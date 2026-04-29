On the most recent episode of Informed with Aaron Siri, Razi Ann Berry breaks down the key differences and similarities between conventional and naturopathic doctors—and explores the profession’s history and its post-pandemic surge and growth.

In this clip, we discuss how studies show that children who have had childhood infections, like measles or chickenpox, have a lower chance of developing chronic illnesses.

We also chat about what people don’t realize: naturopathic doctors are trained in ‘mainstream’ medicine as well as trained to heal by looking for the root causes of illness.

We explain that if parents choose doctors who respect medical liberty, the medical industry will self-correct, as markets tend to do.

In this last clip we address how finding root causes is the most dangerous type of care to the establishment—no more repeat customers.