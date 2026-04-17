I wanted to know how Pompa became Pompa. He explained his “pain-to-purpose-to-promise” journey in this week’s podcast episode.

Watch the full episode here:

Here’s a clip covering how it is not controversial in FDA documentation that vaccines can cause brain damage.

A clip of us discussing how glyphosate companies want to be free to harm like vaccine companies.

In this clip Pompa simplifies why healing starts with the root cause.

In this clip, Pompa addresses:

Real detox is a cellular issue. You have to fix what’s broken there.

And a clip where Pompa explains how his pain turned into purpose.

If you enjoyed episode 5 then please share it! Episode 6 will be dropping soon!