Here’s my take on what’s going on in the lawsuit American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy, involving the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

AAP Sues the CDC

As many of you may recall, back in June 2025, the Secretary of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., removed all the members of that committee and appointed new ones. This was for good reason as the former members were almost singularly focused on vaccine promotion with little or no regard for vaccine safety. Some of the new committee members also blindly promoted vaccines, just like the old members, while others did have concern for both safety and efficacy. Meaning, there was at least some move toward balance.

But of course, that wasn’t good enough for the trade association (often improperly called a “health organization”), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Anything it thinks may reduce the profit of its members, well, that can’t stand. So, it sued in federal court to take down the newly appointed vaccine committee and undo the changes that had been made by that committee. A federal judge sided with AAP, struck down the committee, and undid its actions and other actions by Kennedy.

And on what grounds? With regard to Kennedy’s and CDC’s changes to the vaccine schedule, the federal judge said that CDC had to consult ACIP to change the vaccine schedule and it hadn’t, so he stayed those changes. Then he said that ACIP needs to be fairly balanced in points of view and members need to have the right credentials, and the judge found the ACIP members did not meet these criteria. So, he “stayed” the members’ appointments and undid the actions they had taken.

Now, you would assume that in a lawsuit involving the committee members’ credentials, the Department of Justice (which was defending Kennedy and CDC) would have vigorously defended on that point. How? By putting in declarations including the members’ CVs and all of their relevant experience—of which they had a lot. The DOJ could have filled the record with this type of support. Instead, it did none of that.

Why would the DOJ fail to put in evidence that would have supported the credentials of the ACIP members? Well, maybe it’s because it wasn’t really trying to win this lawsuit. We’ve litigated against DOJ. Its attorneys know how to fight when they want to. This was pathetic. A half-awake first-year attorney could have done a better job.

In any event, this judge found, based on what was in the record, that some committee members didn’t have the right qualifications and so he struck the whole committee. And because he struck the whole committee, he therefore stayed all the prior votes that it had taken.

When the judge issued that order, the DOJ could have immediately sought to stay that entire order so that the vaccine committee could continue to operate while the DOJ appealed. Did it do that? No, it did not seek any stay whatsoever. Additionally, HHS could have immediately appointed a new ACIP committee. Did it do that? No, it never did that.

CDC Eventually Appeals

Instead of seeking any expedited relief, the DOJ eventually sought an appeal. But it only appealed one of the three things the judge stayed. It did not appeal the judge’s stay of the changes to the vaccine schedule, and it did not appeal the stay of all the votes taken by ACIP. It only appealed the stay of the appointment of the ACIP members—the very thing for which it never bothered putting up a defense.

In its oral arguments, the DOJ made a technical argument that the judge didn’t have the authority to issue that stay as to the ACIP members. But one must ask: what was the point? Even if the appellate court agrees, the stay of the vaccine schedule changes and the stay on all the ACIP votes would remain in place. And, maybe more critically, if there was any interest whatsoever in actually furthering the work of this committee, why not just reconstitute ACIP? HHS could do that at any moment. It could have done it at any moment since the judge issued his order, but it hasn’t.

From my perspective, none of this is serious. This White House and DOJ are making no serious attempt to actually revive the vaccine committee. If there was a serious attempt here, then DOJ would have put in CVs and declarations to support the credentials of the members. It didn’t. So, it threw the case below. And after it threw the case and lost, then it didn’t bother seeking a stay. Why? Because it wasn’t interested in preventing the judge from stopping this committee.

I mean, think about how silly this is: The DOJ attorneys appealed the stay of the appointment of the committee members, yet they didn’t appeal the stay of the votes that same committee had taken, even though that was derivative of the judge finding that the members of ACIP had not been properly appointed. So, if you overturn the supposedly improper appointments, you could have overturned the supposedly improper votes, but the DOJ didn’t bother appealing the latter.

Why is the Administration Doing This?

Now, you might wonder: why would the administration do this? Well, the scuttlebutt is that this administration doesn’t want to make any waves about vaccines before the midterms. If that’s the case, then it does seem at odds with the President’s recent executive order on vaccines announced with press fanfare with Secretary Kennedy at his side.

Maybe what Trump is directing the DOJ to do is just not being followed, and what we’re seeing play out in this lawsuit is the DOJ pretending to fight but not actually doing so. That seems to make the most potential sense—that Trump and Kennedy want certain changes, but the DOJ is doing what it wants to do. Now, Trump could possibly be fooled as to what’s going on in this lawsuit, but rogue DOJ actions still can’t explain why the White House, presumably, won’t greenlight the appointment of new committee members for ACIP.

What I can tell you is that having litigated endless cases against DOJ, it appears both the DOJ and the White House are doing everything they can to make sure that there is no functioning vaccine committee. They could have fixed it at any moment by just appointing new members, or at least putting up some actual defense in court, or at least seeking a stay, et cetera, et cetera. But maybe there is more going on behind the scenes that would make this all make sense.

On the brighter side, the administration just announced that it’s going to study vaccine injuries at the NIH…