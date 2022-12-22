Credit should be given where it is due. And the credit for supporting our work to strike down mandates set to be enforced against millions of individuals, the relentless work my firm is privileged to do as a watchdog over mandated medical products, and the impact on the global understanding of these products, is almost entirely supported by Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

ICAN is a non-profit started by Del Bigtree in 2016 whose mission is the eradication of man-made disease and, more critically, fighting mandated medicine. True to both its mission and its name, ICAN has devoted an incredible amount of its resources to the legal action needed to fight mandated medicine and to demand informed consent for all.

With ICAN’s support, our work includes an endless stream of lawsuits, petitions, appeals, formal legal demands, FOIA requests, etc., including striking down Covid-19 vaccine and flu shot mandates. Some of the successes resulting from this work are covered in the media, but many go silently into the night. No media. No public report. But they are not any less gratifying. These silent wins are often mandates, recommendations, licensures, authorizations, etc., that would have come to pass but didn’t because of ICAN supported work.

The HighWire, ICAN’s weekly program, covered some of this work in its last show:

There is nothing that has wrought more harm on humanity than the idea that individuals are too ignorant, uneducated, or unintelligent to make decisions for them themselves. America was founded on the rejection of others dictating our lives (be they kings, dictators, etc.) and on the idea that we can all make individual decisions about our lives, including what risks we choose to take. The greatest risk is letting others make decisions on our behalf.

Growing up, the idea that neo-Nazis could march though a Jewish town in Illinois and be protected by the First Amendment’s right to free speech was generally understood to protect speech for all. Giving neo-Nazis this right is what distinguishes us from them. In the last three years, the idea that we must eliminate our individual rights for what the government believes is best has taken hold. This is more dangerous than any virus. It is, ironically, what preceded this country and what has brought the worst harms ever wrought on humanity.

And there is no right more fundamental than the ability to reject an unwanted product being inserted, ingested, placed on, or injected into one’s body without threat or coercion.

That is why ICAN fights for everyone to be free from coercion. If you want a vaccine, great. If you want to take thousands a year, great. That is freedom. But please don’t try to coerce anyone else to take a medical product they do not want or consent to because you may one day find there is a mandated medical product you don’t want to inject, ingest, etc., into your body. And ICAN will be there to help at that time as well.

If you want to support my firm’s legal work fighting to eliminate mandates and secure the right to informed consent, there is only one non-profit you should be supporting: ICAN.

Thank you and have a happy and healthy new year!

p.s. While striking down mandates and protecting exemptions are difficult, few appear to have believed that messaging against federal health authorities (that has all our taxpayer money) or pharma (that has a revolving purse of billions in profit every year) would be possible. But truth, pushed hard through the correct crack, has a way of multiplying and spreading. This occurred in the lawsuit against the FDA for Pfizer’s documents which resulted in global headlines such as “Wait what? FDA wants 55 years to process FOIA request over vaccine data.” That created a public cognition about the FDA and this product that would have otherwise taken billions of advertising dollars to accomplish. Here is wishing for truth to keep exploding through cracks and into the public consciousness in 2023!