I was recently sent the following two links which claim that placebo-control groups were used to license routine childhood vaccines:

If you read these two articles, you will notice they contain no actual evidence and no link to any clinical trial. That is because the reality is that not a single routine injected childhood vaccine on the CDC schedule was licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. Nor, when another vaccine was used as the control, was that vaccine licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. And so on and so forth down the chain.

Unlike these two nonsense articles, which claim to be “fact checks,” below is the actual facts with the actual evidence from the FDA showing exactly what the control was when licensing each routine childhood vaccine. (You can also read a more fulsome, fun, narrated version of this list in Chapter 10 of Vaccines, Amen.)

One last thing, as for the definition of what is a “placebo,” per the FDA, in its guidance regarding placebo-controlled trials: “Placebos, defined as inert substances with no pharmacologic activity.” Also see this FDA source: “placebo control … group that receives an inert treatment…” And per the CDC, “A substance or treatment that has no effect on living beings.” With that, here is the list: