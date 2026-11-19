Given the news coverage around measles and mortality, I decided to share the section of my book, Vaccines, Amen, that covers precisely this topic. Help me spread a bit of reality into the media hysteria around this issue. Here is that section of the book:

As pharma pushed its product with almost no pushback, a few tenets of faith have become part of the public’s general consciousness. Mythical claims about the miracles these products have performed. The reasons vaccines should be revered. Worshipped. These articles of faith, however, are mostly that: myths divorced from reality.

We begin with the incantation about vaccines repeated more than any other and typically with reverence: the claim that “millions of Americans would die every year without vaccines.” This claim, however, is just a belief. Not a fact. Disproving this belief requires simple statistics.

“The Measles Vaccine Saved Us!”

Let’s start with measles, the disease discussed with histrionics and dread by the American media and public. Americans have been repeatedly led to believe that the reduction in measles deaths in the United States was due entirely to the measles vaccine and, had it not been introduced, Americans would have been dropping dead left and right from measles.

For example, The Washington Post reported in April 2025 that at “current state-level vaccination rates,” which were 92.7% nationally by the CDC’s last count, “measles could become entrenched, resulting in hundreds of thousands of cases, where deaths are commonplace.”[1] Prestigious medical journals and publications also fearmonger. For example, in a publication about (ironically) vaccine misinformation, the prestigious Royal Society and British Academy falsely wrote that “at the start of the 20th Century, measles resulted in around 530,217 deaths per year in the United States alone.”[2]

These claims flow from beliefs that attribute mythical properties to the measles vaccine. The reality is quite different.

Decline in Measles Deaths Unrelated to Measles Vaccine

The core of measles vaccine worship is the belief that it reduced the death rate from measles in the United States; and that, until the vaccine was introduced, children in the United States were dying en masse from measles. The reality is quite different.

The following official United States government chart shows a decline in the measles death rate by over 98% from 1900 to 1960, three years before the first measles vaccine was introduced in the United States in 1963.[3] Meaning, the measles vaccine had nothing to do with the over 98% reduction in the death rate from measles in the United States from 1900 to 1960.[4]

This chart comes directly from the official mortality report of the United States government.[5] I did not create this chart. The United States government created it based on data collected when there was no measles vaccine that influenced the way in which health authorities reported these numbers.[6]

Taking a slightly closer look, what this chart and official United States government data show is that in 1900, the rate of mortality from measles was 13.3 deaths per 100,000 individuals.[7] By 1960, it was 0.2 deaths per 100,000 individuals.[8] The same was true for 1961 and 1962.[9] Remember, the first measles vaccine came on the market in 1963.[10]

A similar decline of over 99% in measles deaths occurred between 1900 and 1967 in England and Wales, and it was only after that decline that the first measles vaccine was introduced there in 1968—five years after its introduction in the United States.[11]

For those who find it difficult to accept that the rate of death from measles had already declined in the U.S. over 98% between 1900 and the introduction of the first measles vaccine in 1963, then Vaccines, Amen.

If you can accept that this is what the official federal government mortality data shows, then you have to acknowledge that something other than the measles vaccine caused this reduction in the measles death rate. Was it better health care? Cleaner water? Improved sanitation? Better nutrition? It is probably a combination of these and other factors.

What is certain, and I mean certain, is that the data show that the measles vaccine had nothing to do with the over 98% decline in measles mortality from 1900 to 1962.

Pre-Vaccine, 1 in 450,000 Americans Died of Measles

The Vaccines Amen crowd also finds it too difficult to accept that in the several years before the first measles vaccine was introduced in the United States in 1963, there was, according to the CDC, a total of around 400 deaths from measles each year.[12] Not millions. Not even thousands.

Putting 400 deaths per year into context: based on the U.S. population in the early 1960s, that amounted to one measles death for every 450,000 Americans at a time when nearly every American got measles.[13]

The Vaccines Amen crowd also cannot accept that the same factors that caused measles mortality to decline by over 98% from 1900 to 1962, no doubt continued to cause a further reduction in the measles mortality rate after 1962. Meaning, at least a portion of the decline in the 400 deaths per year after the vaccine was available is no doubt attributable to the same factors that caused a steady decline in the measles death rate for decades prior to the introduction of the measles vaccine. Therefore, even without the measles vaccine, the death rate would have, no doubt, continued to decline after 1963.

In pockets of the country with poor nutrition, sanitation, and water, deaths from any pathogen, including measles, can occur at a higher rate. Those conditions still existed in some pockets of the United States in the early 1960s. As living conditions in those pockets of America improved with the introduction of clean water, improved sanitation, and better living conditions, deaths from measles declined, which is what typically occurs when these conditions improve.

Let’s also not ignore that health care, especially the management and treatment of acute infections, has vastly improved since the 1960s. Doctors readily concede this point, unless you are talking about vaccines. Vaccines, Amen?

That brings us to the next point about the measles vaccine. While it can prevent transmission of the measles virus, and therefore prevent some deaths from measles, that is not the whole story. By preventing transmission, the measles vaccine broke the natural ecological relationship humans had developed with measles over millennia; and unlike other pathogens that have come and gone, humans developed this lasting relationship with measles because, as we will discuss, it appears those infected with this virus have a survival advantage over those who did not get infected.

Measles Vaccine Likely Caused More Deaths of Americans Than It Saved

This is where most Vaccines Amen believers absolutely lose their minds. And to be fair, most people will find what follows difficult to accept. It requires real intellectual rigor because its implications can cause serious cognitive dissonance.

With that, here it is: Studies show that those who have had measles are less likely to die from heart attacks and cancer and are less likely to suffer from various chronic diseases. That may seem incredible. But hold tight.

The studies supporting this claim were conducted and published after federal health authorities had already committed to the measles vaccine program. This may explain the reluctance to accept these findings and why this is likely the first time you will learn about these studies. But none of that can change the reality of their existence.

In one of these studies, and it was a massive study, the nation of Japan followed over 100,000 of its citizens for approximately 21 years. They found, among other things, that those who had been infected with measles and mumps had a statistically significant lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, strokes, and heart attacks.[14] For example, men who had measles and mumps (as compared to those who did not have measles and mumps), had a 17% reduction in strokes, 20% reduction in cardio- vascular disease, and 29% reduction in heart attacks.[15] Critically, after 21 years, approximately 7% of the men who had measles and mumps had died of cardiovascular disease while approximately 14% of the men who never had measles or mumps died of cardiovascular disease.[16] Meaning, the men who never had measles and mumps were far more likely to die. The statistically significant findings in this study remained statistically significant even after adjusting for all kinds of variables (including age; body mass; family history of cardiovascular disease; alcohol intake; energy intake; smoking; walking; sports; mental stress; education; and history of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes).[17]

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of Americans, taking the lives of over 900,000 Americans a year.[18] In contrast, as discussed above, according to the CDC, around 400 Americans died of measles annually in the several years before the first measles vaccine arrived in 1963 (and remember that number was declining without a vaccine), and around 40 Americans died annually of mumps in the several years before the first mumps vaccine was introduced in 1967.[19]

Putting this together, what this robust and extremely reliable prospective study spanning 21 years with over 100,000 individuals reflects is that the use of the MMR vaccine to prevent measles and mumps may have resulted in multiple times more annual deaths in the United States from cardiovascular disease than it could have possibly saved from measles and mumps.

That is an incredible reality. Even more incredible is that nobody has done any study showing otherwise. The evidence that “health” authorities have messed with nature to save a few but may have caused far more deaths from heart disease is not something they would likely ever acknowledge.

This Japanese study shows why measles, unlike most pathogens, may not have died out over time through natural selection. It is because having measles appears to confer a survival advantage. Meaning, people who had measles were more likely to survive and procreate and not vice versa.

Similar to the finding regarding heart disease, some studies, although not nearly as robust, have found that eliminating measles appears to have caused a measurable increase in certain cancer rates. For example, the International Agency for Research on Cancer found that those who never had measles had a 66% increased rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a 233% increased rate of Hodgkin lymphoma.[20] These two cancers are expected to kill an estimated 20,540 Americans in 2025.[21] There are even studies documenting children with Hodgkin’s disease experiencing remission when having measles.[22]

Likewise, researchers at the Department of Health Care and Epidemiology at the University of British Columbia and the Department of Biology at the University of Victoria found that those who never had measles had a 50% increased rate of ovarian cancer, which is expected to kill an estimated 12,730 Americans in 2025.[23]

Other studies have reached similar conclusions that measles, as well as mumps, rubella, pertussis, and chickenpox, reduce the rate of various forms of cancers, including a study from researchers at the University of Berne, Switzerland that specifically reviewed these fever-inducing (i.e., febrile) infections and found that the “study consistently revealed a lower cancer risk for patients with a history of FICD [febrile infectious childhood diseases].”[24]

And as an article in The Quarterly Review of Biology explained, “[D]etailed retrospective and prospective clinical studies… supported the conclusion that frequency of the infectious fever episodes and cancer diagnoses are inversely related (Abel et al. 1986; Mastrangelo et al. 1998; Kleef et al. 2001; Kleef and Hager 2006). For example, Grossarth-Maticek et al. (1987) performed a 10-year prospective cohort study of 1353 patients, concluding that episodes of high fever as a typical reaction to an acute illness during the entire life span are inversely related to later cancer incidence. Kölmel et al. (1992), based on 271 controls versus 139 melanoma patients, demonstrated an inverse relation between the number of febrile infections and the incidence of malignant melanoma. Similarly, Wrotek et al. (2009) have reported a lower frequency of fever in a population of 355 breast tumor patients, compared to 244 healthy women volunteers.”[25]

This article also explained how a survey of studies of spontaneous cancer remissions found that “approximately 70% of documented cases [of remission] were immediately preceded by an acute infection associated with high fever” and that this phenomenon has “been reported for centuries.”[26]

If that were not enough, studies have found that children who have had measles have far fewer allergies and atopic diseases, such as asthma, and adults who have had measles have a reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease.[27] The bottom line is that, prior to the introduction of the vaccine, measles was considered a mild childhood infection, like chickenpox. The ecological relationship humans developed with measles through millennia did not eliminate measles; and having had measles confers survival benefits that appear to far exceed the infection’s negative effects. I raised these studies at a court hearing in which I challenged violations issued by the New York City Department of Health to families that refused to give their child an MMR vaccine. The vaccine expert for the health department was a medical doctor and the Director of Epidemiology and Surveillance in its Bureau of Immunizations. When confronted with these studies, she had no retort.[28] When we reconvened for a second day of hearings in the case, 28 days later, she still had no response to these studies and not a shred of evidence to oppose their findings, nor did the health department offer a shred of evidence to the contrary on appeal despite the fact it offered an extensive affidavit of additional medical information.[29]

Another Unintended Consequence

Continuing the heresy, another blasphemous, unintended consequence of the measles vaccine is that for anyone infected today in the United States, it has made measles more of a concern. This is because, before the use of the measles vaccine, mothers who were previously infected with the measles virus provided passive immunity to their babies, and that immunity protected them from measles in the first months of life.[30] Moreover, adults were protected because they almost always were infected with measles as children. This natural protection was critical, since measles poses the greatest risk to infants and adults.

The measles vaccine, however, does not afford the same protection as having had measles. A mother who has only had the measles vaccine, as opposed to the natural infection, will confer only limited protection to her baby.[31] As for adults, 2% to 10% of them, depending on which study you look at, will not develop immunity even after two doses of measles vaccine.[32] And for those who develop immunity from the vaccine, a joint CDC and FDA study found that the vaccine immunity wanes over time. [33]

The measles vaccine thus reversed the declining virulence of measles, including by making vulnerable groups—infants and adults—who had generally been protected in the pre-vaccine era, now potentially vulnerable to measles. It also upended the natural decline in the virulence of this virus since 1900 and broke the natural ecological relationship humans had developed with measles which, as we reviewed, studies reflect conferred a survival advantage to those who had measles as children.

Belief in Measles Vaccine Runs Deep

The simple statistical reality laid out above causes incredible turmoil to the Vaccines Amen crowd. Some get angry, while others simply cannot accept reality. There is one such doctor, who had difficulty accepting the reality regarding vaccines, whom I would frequently see in social settings. He knew about my vaccine work but never broached the topic. I never did either.

That changed after the news reported a few cases of measles. With that, it was like a dam broke inside of him, and he could no longer stop himself from spewing vaccine mantras. After his short tirade about measles and death, I asked him what he thought caused the massive reduction in measles deaths in the United States since the early 1900s. He proudly and emphatically responded that it was the measles vaccine. I then advised him, as you now know, that according to the official, uncontested government data, the death rate from measles declined by over 98% from 1900 to 1962, and the first measles vaccine did not arrive until 1963.

After sharing this information, I asked him a simple question: “Did the measles vaccine cause the dramatic decline in measles mortality from 1900 to 1962?” His initial reaction was, “Yes, of course it did!”

I again reminded him that the first measles vaccine was not in use until 1963. He repeated, clearly without thinking, in a higher pitch, “the vaccine!” The third time did the trick, and he finally got it: since there was no measles vaccine between 1900 and 1962, it could not have caused the over 98% reduction in the measles death rate during that period.

Now, as noted, I know this doctor. He is, based on our other conversations, an intelligent person. But when it came to the measles vaccine, he drew on his beliefs and emotion, not knowledge and logic. It caused him to suspend reason. Had that form of faith-driven understanding occurred in an exchange among like-minded doctors, there would have just been a reinforcement of beliefs rather than an evidence-based discussion.

Even some of the most prestigious publications in the world rely on religious beliefs, not evidence, when writing about this product. For example, The BMJ, a leading international medical journal, published an article by a distinguished Oxford professor who wrote “Vaccination is a miracle of medicine,” described “vaccine disinformation” as “incorrect beliefs,” and argued that anyone holding incorrect beliefs should be criminally prosecuted.[34] Ironically, under this Oxford professor’s own standard, she would have to be criminally indicted. This is because in her article about vaccine misinformation, published by The Royal Society and The British Academy, she asserts on the very first page that “at the start of the 20th Century, measles resulted in around 530,217 deaths per year in the United States alone.”[35] Looks like it is time for handcuffs because this statistic is categorically false.

According to CDC data, approximately 10,150 Americans died from measles in 1900.[36] That is obviously far fewer than the article’s claimed 530,217 deaths. Compounding this falsehood, the article then attributes the annual decline in measles deaths since 1900 to the measles vaccine.[37] This is also categorically false for reasons you now know. The article also ignores the impact eliminating measles may have had on mortality from heart disease, cancer, and other health issues. Ironically, under the Oxford professor’s own standard, she should be criminally prosecuted for this plainly false information about the measles vaccine. Critically, overstating the benefits of the measles vaccine can be dangerous. It deprives medical professionals and individuals of their ability to weigh the benefits against the risks for each patient of a given medical intervention. But overstating the benefits of the measles vaccine is the norm. Just as understating its risks is the norm.

[Endnotes: Please see Chapter 7 of my Endnotes post.]