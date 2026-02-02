Injecting Freedom by Aaron Siri

TriTorch
1d

Aaron, serious food for thought:

Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.

Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:

The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.

1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production

1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism

1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.

Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-

"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.

None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.

I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit

Doran Peck
1d

I would push for hard coded clarification that all of the people down the chain under that immunity umbrella ( doctors etc) must individually keep their umbrella liability in tact. …so for example when on a local community level, these health providers are officially given information that informs them of potential harms and risks…the circumstance now transitions from “unknowingly” to “knowingly” causing harm. …we need to remove that convenient gray area. This not only rightfully jeopardizes their manufacture immunity…it definitively exposes them to civil penalties. Doctors aren’t allowed to knowingly do harm….so we need clarification on how to create the line in the sand that distinguishes unknowingly and knowingly. Once health care providers are informed with tangible data and science, they no longer have an excuse to avoid it without consequence.

