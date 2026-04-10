I had a great conversation with Jessica Sutta! She shares why she was excluded from the band’s reunion, her inspiring advocacy, and a bunch more--including the definition of anti-vaxxer, whether the Covid-19 vaccine is a vaccine, and an incredible Kaiser doctor admission.

Watch the full episode here:

Here is a clip of us cracking up about the response as to why Jessica was excluded from returning to the Pussycat Dolls band...

A clip of us reviewing the dictionary definition of ‘anti-vaxxer.’

And a clip of an incredible admission by a Kaiser doctor to Jessica.

Hope you enjoy this episode — you can watch it in full here!

Stay tuned for episode #5 dropping next week.