Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Harrelson's avatar
Lisa Harrelson
6h

What guidelines will HHS be putting out to the 50 States? And when? (We are in AZ and my daughter is in an ugly custody battle right now. The judge awarded final medical decision making to the Dad in her TO. We are currently appealing).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture