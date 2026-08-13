LIVE Q&A: Round 2 - Trump's Executive Order on Childhood Vaccines
August 21 at 4 PM ET
On Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET, I will be hosting Round 2 of the LIVE Q&A about President Trump’s new executive order on childhood vaccines and what comes next.
I’ll address the questions I couldn't get to in Round 1.
If you have a question, drop it in the comments below.
Join Round 2 HERE (Friday, Aug 21, at 4 pm ET) — free subscribers can also join!
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What guidelines will HHS be putting out to the 50 States? And when? (We are in AZ and my daughter is in an ugly custody battle right now. The judge awarded final medical decision making to the Dad in her TO. We are currently appealing).