Dr. Howard Zucker is the former New York State Commissioner of Health. He was head of the Department of Health when New York removed its religious exemption for students in 2019, expelling 26,000 children from school unless they complied with New York’s school vaccine requirements.

(Dr. Zucker also ordered nursing homes to accept Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals and barred testing prior to readmission. When the Attorney General found nursing home deaths had been undercounted by about 50%, the resulting political pressure led to Dr. Zucker’s resignation. New York’s Comptroller later found Dr. Zucker’s department “misled the public” by undercounting or leaving out thousands of deaths.)

The New York Times recently published an article that discussed how the Amish face leaving New York unless they submit to its mandatory vaccination regime. In that article, Dr. Zucker said:

“Perhaps Mother Nature, by delivering a measles outbreak in New York’s Amish community coincident with this case returning to the Supreme Court, is her not-so-subtle hint.”

The “not-so-subtle hint” that Dr. Zucker is ignoring is the fact that the Amish are far healthier than the surrounding communities. They do not suffer the plague of chronic disease that is crippling American children.

Under the watch of Dr. Zucker and his ilk, the share of American children with a chronic health condition has more than quadrupled from fewer than 10% in the early 1980s to over 40%. This epidemic of chronic disease has left a significant proportion of our young people ineligible to even serve in our military. It is adversely affecting their intellectual capacity—the brain trust and future of our country. It is diminishing and often destroying their quality of life.

To Dr. Zucker, the cacophony of pain, suffering, and harm that blankets this country apparently doesn’t even register. Because to him, apparently, the only thing that registers is the vaccination rate. That is his religion: as long as vaccination rates are high, then everybody is “healthy.”

This dangerous and fictional view of reality leaves Dr. Zucker unable to address the chronic health epidemic among our children, which is not merely a “subtle hint” but the equivalent of a wrecking ball. Think about it: somebody whose job title was “Commissioner of Health” and witnessed what is, to my knowledge, the largest recorded decline in childhood health in human history, now supports the attack, persecution, and expulsion of the one community in his state that has not seen this same decline.

In my firm’s lawsuit on behalf of the Amish, to which Dr. Zucker refers in his quote, we provided sworn expert evidence attesting that among a random sample of 168 American children, one would expect to find, based on the background rate of chronic disease, 31 cases of environmental allergies, 15 cases of ADHD, 10 cases of asthma, 9 cases of food allergies, and 4 cases of autism spectrum disorder. Yet the 168 unvaccinated Amish children, whose families New York wants to persecute, are free from these chronic health conditions.

Dr. Zucker is the one who needs to take a hint. The overall health of the members of this community, who want to live as they believe God intended, provides unmistakable evidence that Dr. Zucker and his public health kin need to wake up and admit that something in the modern environment is causing a massive decline in childhood health.

And when you look at the chronic health conditions that have exploded over the last 40 years, what are they? They are almost all related to some form of immune system dysregulation or dysfunction. (See Chapter 11 of Vaccines, Amen for additional citations.)

The place to start investigating, then, is with the very products designed to modify the immune system. A child following the CDC schedule today will receive 26 injections from conception to their first birthday, whereas in the early 1980s, they would have received just three.

The few studies that have compared vaccinated populations to unvaccinated ones, such as this Amish community, show that the vaccinated have multiple times the rate of these prevalent childhood chronic health conditions. In fact, back in 2021 we sent a letter to Dr. Zucker’s office on behalf of unvaccinated children in four non-Amish school districts in Ulster County, New York. What that letter reflected is that the unvaccinated children in those school districts have only a tiny fraction of the chronic health conditions that afflict the vaccinated children in those same communities.

The health data for these unvaccinated children was collected on the annual school health forms put out by the N.Y.S. Department of Health itself and filled out by pediatricians who are required to document any known health issues. This community even had a doctor interview every parent and confirm that no health conditions were missing from these forms.

And when we sent Dr. Zucker that letter showing that these unvaccinated children in New York are far healthier, his health department responded with the same type of religious beliefs that Dr. Zucker preached to The New York Times. It didn’t present evidence to counter these real-world health outcomes from a non-Amish New York community, just like it ignored the real-world health outcomes among the Amish children.

Mother Nature may indeed be sending a message. And not a hint, but a blaring warning sign. We must understand why the Amish children are not suffering from chronic health conditions. But sadly Dr. Zucker’s religion uses vaccination rates, not health outcomes, as his yardstick to measure health.

Measles, even before there was a vaccine, did not cause anywhere near the level of harm the current chronic disease epidemic has inflicted on more than 30 million American children. Not even close. U.S. government records show that before the advent of the measles vaccine in the early 1960s, approximately 400 Americans died from measles each year. At that point in time, measles mortality had already declined over 98%, and hence it seems likely it would have continued to decline without the vaccine.

In fact, studies show that people who have measles as children have lower rates of, and chances of dying from, heart disease and cancer, as well as other ailments. Those published studies are inconvenient because, taken together, they reflect that while measles can kill, the amount of death caused by eliminating measles might be even greater. Unlike other pathogens which have died out, perhaps Mother Nature didn’t eliminate measles because it confers a survival advantage.

Each vial of measles-containing vaccine, MMR, also includes billions of pieces of human DNA and cellular debris from the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus. This is just one of many reasons that injecting this product into their children would infringe on the sincerely held religious beliefs of the Amish.

The bottom line is that if we are going to look at hints from Mother Nature, let’s look at all the hints. If this is really about health, then it requires more than just saying, “Well, the measles vaccine can stop transmission, which can prevent somebody from getting hurt from measles.” It also requires asking: “What are the harms caused by the products we seek to inject into every American child, what are the harms caused by eliminating measles, and, most critically, what are the overall real-world health results?” Or stated a bit differently, “what are the results or harms caused by messing with Mother Nature and playing God?”

But for the Amish, the reality is that none of these questions matter. Their eternal souls take precedent. And on that score, they just want to be left alone to live in peace as they believe God intended. New York refuses to let them do that. Their last hope is that the Supreme Court will save them from yet again having to pack their wagons and flee religious persecution.