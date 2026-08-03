Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Julianne Benson's avatar
Julianne Benson
1d

Aaron ~ thank you so much for teaching us so much. You are a HERO!

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Alan's avatar
Alan
1dEdited

It only occurred to me during covid as I was becoming a vaccine skeptic how prevalent and accepted as cause unknown autoimmune conditions have become over my lifetime. I'm 73.

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