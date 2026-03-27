On March 23, I spoke at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Watch the full presentation here:

(0:00) Intro by Senator Ron Johnson



(14:23) Aaron Siri Begins Presentation



(17:02) Why Vaccine Companies Can Kill With Impunity



(25:34) Current Epidemic of Chronic Childhood Diseases



(30:59) FDA’s Abject Failure to Assure Safety Pre-Licensure



(47:42) FDA Reforms



(49:22) CDC’s Abject Failure to Assure Safety Post-Licensure



(1:09:15) CDC Reforms



(1:10:33) HRSA Reforms



(1:11:18) NIH Reforms



(1:11:58) CMS Reforms



(1:13:28) HHS Reforms



(1:17:18) Depoliticizing Vaccines



(1:19:33) Mandates Are Illegal and Immoral