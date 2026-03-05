My Joe Rogan Experience
It was a fun exchange!
I was invited onto the Joe Rogan Experience to bring the Vaccines, Amen conversation to millions of listeners. A conversation everyone should hear and decide for themselves: are vaccines treated as merely products or items to be worshiped?
Until the Covid epidemic, I would never have questioned it. I mocked anti-vaxxers.
There’s a reality to data that’s undeniable, that needs to be promoted. And I think that’s what you’re doing.
Aaron - I listened to all of it. Bravo!
A friend sent me an article by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny shortly before the COVID shots came out. I refused to read because I knew Sherri to be an “antivaxxer “. So I got the covid shots. God spared me. So I now do whatever I can to cause vaccine hesitancy. I just hosted a viewing of An Inconvenient Sudy at our church two weeks ago. Sherri was present for our Q&A session. Over 100 attendees. Wish it could have been more but many seeds were planted 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
You're doing an amazing job Aaron!!! God bless you and your family.