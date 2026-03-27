My Talk at the Kennedy Center
Telling members of the FDA, CDC, and other public health authorities the urgent changes they need to make
On March 23, I spoke at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Watch the full presentation here:
(0:00) Intro by Senator Ron Johnson
(14:23) Aaron Siri Begins Presentation
(17:02) Why Vaccine Companies Can Kill With Impunity
(25:34) Current Epidemic of Chronic Childhood Diseases
(30:59) FDA’s Abject Failure to Assure Safety Pre-Licensure
(47:42) FDA Reforms
(49:22) CDC’s Abject Failure to Assure Safety Post-Licensure
(1:09:15) CDC Reforms
(1:10:33) HRSA Reforms
(1:11:18) NIH Reforms
(1:11:58) CMS Reforms
(1:13:28) HHS Reforms
(1:17:18) Depoliticizing Vaccines
(1:19:33) Mandates Are Illegal and Immoral
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You rock it every single time! We need to clone you so every country and every state has an Aaron Siri. Keep telling it all loud and proud. We love you Aaron Siri!
Excellent presentation!