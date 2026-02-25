After my book Vaccines, Amen was published, I received a letter from Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the “Godfather of Vaccines.” This is the first time in the eight years since I deposed him that he has contacted me, despite his endless public and private complaints and tirade related to that deposition.

His efforts in the months and years post-deposition included:

having the WHO declare those hesitant to receive vaccines a global threat;

demanding FDA amend vaccine package inserts to include more trial information (which never occurred because it does not exist);

demanding CDC remove harms listed on vaccine information statements (such as removing “brain damage” from MMR’s vaccine information statement);

holding a closed-door meeting in London with leading vaccinologists (his disciples) to produce studies to validate, not study, vaccine safety; and

numerous other unfortunate acts designed to support his a priori beliefs regarding vaccines, hide their harms, and dehumanize anyone who questions his orthodoxy or declines to vaccinate.

Despite his best efforts, he was not able to put the truths he was forced to admit in that deposition back in the bottle; nor have his efforts succeeded in bullying everyone into injecting without thinking.

While the deposition, as he once wrote, was “traumatic” and “exhausted” him, my book has clearly pushed him far over the edge. Yet, again, and unsurprisingly, his only response, as you will see in his letter, is not about the substance of the book, but rather about how he (the world’s leading vaccinologist) needed more time to prepare for the deposition and that it went too long.

He does, again in usual vaccinologist style, end his letter with a conclusory unsupported claim, that he will be “credited for protecting millions of children” and I will be “responsible for dead and sick unvaccinated children.”

As you will see from his letter and my response, I made offers to give him a redo on the deposition as well as offered constructive steps towards protecting all children, including those injured by vaccines. He never responded to those overtures.

Given the lack of response, the best potential for these letters to do good is to make them public. I trust you will find that these letters provide sharp insight into the overall issue with vaccinology, vaccines, and the religion that Dr. Plotkin and his disciples have developed around these products.

Read Plotkin’s full letter here.

Read my full response here.