Today, Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, sued Pfizer for deceptive and unfair trade practices related to its Covid-19 vaccine, including for false claims regarding preventing transmission and claiming the vaccine is “safe.”
Here are the first two paragraphs of the complaint:
1. “Those people are criminals.”
2. So declared Albert Bourla—the chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical-giant Pfizer Inc.—about Floridians who dared to voice safety concerns with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine publicly. But as is often the case with those who resort to threats and censorship, it was Pfizer and Bourla who were violating the law, not the “criminals” they disparaged.
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I hope other attorneys general will follow suit.
Now we just need the other 49 states to follow suit.
But let's not forget that the proposal in Florida to allow Ivermectin to be available OTC never made it out of committee in the Florida legislature.
OT - and never forget New Hampshire (NH) governor Suunuu vetoed the bill to allow Ivermectin that had passed both houses in the NH legislature. Of course, the veto override failed to garner enough votes.