Senator Cassidy insists that vaccines are safe. If that were true, they would not need immunity from liability for the harms they supposedly do not cause.

Cars, planes, drugs, etc., survive in the open market without immunity and so could vaccines—if they were actually safe.

If Cassidy had the courage of his convictions, he would cosponsor S.3853 (End the Vaccine Carveout Act) to repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted that immunity.

The fact that he hasn’t, reveals all we need to know about vaccine safety and the truth of his convictions. His disregard for the reality regarding these products is, no doubt, a part of why he has now been voted out of office. I am sure there is a cushy job as a pharma lobbyist when he leaves office if he wants one!

On Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET, I will be hosting Round 2 of the LIVE Q&A about President Trump’s new executive order on childhood vaccines and what comes next.

Join Round 2 HERE (Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET) — free subscribers can also join!