Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Jan's avatar
Jan
6h

Aaron you continue to be a beacon of truth for the world.🙏

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Randall Robinson's avatar
Randall Robinson
5h

Your deposition has been the most enjoyable horror show of my life. It's like a great sports play that is imbedded in my mind and remains thrilling every time I see the replay. The juxtaposition of your calm patient knowledgeable articulation and Dr. Plotkin's devolution from hubris to reluctant flat admission is stunning.

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