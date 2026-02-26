My new podcast, Informed with Aaron Siri, is officially live.

On the first episode of Informed with Aaron Siri, Dr. Russell Surasky—one of the rare physicians in the U.S. double board-certified in neurology and preventive medicine—breaks his silence.

Specializing in complex neurological pain, headaches, spinal disorders, and challenging diagnostic cases, he shares firsthand experiences with acute vaccine adverse events—cases that are quietly acknowledged but rarely reported.

Dr. Surasky speaks out on what needs to be exposed: the profound cognitive dissonance within medicine. He reveals a rare look behind the closed doors of the medical establishment and how it treats cases of serious vaccine harm.

I’ll be posting new episodes on YouTube and Spotify—tune in, share, and subscribe!

00:00 - Introduction

03:30 - Neurology Residency & Vaccine Complications

10:51 - Reporting Vaccine Injuries

14:22 - Understanding Neurological Conditions

29:27 - Brain Growth and Encephalitis

38:40 - Genetic Susceptibility and Vaccine Reactions

42:12 - Causation: Proving Vaccine-Related Injuries

48:30 - Flaws in Vaccine Surveillance Systems

51:38 - The Silence of Neurologists on Vaccines

58:22 - Informed Consent and Ethical Considerations

1:02:14 - The Right to Choose: Parental Rights and Vaccinations