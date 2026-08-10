LIVE Q&A THIS WEDNESDAY — August 12 at 4 PM EDT
Breaking down President Trump’s executive order on childhood vaccine recommendations
Join me for a LIVE Substack Q&A about President Trump’s new executive order on the childhood vaccination schedule and what it may mean for school vaccine mandates, religious and medical exemptions, and parental rights.
Join HERE:
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Here is a list of the 1,291 side effects of the shots… if you need to look them up… during the live Q&A… https://substack.com/home/post/p-211077756
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