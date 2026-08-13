On Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET, I will be hosting Round 2 of the LIVE Q&A about President Trump’s new executive order on childhood vaccines and what comes next.

I’ll address the questions I couldn't get to in Round 1.

If you have a question, drop it in the comments below.

Join Round 2 HERE (Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET) — free subscribers can also join!