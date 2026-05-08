Health insurers and organizations literally bribe pediatricians to give your baby 25 vaccine doses before 3 years of age.



For example, pediatricians in the 3-million-person Health Net network receive a $2,500 bonus for each baby receiving 25 vaccine doses by 2.5 years of age.



A paralegal at my firm quickly found 27 additional examples of insurers and providers from across the country offering such bribes. See list below.



It is amazing that even pediatricians need to be bribed to inject these products.



How do you think this affects how pediatricians treat parents during “well-check” visits?

EXAMPLES:

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)-https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/hospital-p4p/2025/20250109%20-%20FINAL%202025%20Hospital_P4P_Program%20Guide.pdfEmpire; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/global-quality-program/2026/20260413%20-%20Final%202026%20Global%20Quality%20P4P%20PCP%20Program%20Guide.pdf; Health Plan (IEHP)-https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/ob-p4p/2025/20250110%20-%20FINAL_2025_OB_P4P_Program%20Guide.pdf; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/global-quality-program/2026/20260413%20-%20Final%202026%20Global%20Quality%20P4P%20PCP%20Program%20Guide.pdf; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/p4p---urgent-care/20251215%20-%20Final_2026%20Urgent%20Care%20Guide.pdf; Partnership HealthPlan of California- https://partnershiphp.org/Providers/Quality/Documents/QIP%202025/2026PCPQIPMeasureSpecifications.pdf#:~:text=Incentives%20are%20%0Abased%20on%20meeting%20specific%20performance%20thresholds%20in%20measures%20that%20address%20the%20above%20areas; Passport by Molina Healthcare- https://molinamarketplace.com/members/nv/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/ky/en-us/Medicaid/2026VaccineVABFlyer_R.ashx; Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO)- https://eocco.com/news/Current/Childhood-Immunization-Incentive-Program; Central California Alliance for Health- https://thealliance.health/wp-content/uploads/2026-Care-Based-Incentive-CBI-workbook.pdf; California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS)- https://dhcs.ca.gov/services/Documents/CY-2025-Quality-Withhold-and-Incentive-Methodology-Document.pdf; Blue Shield of California- https://blueshieldca.com/content/dam/bsca/en/provider/docs/2023/June/PRV_Primary-Care-Fee-For-Service-Plus-Program-Overview.pdf; Molina Healthcare (Apple Health / Medicaid)- https://molinahealthcare.com/members/wa/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/wa/en-us/Medicaid/Member-Rewards-Program/Flu-Incentive-Flyer_EN_FNL_R_508c.ashx; McLaren Health Plan- https://mclarenhealthplan.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/HealthPlan/documents/Provider%20Forms/PCP-Incentive-Program.pdf; McLaren Health Plan- https://mclarenhealthplan.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/HealthPlan/documents/Healthy-Child-Immunization-Incentive.pdf; Molina Healthcare (Apple Health / Medicaid)- https://molinahealthcare.com/members/wa/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/wa/en-us/Medicaid/Member-Rewards-Program/2026-Molina-Member-Rewards-Flyer_Child_EN_FNL_R_508c.ashx; New Jersey Department of Health - https://nj.gov/health/cd/documents/imm_requirements/hot_shots_welcome_packet.pdf; Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey / New Jersey Department of Health- https://eastamwelltownship.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/1227?fileID=20313; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Healthy Blue)- https://healthybluenc.com/medicaid/extras/healthy-rewards; AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina- https://amerihealthcaritasnc.com/member/benefits/carecard; Carolina Complete Health- https://carolinacompletehealth.com/members/medicaid/benefits-services/healthy-rewards-program.html; Aetna Better Health of Illinois- https://aetnabetterhealth.com/illinois-medicaid/rewards-program.html; APhA Foundation/American Pharmacists Association- https://aphafoundation.org/post/apha-foundation-announces-2025-2026-incentive-grant-recipients; Kern Health Systems- https://res.cloudinary.com/dpmykpsih/image/upload/kern-site-353/media/011c263f1fc54936a1daad22bc376243/p4p_2026-binder_final-12026.pdf; Oklahoma Complete Health- https://oklahomacompletehealth.com/providers/quality-improvement/participation-in-qi-.html#:~:text=Childhood%20Immunization%20Status%20%28PDF%29%0A%0AImmunizations%20for%20Adolescents%20%28PDF%29; Setra Health Plans- https://sentarahealthplans.com/en/members/medicaid/earning-your-medicaid-member-incentives#:~:text=The%20Healthy%20Incentives%20Program%20rewards%20you%20with%20up%20to%20%2450%20in%20gift%20cards%20per%20year%20for%20completing%20certain%20wellness%20exams%20and%20services; AmeriHealth Caritas- https://p1.amerihealthcaritasdc.com/content/dam/amerihealth-caritas/acdc/pdf/provider/forms/2025/2025-provider-incentive-cpt-code-campaign-child-immunization-status.pdf.coredownload.inline.pdf; Health Net (Health Net of California, Inc. / Health Net Community Solutions, Inc.)-https://providerlibrary.healthnetcalifornia.com/news/26-367-earn--2-500-for-closing-cis-10-immunization-care-gaps--my.html; Peach State Health Pla- https://pshpgeorgia.com/content/dam/centene/peachstate/pdfs/2026%20Medicaid%20P4P%20Incentive%20PPT_FINAL_R.pdf