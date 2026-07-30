Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1h

Fauci = TREASONOUS

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1h

Fauci the Endotoxin expert studied Individual Jab Susceptibility from 1974 using Human volunteers.

Any reference to that in his diary ?

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/fauci-the-endotoxin-expert-studied

and

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/fauci-gp120-endotoxin-research-from

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