Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom

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One lone voice's avatar
One lone voice
5d

I love your tenacity to spread truth and counter lies. You are a hero!

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
5d

Thanks. I continue to tell everybody I know that no vaccine has ever been tested against an truly inert placebo. It is shockign to me that healthy people should ever have had to enter into discussion about this sort of thing. It is not for the healthy to have to disprove drug pushers safe and effective claims and or prove their God given right not to take drugs if they do not want to.

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