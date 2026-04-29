Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 29

a needle in a haystack. very hard to find. some people have hinted how to find one, but so far no luck.

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Wayne Bonin's avatar
Wayne Bonin
Apr 29

I have been thinking about the correlation between children who had the childhood diseases and better health, and wonder if the causal relationship is really due to lack of vaccination. That is, is it because the vaccines are more harmful than the diseases, rather than that the diseases are actually providing protection, Or it could be a combination.

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