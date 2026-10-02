Today, Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, sued Pfizer for deceptive and unfair trade practices related to its Covid-19 vaccine, including for false claims regarding preventing transmission and claiming the vaccine is “safe.”

Here are the first two paragraphs of the complaint:

1. “Those people are criminals.” 2. So declared Albert Bourla—the chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical-giant Pfizer Inc.—about Floridians who dared to voice safety concerns with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine publicly. But as is often the case with those who resort to threats and censorship, it was Pfizer and Bourla who were violating the law, not the “criminals” they disparaged.

Full complaint: