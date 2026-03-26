If you got the whooping cough vaccine (aka, Tdap or pertussis vaccine) in NY between May 20, 2016 and May 20, 2020...
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If you got the whooping cough vaccine (aka, Tdap or pertussis vaccine) in NY between May 20, 2016 and May 20, 2020, and were vaccinated to protect others after viewing an advertisement, you may be eligible to receive a payment.
Most people when getting a cut requiring stitches will be offered a tetanus shot not realizing it’s no longer a stand alone. When I had to have stitches in my finger they tried to force a tetanus shot on me (don’t know if it was Tdap.) I declined because I had a reaction as a child to one. They made me sign a waiver for declining.
I enjoy how it says they did nothing wrong but are paying out. Also explains nothing.