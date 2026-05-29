Here is my three-minute speech to the committee before they voted:

My name is Aaron Siri and for any conflicts see sirillp.com or aaronsiriofficial.com.

If you are interested in making an evidence-based and not a belief-based decision regarding Covid-19 vaccines, please review the letter we submitted to this committee.

Don’t ignore the tens of thousands of individuals that have contacted just our law firm regarding serious injuries from the Covid-19 vaccine.

Don’t ignore the over 40,000 individuals seriously injured from these products that are members of just one group – React19.

Don’t ignore the fact CDC fought us in court for over two years to hide from the public the data which showed that over 7% of the 10 million V-Safe users reported needing medical care after a Covid-19 vaccine, on average 2 to 3 times each, with over 70% of those medical encounters resulting in hospitalization, emergency room, or urgent care.

Don’t ignore the fact FDA fought for years to hide the data, which has been just recently released, showing that when FDA properly conducted empirical bayesian analysis internally, it resulted in incredible safety signals that were hidden from the public.

Don’t ignore the fact that in the clinical trial for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine there were 21 deaths in the vaccinated group and 17 deaths in the placebo group, meaning more in the vaccinated group, during the same time period and, I note, the placebo group had more people than the vaccinated group.

Don’t forget that those seriously injured by this product have been abandoned because pharma has been given complete immunity for their injuries under the PREP Act and the CICP has almost no funding to pay claims and is designed to deny compensation – to call it a perverse mockery of justice and betrayal would be far too kind.

And please don’t forget to ask yourselves why—five years after assuring the world these products are safe—do they still need PREP Act immunity for the harms they supposedly won’t cause?

Until this immunity is lifted and the harms actually accounted for, this committee should decline to recommend any further Covid-19 vaccines.

But, given the prior statements made by some members of this committee about these products, statements reflecting belief and not evidence-based views about them, it will no doubt be hard to objectively consider the data and evidence regarding these products. But please try.