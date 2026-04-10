Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Adela's avatar
Adela
Apr 10

Refreshing that the neurologist was honest and truthful regarding the adverse effects caused by the Covid vaccine!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 10

A rewrite of a Pussycat dolls song. 😂

"Don't cha wish your heart was enlarged like mine?

Don't cha wish your immune system was a freak like mine?

Don't cha? Don't cha?

Don't cha wish your vaccine was toxic like mine?

Don't cha wish your doctor was stupid like mine?

Don't cha? (Ah-ah-ah) Don't cha?"

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