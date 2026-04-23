Someone inside Kaiser sent me the below internal guidance concerning shots and medications for newborns.



It tells Kaiser employees that the "approach to how we introduce and administer routine newborn ... Hepatitis B vaccine" is to "avoid saying ‘it’s optional’ or ‘you can refuse’ unless directly asked” and to tell parents that "we will be giving" instead of asking consent to give. This is the antithesis of informed consent. Yet Kaiser calls it “excellent patient and family care.”

If anyone else out there can share similar emails or documents, feel free to message them to this Substack account!