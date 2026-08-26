For those who don't know, Dr. Stanley Plotkin is the world's leading vaccinologist, whom I've had the opportunity to depose. Here are a few clips of Dr. Plotkin answering questions about vaccines and autism, aborted fetal tissue used in vaccine development, and health outcomes among vaccinated and unvaccinated children:

Who is Stanley Plotkin

Vaccines and Autism

Clinical Trials of Hep B Vaccine

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study

Full 9-hour Deposition