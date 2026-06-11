Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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AMV's avatar
AMV
3h

Informed consent is never given and people think the FDA is God Like. They are so captured and paid off by Big Pharma it is criminal. But people trust anyway. 🙄Time for huge changes!

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

Full disclosure flashing on your TV screen faster than you can blink is going to solve nothing. We need to ban all ads on TV, magazines, radio, newspapers. As long as big pharma is dishing out big bucks to the industry we will never be safe.

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