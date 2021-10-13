On-air discussion with Shannon Bream regarding NBA star's vaccine stance, Southwest's cancellations, Biden's vaccine mandate, & whistleblower Dr. Patricia Lee.

Share this postOn-air discussion with Shannon Bream regarding NBA star's vaccine stance, Southwest's cancellations, Biden's vaccine mandate, & whistleblower Dr. Patricia Lee.aaronsiri.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailOn-air discussion with Shannon Bream regarding NBA star's vaccine stance, Southwest's cancellations, Biden's vaccine mandate, & whistleblower Dr. Patricia Lee.Aaron SiriOct 13 30Comment 7Share 30Comment 7Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.