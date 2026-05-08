Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
May 8

So sick how little these "doctors" sell out the health of babies. Demons in butcher coats.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Lori's avatar
Lori
May 8

Vet Med is dealing with the same pushing all kinds of vaccines; a new CE course titled: Moving the Needle: Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy in Veterinary Practice

Sponsored by Elanco, a drug company.

Reply
Share
6 replies
106 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture