Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Kris Graham's avatar
Kris Graham
14h

I wish the entire military would lay down their arms and tell the government and every 3-letter agency to go fuck themselves.

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Tina's avatar
Tina
14hEdited

I am originally from San Antonio, TX…aka “military city”, happened to be there for the past couple of weeks prior to the reinstatement of the flu poison mandate. I noticed the local news was pushing the story about the basic trainees having a flu outbreak and right behind that reporting Hegseth was the one who took the mandate away. I knew where it was headed and I was right on target. June is not even “flu season” and typically flu shots aren’t even given in June. I believe the “flu outbreak” is a lie. The conspiracy theorist me believes someone gave these young men “something” to make them sick. Basic trainees are typically 18-20 year old young men who do much of their training outdoors - sunshine and vitamin D abound. Maybe that’s why it’s not flu season in the middle of June!

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