Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1d

You rock it every single time! We need to clone you so every country and every state has an Aaron Siri. Keep telling it all loud and proud. We love you Aaron Siri!

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Nancy Pattyn's avatar
Nancy Pattyn
1d

Excellent presentation!

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