Dr. Adam Urato, OB/GYN, shares research and firsthand experience examining the dangers of various drugs given during pregnancy, exposing shocking findings and raising critical questions that cannot be ignored.

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In this clip, Dr. Urato states “…this is the first time in human history we’ve ever injected, routinely, pregnant women with four vaccines…”

In this clip, we discuss how a drug manufacturer ignored a drug trial showing twice as many stillbirths in the experimental group.

In this clip, Dr. Urato argues that “We shouldn’t be assuming safety unless harm can be definitively shown.”

In this clip, Dr. Urato states “When the medical establishment is doing those things, it makes everyone think that they're just in the pocket of pharma.”