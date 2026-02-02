For everyone asking about whether immunity for vaccine injuries is impacted by the recent schedule change, here is what you should know.



The immunity under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (the 1986 Act) only applies to vaccines that are recommended for routine administration to children and/or pregnant women.



The next step is for HHS to amend the Vaccine Injury Table to remove the vaccines that are no longer recommended for routine administration.

As the 1986 Act provides:

No person may bring a civil action … against a vaccine administrator or manufacturer … for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death...

(42 USC 300aa-11)



The term ‘vaccine-related injury or death’ means an illness, injury, condition, or death associated with one or more of the vaccines set forth in the Vaccine Injury Table...

(42 USC 300aa-33).

the Secretary shall ... amend the Vaccine Injury Table ... to include ... vaccines which were recommended for routine administration to children.... [or] for routine administration in pregnant women...

(42 USC 300aa-14).

