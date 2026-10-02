A damning review of V-safe data by Brownstone Institute and REACT19 shows desperate cries for help, suicidal thoughts, and reports of death from thousands after being injured by a Covid-19 vaccine—all of which CDC ignored.

The following is a small sample of these pleas for help. If you are one of these people, please reach out to ICAN at info@icandecide.org.

1. TH4-17845-77781 05/14/21 “My wife (b)(6) is in a tremendous amount of pain from her first shot of Phizer. PLEASE help her. No one else is helping her. Put her in touch witb some expert in this vaccine area. Please i am begging you to help (b)(6)”

2. 8U5-27402-70028 04/13/21 “This is ridiculous. Nobody is reading this. She had a reaction within 20 minutes of vaccine and died. Have been reporting her death to you all since beginning of check in — Death”

3. N7P-10593-65876 04/29/21 “She died and clearly no one reads this. Clearly the CDC is just a joke? — She DIED!!!!!!!!”

4. YNF-19085-18961 04/24/21 “My hand numbness/tingling is continuing. No one has any answers except it should have gone away by now. I don’t have insurance and can’t afford a doctor. I NEED HELP!”

5. VP6-27753-73007 05/25/21 “Patient is deceased due to the complications of the Pfizer vaccine, is anyone even reading this as I already mentioned the passing away in the last one?? Kaiser said that they have lodged complaint to CDC, please follow up, thank you”

6. CNN-58498-17589 10/01/22 “Medical examiner declaring [name] dead — (b)(6) died soon after the vacine. I replied 3 times now. CDC is inefficient”

7. 4QG-33889-09489 04/28/21 “I have vertigo since March 18th after second Pfizer dose. I have asked for HELP here and no one responds. My doctor has no advise. Pfizer does not respond. HELP PLEASE!!!”

8. 5VS-90097-00645 01/15/21 “I have been deathly ill since I received the covid vaccine on 12/23. No one knows what happened to me and no one is helping me. I feel like I am going to die.”

9. 5HH-33715-67821 05/15/21 “Everything is the same as the very first one I completed just much worse. I can’t take much more of this. No one is helping and I’m ready to kill myself”

10. K4A-31774-82113 05/16/21 “I need help and I cannot get it — My mental health seems so bad as though I am not taking my meds i am suicidal”

11. QWJ-31177-09174 05/17/21 “I had a frightening allergic reaction. I was so incapacitated I couldnt reach my cellphone for help. Once I did, and tried to report my reaction, nobody seemed to care. I was afraid I was going to die.”

12. RR2-30038-54302 03/26/21 “I feel like Im going to die. I cant get out of be except to pee. And you guys dont care. Why dont you good afternoon lab rat how are you feeling todat”

13. KDR-22243-72993 01/13/21 “I continue to have peripheral neuropathy on my hands and feet, along with joint pain in my hands. I have received 2 calls from people reporting to be from VAERS and each time they say they will call me back, and no one does. This is very concerning”

14. NCN-22385-46012 01/18/21 “Again, heart palpitations and chest pain with squeezing tightness and tachycardia. Went to doctor today for it. Now have to wear heart monitor. Still have not heard from anyone regarding my symptoms. Again, is anyone reading this? This is concerning for me as I do not have a history of this an am an avid outdoors/ active person. monitor”

15. 7EJ-80298-92811 04/20/21 “Bells Palsy and no assistance from this siteIve even called in and no one returns calls. This is a waste of time. I am miserable and cant blink my eye. This vaccine has cause me a lot of issues and I wish someone would help me.”

16. 9T2-27109-51696 05/16/21 “Cant breathe cant sleep constant diarrhea constant headaches urinating in pain. But what do you care because nobody calls me up and asked me whats going on. Im living in a society where nobody gives a shit.”

17. B3A-39378-11603 05/18/21 “I think I have a blood clot and no one will help me! — Chest pain over my heart leg pain Abdamin pain left shoulder pain neck pain face pain up to eye forearm pain and numbness leg numbness from toes up to hip with pain level at a 10 clammy and elbow pain”

18. SBQ-48267-08351 05/18/21 “Please help. It started with the first vaccine. My mind is foggy. I cant think, I cant do what I need to do. Its been months and it wont go away. I feel like Im in a medicated haze and I feel like Im gone from my own body. Please he — Seeing a neurologist”

19. TLV-72107-82752 04/08/21 “Since I got my first dose I’ve had EBV and was subsequently diagnosed with CAEBV. I’m so tired and bedridden. I can’t get anyone to help me from the health dept, or moderna. my own doctor says he doesn’t have any info so Im trying (b)(6)”

20. UE7-20099-12127 04/13/21 “I’m continuing to lose my vision!!! The vaccine began attacking my eyes within minutes after the injection. Within days it began to attack other organs. Pfizer said they haven’t trained any doctors to help people with adverse side effects.I need help”

21. EFB-34394-29376 07/25/22 “Can’t remember-can’t feel legs from knees down, trouble breathing, can’t walk long (can’t walk to back of store) need caretaker/can’t live alone need HELP please call (b)(6) need you/cant afford medicine or food if these prices keep going up!”

22. SSJ-22140-08717 01/13/21 “Feeling electricity pulsing throughout my bady can’t walk. Inna wheelchair. Need help with mu Adls”

23. Q3M-20490-56119 04/20/21 “Massive lower back pain. I can’t leave bed and if I do, need help. I can’t walk by myself”

24. FD3-11429-68175 05/22/21 “Body stiffness,cramping, I feel like Im paralyzed at times from waist down. I need someone to call me (b)(6) and advise me on where to go for help. Ive gone to my physician & ER and they say they cant help me!”

25. LHW-12596-84447 04/28/21 “My fave gets numb on left side all day,afternoon, and evenings. Im afraid of having anotherstroke, anxious about hurting or killing a student whole driving my school bus, and more that you all don’t care about as you are doing nothing to help me as.”

26. ZWL-10153-73969 05/16/21 “I am not sure if anyone reads this. You keep wanting to know how I feel? I keep telling you that I am dizzy after getting my shot but do you really care? Not once has anyone reached out to me with any advice or help. So my symptoms are still the same”

27. SSJ-17957-30619 04/17/21 “Severe dizzyness. Checking in now on my forth week with dizzyness. Is anyone reading my posts? Would appreciate some help or advice. — Mri of brain and bloodwork”

28. 5RL-83717-71050 05/19/21 “Left shoulder still pain 8/10 from first shot. Someone please help. No one has answers.”

29. K2T-27246-93955 01/17/21 “Ive had a severe headache since 1/12/21 no insurance no one would help me not even you”

30. Z4E-55161-40006 04/28/21 “Severe breast and lymph node pain and swelling. Can someone please tell me if this is normal? Why am I taking the time to fill this out if no one will help me?”

31. NNU-57946-51050 05/21/21 “My entire left leg and foot are huge. I’m so swollen in just left leg. No one will help me. — Dr office”

32. JAY-45842-49882 04/10/21 “Ringing in the ears has gotten worse and I need some help. Its constant and extremely bothersome and no one has been able to help.”

33. CSA-15636-44924 04/19/21 “Bruising under the rash, rash on my legs, itching in my shoulders and neck. And I cant get anyone on the line to help me. I need help”

34. JFY-64443-76361 05/16/21 “Im itching again and it makes me miserable. Can someone call me. Ive given u my number and no one calls. If someone doesnt, then quit sending me these texts. (b)(6)”

35. X32-32274-36534 03/27/21 “Still have throat and ear trouble and taking medicine. Have had this since the first shot. Does anyone read this ???!!!”

36. UAZ-61061-88619 04/21/21 “More eye issues...why report when nobody reads these and follows up? Oh never mind...the vaccine negativity cannot be shown to anyone”

37. Q7J-17375-77056 04/22/21 “Flu like symptoms with fever haven’t stopped why don’t you help me please I can’t take it?”

38. 7LL-31745-60991 05/04/21 “Yes it’s veen 4 days now. Nobody calls me. If you don’t want to help. Then pls stop bothering me.”

39. SFV-24429-34002 05/13/21 “Rash. Itch. Swelling. Pain. I AM MISERABLE AND VERY DISTURBED THAT I AM HAVING ALL THESE CRIPPLING SYMPTOMS DUE TO THIS COVID VACCINE. I WAS IN PERFECT HEALTH PRIOR TO THIS VACCINE! Someone please help me! Contact me to discuss this horrific situatio — Visit”

40. WBL-33021-70794 04/07/21 “I have been to the ER twice and they cant help me — Numbness and tingling all over my body, intense nerve pain and sensation”

41. R4H-23482-69834 03/30/21 “Called Pfizer myself. Could not help me just like the doctors. — Numbness in left arm & hand Weird dreams. Jesus, when is this going to end? On the brink!!!! An NO - ABSOLUTELY NOT getting 2nd shot on April 24”

42. TVY-68595-87990 05/30/21 “peripheral neuritis, arms hands numb, painful swelling lymph nodes. No sleep. Extreme weakness and pain in numbing arms. Zaps all night. Please get me to a study. Doctors are pushing me to other docs no one know what to do. Please help. Pain an injec”

43. V9M-89720-66474 01/19/21 “Pain from bacterial infection on right side of face. I have died. Does anyone actually read these?”

44. XMF-38610-37632 05/05/21 “YOU SAID SOMEONE WOULD CALL ME! NO ONE HAS! My symptoms lead to MRI w/ diagnosis. Now to see Neurologist. Other people having heavy periods... that could cause body to want to clot My S/S= H,A,Dizzy,,BLURRED VISION, BUZZING...why not media coverag — MD, MRI, REFERRED TO NEUROLOGIST”

45. MWW-12076-19897 06/06/21 “I had a stroke the day after shot. Ive reported this every week. No one has yet to call me. (b)(6) — Too sick to drive still.”

46. Y6N-70678-54903 01/09/21 “I tried calling you all yesterday, it was sever and almost called 911 oxidizer was 79 fever 102 it was very serious and I cried InwS so scared, could not stop vomiting! Your self help number says someone would return my call in 2 days, well that’s great because I would be dead! I invested in this company where customer service sucks obviously I am alive and now furious that no one cares, idiots And employees who don’t care, abound! — Sore throat and cough”

47. V32-15833-99868 06/07/21 “Why do I bother answering anymore? Ive repeatedly reported the vaccine caused a DVT w/PE & a migraine w/aura. Ive been to the hospital and so many doctors that it is crazy. No one cares at all. Please contact me at (b)(6) if I am mistaken”

48. 2TV-12006-10158 05/11/21 “Not sure why I fill this out... you never contact me!!!! I got blood clots from this snd 4 days in the hospital! — Icu”

49. 7LM-26927-72205 05/21/21 “After 30 years started bleed been very sick since after the COVID shot, I have call Indiana department of health many times no return call, please help — Terrible sick please help”

50. YKM-17772-96283 03/30/21 “Please contact me , I cannot handle the pain! Both arms still severe pain Over 7 weeks now! Just let me know if this side effect of feeling like my muscles are being shredded off the bones is going to go away”

51. 6W4-10117-49878 04/11/22 “Fuck you! Report on vaccine injuries so we can get help! We are dying and you are silent! You get no more info from me until you start telling the truth! 27 newly dx conditions. Permanently disabled. Granted (b)(6) unemployability Shame on you!!! — Discrimination, negligence and patient abandonment! Traumatized!”

52. 48P-63504-96099 04/13/22 “I had a heart attack and died May 6 and am still waiting on a call back from a nurse.”

53. 2D6-19801-66400 03/16/22 “(b)(6) DIED BECAUSE OF THE COVID SHOT!!! It has not been tested and it’s a scam. My precious husband is gone because of this. CALL ME AND I WILL Explain why he is DEAD BECAUSE OF THE COVID SHOT. Just so you know I am TELLING EVERYONE THAT!fucktrump! — Morgue”

54. 7K2-28338-14406 08/31/21 “Does anyone read these? I am (b)(6), [name]’s wife. He passed away 04/28. He became ill 1 week after the 2nd vaccination. His death s/b investigated to find out if it was related to the vaccine. I can be reached in (b)(6)”

55. J7W-19337-47708 02/11/21 “Regretfully, I have now died. You are reading this posthumously. — 3 weeks in hospital. STILL in hospital today, though clearly no one ever reads this data.”

56. JGS-23510-13008 02/05/21 “I have high BP and hr. I’m short of breath can barely function. I’m shocked my answering these questions and almost died from this vaccine and no one has contacted me. Don’t understand the point of this check in.”

57. C2G-29901-42717 10/05/21 “Why you don’t care about me. Im just a number in your books. I will let you know when I die.”

58. VGM-87070-89723 08/19/21 “My shoulder is getting worse. Zero nerve function after multiple tests the pain is increasing the muscles are dying. I need help from the CDC medical teams as my doctors are all baffled. PLEASE HELP ME!!!!!”

59. K8C-56059-47264 01/18/22 “I still can barely walk. I can barely use my hands! I hurt so much. You need to help me!! — I’m in bad shape. You need to contact me ASAP!! Also I should be reimbursed for the thousands I have paid OOP. It has been a year!! HELP ME!!!!”

60. 7CT-51998-28015 07/26/21 “Skin/OCD Flaring EXCRUCIATING! I called CDC many times prior to dose 2 and when I begged someone to help me saying if the Vax makes my ocd worse I will become suicidal she hung up on me. I beg you please reverse this. HELP! I beg you fix it please!”

61. UJF-20227-07990 03/04/21 “Continuing to recuperate from the 10-day hospital stay that was the result of the second dose of the vaccine. Still waiting for someone from the CDC to call me. — Multiple follow-up doctors appointments”

62. QKE-32248-65799 03/12/21 “Unable to stand up. My knees and muscles are failing. It started this morning and I’ve had 5 episodes today. I have no control over my legs. Unable to walk. Please HELP!!”

63. SMX-23383-04473 03/09/21 “Cant catch my breath. Pounding headache. Diarrhea. Feel as if Im dying. Two nights ago at the ER at (b)(6). Losing my mind and capacity Please help me. Begging”

64. JZW-18493-70460 04/02/22 “TERRIBLE HEADACHE SINCE RECEIVING VACCINE. ALL DAY, EVERY DAY. REPORTED NUMEROUS TIMES. YOU ALL DO NOT CARE. NO ONE WILL HELP ME OR GIVE ME ANSWERS. DOES ANYONE ACTUALLY READ THESE??????”

65. YGR-21305-29522 02/24/21 “My mother is now on hospice since receiving the vaccine. Please someone call me so I can report this! (b)(6)!!”

66. 4BR-10843-63375 07/14/21 “I had a miscarriage a week after my 2nd dose. I had asked you to contact me but no one did.”

67. ZQE-24626-26167 01/20/22 “(b)(6) died on August 14, 2021. This has been reported many times to you. Please CORRECT your files. And your date selection is inaccurate!!!”

68. 23N-39304-53071 01/26/22 “I’m still COMPLETELY debilitated from the Covid Vaccine. I have Chronic Fatigue, Brain Fog, Short Term Memory Loss, Chest Pain, and I had my SECOND heart attack in December (first being in July). You stole my life - call me, hear me, help me.”

69. MMC-11015-49014 02/27/21 “Some days the nerve pain is worse than other days: burning finger tips, lips, numb and/or muscle weakness left arm/leg, muscle twitching. Facial nerves fire intermittently. DOES ANYONE READ THESE CHECK-INS?!! PLZ HAVE SOMEONE CONTACT ME.”

70. 7W7-35606-23968 01/30/21 “Face swelling but no one cares because no one is reading this. Ive been reporting daily since first vax- my doctors dont even believe that no one has called to discuss. Im convinced no one is reading this”

71. MHK-11561-63298 06/30/21 “Fluid retention. Heart pressure. Irregular heartbeat. Gurgling from water around my heart! But you guys are obviously using me as a number and will never call me! But I am documenting to tell others why NOT to get vaccine — Why? You dont care”

72. RNC-13866-54996 11/21/21 “Pain in left arm never went away and whole left side of my body hurts and no one will do anything to help me”

73. WA8-27547-48379 06/18/21 “When will someone contact me!? I just went to physical therapy and had zero, yes 0, reflexes in my legs!! My legs feel heavy, they are weak, they hurt. Now they have no reflexes!!! This is vaccine related. When will someone care and contact me!?”

74. GZD-21402-90636 09/22/21 “I am annoyed all you want to do is record data instead of help me. I am not a guinea pig, I am a human. If someone is interested in helping me with my new problems since my vaccine, please feel free to call me. You obviously have my number.”

75. W8L-19368-07984 06/24/21 “An increase in my migraines. I took my Emgality a week after my vax. Its not worked well at all since. I HAVE called VAERS several times and no one has called back!!”