Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

Just like several other doctors who did what doctors are supposed to do! treat and heal their patients. Recently Rob De Boer related a story of a Dutch doctor who lost his licence over healing patients.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
5h

Fecal transplants are being done for pets too and many need them.

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