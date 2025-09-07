As Senator Ron Johnson announced at the Senate Finance Committee hearing Thursday, I will be testifying this Tuesday, September 9, at a Senate hearing on the corruption of vaccine science.

My testimony will include details about a robust vaccinated vs unvaccinated study conducted by a major medical institution that inconveniently found far higher rates of various chronic diseases among vaccinated children and was therefore filed away.

If you are in DC, the hearing is open to the public. Come to Hart Senate Office Building, Room SH-216, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday Sept 9. Don’t miss it!

