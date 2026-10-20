Informed with Aaron Siri

Informed with Aaron Siri

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TF13's avatar
TF13
Oct 20

Or maybe, it is Trump, just like he did with Roundup, "Make America Sick Again". He did the same with flouride in the water & the same thing for hiring more americans & turn around behind our backs & give golden H1B's to big corporations & here lately, H1B & F's & expired Haitians (in Ohio), to hire at farms. Nope! He didn't do as he promised & ship those expired & over extended TPS outta here! 🤬 Its all drama, just for votes & power & I've had enough of it! I probably won't vote any more, & neither will my family! I'm so sick of the lies & corruption ftom both sides! 🤬 But thank you Aaron Siri ❤️, I thank you & your family for trying.

Reply
Share
11 replies
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
Oct 20Edited

For a brief period after the 2024 election, I actually believed that RFK Jr would make a difference. I am embarrassed that they fooled me again. I need to get smarter.

Thanks to Aaron Siri for the information.

Reply
Share
2 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Injecting Freedom LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture