alone a placebo control), and only 42 days of safety review after injection.[68] During the trial, approximately one-third of the participants developed gastrointestinal issues and one-third developed respiratory issues but without a control group, these and other reactions were written off.[69] This means that even if this trial did have enough children (which it didn’t) and reviewed safety long enough (which it didn’t), without a control group, it was useless for determining the vaccine’s actual safety profile.

Just to be clear, MMR-II’s clinical trial did not even use another vaccine as a control. It simply had no control group. To be clear, it did not even test against the first MMR vaccine.

The importance of a proper trial to study the safety of MMR-II also cannot be overstated. This was a novel product. For example, unlike any prior measles-containing vaccine, in the vial of every dose of MMR-II there are, according to the data and even Dr. Plotkin, hundreds of billions of pieces of human DNA and cellular material from the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus.[70] But even without this novelty, a proper safety trial should have been conducted prior to licensing MMR-II. That never happened.

Over the years, as liabilities from harms related to measles-containing vaccines piled up, the number of companies making and selling this product dropped from at least six companies in the 1970s to only one company by 1986—Merck selling its MMR-II. Remember, MMR-II was one of only three routine vaccines at the time that led to the passage of the 1986 Act which gave Merck immunity from liability for harms caused by this product.[71] It needed this immunity, no doubt, including because after passage of the 1986 Act, the CDC published the Vaccine

Information Sheet for this product and admitted that “after MMR vaccination, a person might experience” “seizure,” “deafness,” “long-term seizures, coma, or lowered consciousness,” and/or “brain damage.”[72] As an aside, after Dr. Plotkin was deposed, his subsequent herculean efforts to cover up vaccine harms included having “brain damage” removed from MMR’s Vaccine Information Sheet.[73]

In any event, decades later there was a clinical trial that included Merck’s MMR-II vaccine as a control. It was a trial for a new MMR vaccine to be sold by GSK called Priorix, licensed in 2022 (MMR-RIT). This trial had 6 months of safety review after injection. So, what did this trial find? Sadly, both vaccine groups had a high rate of serious adverse events, emergency room visits, and new onset of chronic diseases (e.g., autoimmune disorders, asthma, type I diabetes, vasculitis, celiac disease, thrombocytopenia, and allergies) as reflected in the chart below which was buried in the supplemental information for this clinical trial:[74]

The damning findings in this clinical trial, showing an incredibly high rate of serious adverse events and new chronic health conditions after receipt of an MMR vaccine in previously healthy children, should have raised alarm bells. Instead, MMR-RIT was deemed safe by the FDA because it had the same level of harm as the control group receiving MMR-II. But to any thinking, breathing, caring person, certainly not safe.

Worse, these serious harms were not disclosed in the package insert given to medical professionals, parents, or the public. Nor were they mentioned in patient-facing materials. Instead, GSK buried them in a supplemental table in a journal article.[75]

[Endnotes: Please see Chapter 10 of my Endnotes post.]