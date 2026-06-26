Military Reverses Course and Again Mandates Flu Shots for Many Military and Civilian Personnel
Well, that didn’t take long…
Back in April, Secretary Hegseth signed “Updated Guidance on Influenza Vaccination” making the annual influenza vaccine voluntary for all Department of War Active and Reserve Component Service members and civilian personnel.
Now, with the stroke of a pen, that policy has been gutted. Many of our military and Department of War civilians will once again be forced to take the annual seasonal influenza vaccine—their choice in the matter erased.
So much for medical freedom. After two months, the military has issued exceptions to policy (ETP) for the Army, Air Force, and Navy. New recruits in basic training, deploying and deployed forces, and healthcare and child‑and‑youth‑program personnel, among others, will now be required to roll up their sleeves.
Ironically, as detailed in my previous post on the flu vaccine, our troops are being commanded to take a product with highly questionable efficacy that may well leave them sicker.
For Anyone Planning on Getting or Mandating Others to Get an Influenza Vaccine (Flu Shot)
It’s no surprise that Pharma’s tentacles reach into the highest echelons of the Department of War—a liability-free product with a captive customer base in uniform is exactly the kind of arrangement that thrives there. But it is no less disgraceful for being predictable.
Get a flu shot, don’t get a flu shot—that’s freedom, and everyone should be free to choose. But no one should be coerced into a medical product—least of all the men and women who volunteered to defend that very freedom.
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I wish the entire military would lay down their arms and tell the government and every 3-letter agency to go fuck themselves.
I am originally from San Antonio, TX…aka “military city”, happened to be there for the past couple of weeks prior to the reinstatement of the flu poison mandate. I noticed the local news was pushing the story about the basic trainees having a flu outbreak and right behind that reporting Hegseth was the one who took the mandate away. I knew where it was headed and I was right on target. June is not even “flu season” and typically flu shots aren’t even given in June. I believe the “flu outbreak” is a lie. The conspiracy theorist me believes someone gave these young men “something” to make them sick. Basic trainees are typically 18-20 year old young men who do much of their training outdoors - sunshine and vitamin D abound. Maybe that’s why it’s not flu season in the middle of June!