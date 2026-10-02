Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Reyth's avatar
Reyth
Oct 2Edited

This post needs to be mandatory reading worldwide! People should be FORCED to read the whole thing, UNTIL THEY GET IT! We suffered this in real-time, day after day in 2020-2022 -- it is pure agony -- wholesale slaughter! :'(

Thank you for being a relentless hero on this sir!

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Lori-Gene Martin's avatar
Lori-Gene Martin
Oct 2

My heart breaks for these families. I lost my husband to turbo cancer after his booster shot. I pray 🙏🏻 that every one of these injured people will be heard, however the damage is done and I want accountability!💔😢🙏🏻

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