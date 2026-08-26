For those who don't know, Dr. Stanley Plotkin is the world's leading vaccinologist, whom I've had the opportunity to depose. Here are a few clips of Dr. Plotkin answering questions about vaccines and autism, aborted fetal tissue used in vaccine development, and health outcomes among vaccinated and unvaccinated children:
Clinical Trials of Hep B Vaccine
Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study
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Aaron you continue to be a beacon of truth for the world.🙏
Your deposition has been the most enjoyable horror show of my life. It's like a great sports play that is imbedded in my mind and remains thrilling every time I see the replay. The juxtaposition of your calm patient knowledgeable articulation and Dr. Plotkin's devolution from hubris to reluctant flat admission is stunning.