Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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JMJ's avatar
JMJ
2d

Most people when getting a cut requiring stitches will be offered a tetanus shot not realizing it’s no longer a stand alone. When I had to have stitches in my finger they tried to force a tetanus shot on me (don’t know if it was Tdap.) I declined because I had a reaction as a child to one. They made me sign a waiver for declining.

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Jd's avatar
Jd
2d

I enjoy how it says they did nothing wrong but are paying out. Also explains nothing.

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