Former Pussycat Dolls Member Jessica Sutta
Episode 4 on Informed with Aaron Siri is now live!
I had a great conversation with Jessica Sutta! She shares why she was excluded from the band’s reunion, her inspiring advocacy, and a bunch more--including the definition of anti-vaxxer, whether the Covid-19 vaccine is a vaccine, and an incredible Kaiser doctor admission.
Watch the full episode here:
Here is a clip of us cracking up about the response as to why Jessica was excluded from returning to the Pussycat Dolls band...
A clip of us reviewing the dictionary definition of ‘anti-vaxxer.’
And a clip of an incredible admission by a Kaiser doctor to Jessica.
Hope you enjoy this episode — you can watch it in full here!
Stay tuned for episode #5 dropping next week.
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Refreshing that the neurologist was honest and truthful regarding the adverse effects caused by the Covid vaccine!
A rewrite of a Pussycat dolls song. 😂
"Don't cha wish your heart was enlarged like mine?
Don't cha wish your immune system was a freak like mine?
Don't cha? Don't cha?
Don't cha wish your vaccine was toxic like mine?
Don't cha wish your doctor was stupid like mine?
Don't cha? (Ah-ah-ah) Don't cha?"