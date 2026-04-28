While assuring you that childhood vaccines are safe, New York is proposing yet another layer of legal protection to prevent anyone from suing doctors and pharma for the injuries these products supposedly won’t cause to children.

They can’t have it both ways—either it’s safe or it’s not safe and thus needs legal protection that no other product enjoys.

This proposed New York law would make it so those profiting from injecting vaccines “shall not be liable for any injury caused by an act or omission in prescribing, dispending, ordering, furnishing, or in the administration of vaccines…to a minor…, including the residual effects…” You get the drift.

It requires suspending reason and reality to believe a product that is safe would need this type of law as a shield… If you want to lodge your opposition to this bill with the members of the NY legislature, you can do so here.