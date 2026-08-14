If Vaccines Are So Safe and Effective, Then Why Do They Need Immunity?
A question for Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy insists that vaccines are safe. If that were true, they would not need immunity from liability for the harms they supposedly do not cause.
Cars, planes, drugs, etc., survive in the open market without immunity and so could vaccines—if they were actually safe.
If Cassidy had the courage of his convictions, he would cosponsor S.3853 (End the Vaccine Carveout Act) to repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted that immunity.
The fact that he hasn’t, reveals all we need to know about vaccine safety and the truth of his convictions. His disregard for the reality regarding these products is, no doubt, a part of why he has now been voted out of office. I am sure there is a cushy job as a pharma lobbyist when he leaves office if he wants one!
On Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET, I will be hosting Round 2 of the LIVE Q&A about President Trump’s new executive order on childhood vaccines and what comes next.
Join Round 2 HERE (Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET) — free subscribers can also join!
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He is a doctor! he should have long lost his licence for spreading wrong information.
Exactly the question I’ve been asking myself for years — and the one question that when you ask a vaccine cult member, they go on full-blown attack!