Join me for a book launch party for Vaccines, Amen on Saturday, October 25th from 7:00-9:30pm in Scottsdale, AZ! The celebration will include a book signing, appetizers, and cocktails!

Given the limited space, location information for this special event is being limited to invited guests, ICAN donors, and my paid Substack subscribers.

Look forward to celebrating with everyone that has supported this critical work over the past decade!