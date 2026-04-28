Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

That they require layers of liability protection speaks to the degree that these vaccines are deadly toxic poisons. Wake up.

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Micah Gorman's avatar
Micah Gorman
4h

How is it different from the protection that they already have in the 1986 act?

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