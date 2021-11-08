Federal Health Authorities Ignore Pleas of the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

Senator Ron Johnson bravely held an event at the Capitol in the Senate’s Kennedy Caucus Room with a panel split between individuals gravely injured by COVID-19 vaccines and scientists addressing valid and serious safety concerns.

I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room throughout the day. The personal stories were heart-wrenching.

Their injuries differed. But there was one common theme: they cannot get help from anyone. The pharmaceutical companies won’t return their calls. Our federal health officials shun them. The mainstream media won’t even show up at the event.

The deep irony is that these folks, all of whom got the vaccine, are derided as being “against” vaccines. This is the method used to ensure no one will listen to them. The reality is that these people are not against vaccines. They followed the very directions of federal health officials and willingly went to “do their part” and get vaccinated. But when they were injured, they were cast aside. The insult may be worse than the injury as evidenced by the numerous among them that have committed suicide after nobody would acknowledge or help heal their debilitating COVID-19 vaccine injury.

Please watch and share their stories.

Highlights clip created by The Highwire

Video of the entire event

