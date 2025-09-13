Disagree with a man's views. Even abhor them.

But have no doubt: he would've fought to the end for your right to hold those views and to declare them as loud as you wanted. He even provided microphones for those who disagreed with him, so that they could publicly challenge him.

When Americans openly celebrate the death of a man engaged in debate and discourse, we are in danger of losing our way.

It adds heartbreak to heartbreak.

Even the founding fathers had vicious disagreements, but they battled with words and, in the end, even pledged to each other their lives, fortunes, and honor to establish a country where freedom of expression was possible.

The act of a lunatic can't break us. But openly celebrating the murder of someone because of divergent views can, as it threatens to tear apart the sacred bond that we are many and different, but united in moving forward through debate and discourse. Not through violence.

Rest in peace, Charlie, and may the freedoms for which you fought grow in the hearts and minds of Americans across the nation. And may you see the fruit of your work sprout from the heavens.

