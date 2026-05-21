Dylan Gemelli shares how he rebuilt his life, the battles he faced, and the one thing you can never get back.

You can watch the full episode here:

In our conversation Dylan asks “What is the most valuable of anything that we have, material or immaterial?”

We cover in this segment that when someone responds emotionally instead of logically, it can be a sign they can’t address the substance of the argument — so they resort to ad hominem attacks instead.

In this clip we break down the importance of choosing quality of life over chasing fortune.