Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

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Paul Debbas's avatar
Paul Debbas
Oct 2

I hope other attorneys general will follow suit.

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Dave S's avatar
Dave S
Oct 2

Now we just need the other 49 states to follow suit.

But let's not forget that the proposal in Florida to allow Ivermectin to be available OTC never made it out of committee in the Florida legislature.

OT - and never forget New Hampshire (NH) governor Suunuu vetoed the bill to allow Ivermectin that had passed both houses in the NH legislature. Of course, the veto override failed to garner enough votes.

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