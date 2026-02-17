A South Carolina senator recently introduced a bill that would eliminate the religious exemption for the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. The proposed legislation would apply to children attending public schools and daycare, making the MMR vaccine a requirement for enrollment without the option of a religious exemption.

When the ability to decline a medical intervention is removed, it moves it from being a medical issue to a legal and political issue.

Everyone should be able to get a vaccine, any vaccine, and get as many as they want. But civil and individual rights demand that no one should be coerced into receiving an unwanted medical product or procedure, including a vaccine.

In fact, my rule of thumb is that the more a product needs to be coerced, the more one should be concerned about that product. Parents who make the often socially ostracizing, rights-crushing decision to not vaccinate often have a good reason. Yet, it is these same parents, and their children, who vaccine mandates adversely impact.

Do some vaccines have potential benefits? Yes. Virtually every drug has some benefit. That is even true of most drugs withdrawn from the market due to serious safety or efficacy issues. That does not mean every drug makes sense for every person. It does not mean the potential benefits outweigh the risks. It does not mean that reasonable minds cannot differ on this calculus. They can. Some may choose a speculative benefit even where there is a known harm, and vice versa. The point is that there must be liberty to choose.

This is especially true of a product, like MMR, where every dose contains billions of pieces of human DNA and cellular parts from the cell line of an aborted fetus. Every dose. (Fn. 139, Ch. 12 of Vaccines, Amen). Here is an exchange with the world’s leading vaccinologist on cutting up baby parts into little cubes to develop cell lines.