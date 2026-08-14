Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6h

He is a doctor! he should have long lost his licence for spreading wrong information.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
6h

Exactly the question I’ve been asking myself for years — and the one question that when you ask a vaccine cult member, they go on full-blown attack!

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture