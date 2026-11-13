Dr. Adam Urato, OB/GYN, shares research and firsthand experience examining the dangers of various drugs given during pregnancy, exposing shocking findings and raising critical questions that cannot be ignored.
Watch the full episode here:
In this clip, Dr. Urato states “…this is the first time in human history we’ve ever injected, routinely, pregnant women with four vaccines…”
In this clip, we discuss how a drug manufacturer ignored a drug trial showing twice as many stillbirths in the experimental group.
In this clip, Dr. Urato argues that “We shouldn’t be assuming safety unless harm can be definitively shown.”
In this clip, Dr. Urato states “When the medical establishment is doing those things, it makes everyone think that they're just in the pocket of pharma.”
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We learned this in regular school 55 years ago. No medical school. So how come doctors ignore this?
It's a shame they give ANY of these to pregnant women!! Wasn't like that 15 yrs ago when I had my kids!!! Makes you think the infants would then not need theirs as they would pass right along from mother to fetus...a terrific book on many other unnecessary shinanigans/stress they put the new mom thru when she goes in for delivery and afterwards-a must read to share with others!!! Medicalized Motherhood by UnBekoming...Thank you Aaron n Adam