Incredibly, the Department of Justice (DOJ), on behalf of FDA, has informed us that it will move for an 18-month stay in eight FOIA lawsuits my firm recently filed on behalf of ICAN to obtain basic information from FDA:

Communications within FDA that led to a rule allowing certain clinical trials to be conducted without obtaining informed consent from test participants;

Protocols used in three polio vaccine clinical trials conducted in the 1980s;

Protocols of the clinical trials FDA relied upon to license the Hep B vaccine , Recombivax HB;

Protocols of the clinical trials FDA relied upon to license the Hib vaccine , Hiberix;

Final study reports for three studies purporting to test the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine , including incidence of sub-clinical myocarditis in teens;

Records on how FDA developed the contents of its 2020 publication “Development and Licensure of Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19—Guidance for Industry ”;

Emails between the Office of Vaccines Research and Review and Stanley Plotkin , Edgar Marcuse, and Philip Krause;

Communications involving then-Commissioner Janet Woodcock during late 2020 regarding convalescent plasma ;

Communications within FDA regarding ICAN or Del Bigtree.

Reflecting on what FDA may be seeking to hide, a recent production from FDA (in another pending lawsuit we brought on behalf of ICAN) included an email from former FDA Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, while she was the Therapeutics Lead of Operation Warp Speed, reacting to a report of the effectiveness of Ivermectin against COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic: “Wow. We should definitely test it. Safe drug.”

We will continue to demand transparency from every administration when they give us pushback. Wait times of 2-3 years violate the spirit, letter, and intention of FOIA.