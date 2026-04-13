Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
7d

WOW! Thank you for ALL of this research and important intel. As a mother in the 80s I weep inside today knowing that my beautiful little daughter had all of these disastrous shots, whereas, I was duped by the ‘physicians’ at the time. I apologize to her in my prayers of forgiveness every day. Aaron, you ARE A PRICELESS GEM in a world of dark energy. Please keep shining the inner light that the Lord has given you…we all need it to see through these dark times. May God BLESS you🙏.

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Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
7d

if people read this with an open mind, they would be shocked. Thank you!

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