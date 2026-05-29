Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Mark Duncan Stuart's avatar
Mark Duncan Stuart
8h

Aaron, thank you for all that you do.

If only facts were more effective than dollars! :-(

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Jacqueline Bernard's avatar
Jacqueline Bernard
8h

How could they possibly justify this action?

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