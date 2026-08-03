Going LIVE Tomorrow — August 4 at 2 PM EDT
Bring your questions and check out an answer from last week's Q&A
Thank you to everyone who joined last week’s LIVE Q&A! That was fun.
Let’s do it again tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4, at 2 PM EDT.
Here’s one clip from last week’s Q&A, answering this question:
What type of scientific study design would definitely and robustly answer the question of vaccine benefits versus harm? Which type of study would leave zero questions in the scientific community?
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Aaron ~ thank you so much for teaching us so much. You are a HERO!
It only occurred to me during covid as I was becoming a vaccine skeptic how prevalent and accepted as cause unknown autoimmune conditions have become over my lifetime. I'm 73.