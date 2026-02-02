Does Pharma Still Have Immunity for Vaccine Injuries?
And the change to the total number of routine recommended infant vaccines
For everyone asking about whether immunity for vaccine injuries is impacted by the recent schedule change, here is what you should know.
The immunity under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (the 1986 Act) only applies to vaccines that are recommended for routine administration to children and/or pregnant women.
The next step is for HHS to amend the Vaccine Injury Table to remove the vaccines that are no longer recommended for routine administration.
As the 1986 Act provides:
No person may bring a civil action … against a vaccine administrator or manufacturer … for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death...
The term ‘vaccine-related injury or death’ means an illness, injury, condition, or death associated with one or more of the vaccines set forth in the Vaccine Injury Table...
the Secretary shall ... amend the Vaccine Injury Table ... to include ... vaccines which were recommended for routine administration to children.... [or] for routine administration in pregnant women...
Aaron, serious food for thought:
Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.
Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:
The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.
1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production
1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism
1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.
Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-
"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.
None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.
I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit
I would push for hard coded clarification that all of the people down the chain under that immunity umbrella ( doctors etc) must individually keep their umbrella liability in tact. …so for example when on a local community level, these health providers are officially given information that informs them of potential harms and risks…the circumstance now transitions from “unknowingly” to “knowingly” causing harm. …we need to remove that convenient gray area. This not only rightfully jeopardizes their manufacture immunity…it definitively exposes them to civil penalties. Doctors aren’t allowed to knowingly do harm….so we need clarification on how to create the line in the sand that distinguishes unknowingly and knowingly. Once health care providers are informed with tangible data and science, they no longer have an excuse to avoid it without consequence.