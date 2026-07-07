Dr. Sabine Hazan, a gastroenterologist, explores the critical role of gut health, not losing any of her thousands of COVID patients, the science behind fecal transplants, and the connection between bifidobacteria and mental health.

Watch the full episode HERE:

In this clip, Dr. Hazan explains how she helped two nonverbal autistic twins regain speech.

In this clip, we discuss how the FDA has a monopoly within healthcare and the enormous amount of money and resources required for a treatment to become the standard of care—which only large pharmaceutical companies or well-funded biotech firms can realistically afford.

In this clip, Dr. Hazan shares her research, stating: “I started looking at the bifidobacteria before and after vaccination and discovered that there was a killing of bifidobacteria from the COVID vaccine.”

In this clip, Dr. Hazan addresses her approach to treating COVID: “So think about, you know, the whole pandemic people said treatment didn’t work, but yet I lost no one during the pandemic. No one died on my shift. And I’ve treated thousands of patients.”